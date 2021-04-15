InsideHook
Vehicles | April 15, 2021 8:18 am

What’s the Difference Between Ford BlueCruise, GM Super Cruise and Tesla Autopilot?

Ford just joined the hands-free driving club. Here's how they stack up.

Ford BlueCruise hands-free driving tech on F-150 pickup truck
Is Ford's new BlueCruise tech the right driver assistance tech for you?
Ford
By Alex Lauer @alexlauer

For all the benefits that driving a car offers, not least of which is the mental escape from the trials of daily life, the prospect of a self-driving vehicle remains tantalizing. And with BlueCruise, a new hands-free driving system from Ford, another automaker has moved one step closer to that final goal of fully autonomous driving. 

To be clear, no car company has a “self-driving” vehicle. We understand if that’s contrary to what you’ve heard, as Tesla offers a driver-assistance system called Autopilot and released a beta version of their so-called “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) Capability in October. But Elon Musk’s electric vehicles absolutely cannot autonomously pilot themselves and drivers with FSD beta still have to keep their hands on the wheel, as the company says on their website. Meanwhile, Ford’s latest technology will allow a hands-free driving experience, but only in certain conditions. 

In its announcement of BlueCruise, Ford specifically compared its new option with Tesla’s Autopilot and General Motors’ Super Cruise. That’s not a surprise, as Tesla and GM are widely considered the leaders in this space; a Consumer Reports study of driving assistance systems published in October put Super Cruise in the top spot, Tesla “a distant second,” and Ford’s Co-Pilot360 (which BlueCruise will act as an update to) in third. 

If you’re interested in buying a vehicle with the most advanced active driving assistance system on the market, which one of these should you go with? We break down the differences below, including the price, functionality and which models are available with the tech.

Ford BlueCruise hands-free driving tech on a Mustang Mach-E
Ford’s BlueCruise as seen in an electric Mustang Mach-E.
Ford

Ford BlueCruise


How it works: BlueCruise allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel only on select divided highways in North America which they’re calling “Hands-Free Blue Zones.” The highways, which currently comprise more than 100,000 miles, are recognized by Ford’s GPS mapping system; blue lighting on the instrument cluster will alert drivers when hands-free driving is available. To make sure drivers are paying attention, a driver-facing camera tracks their eyes and head position. The tech works in concert with previous driver assistance features so the vehicle will stay centered in the lane, stop and go in accordance with traffic, and stay a preset distance away from the vehicle in front. In a press release, Ford differentiated its system from GM Super Cruise by noting their hands-free mode uses text and lighting cues (“effective even for those with color blindness”) whereas Super Cruise uses green and red lighting.

Level of autonomous driving: Level 2, per SAE International’s standards, meaning you must be engaged and ready to take over at all times.

Where it’s available: BlueCruise will first be offered in the 2021 Ford F-150 and 2021 Mustang Mach-E in the second half of 2021. If you already own either of these, you’ll be able to buy the tech via an over-the-air software update as long as the vehicle has the Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 Prep Package. Ford will roll it out to other models in 2022. 

How much it costs: The software costs $600, but needs the aforementioned hardware, too, which ranges in price between the F-150 and Mustang Mach-E.

More Like This

GM Super Cruise hands-free tech in a 2021 Cadillac Escalade
GM’s Super Cruise as seen in a 2021 Cadillac Escalade.
Cadillac

GM Super Cruise


How it works: Like Ford’s tech, Super Cruise only works on an approved set of divided highways, though GM offers their tech on more than 200,000 miles in the U.S. and Canada, doubling their competitor. It also has the distinction of being the first hands-free highway driving system by a longshot, first appearing in the 2018 Cadillac CT6. Today, the tech allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel on approved highways; the vehicle will then stay centered in the lane, stop and go with traffic and keep a set distance behind the vehicle in front. Newer vehicles like the 2021 Escalade feature lane change assistance, where a tap on the turn indicator begins the process of finding an opening and moving over a lane automatically. (Ford said it is working on adding this.) But in the Consumer Reports review, Super Cruise was voted the best option in large part for its ability to monitor drivers and warn them when they’re not paying attention.

Level of autonomous driving: Level 2, per SAE International’s standards, meaning you must always be engaged and ready to take over at all times.

Where it’s available: Currently only available in the Cadillac lineup among the 2018-2020 CT6, as well as 2021 models of the CT4, CT5 and Escalade, the system is also set for the 2023 Lyriq, an electric SUV, and will branch out to other brands this year in vehicles like the GMC Sierra pickup and new Chevrolet Bolt EUV crossover. By 2023, GM plans to have it available on 22 different models across its nameplates. 

How much it costs: It costs $2,500 on the 2021 Escalade, but that doesn’t include the price of the driver assistance package that serves as the basis for the tech.

More Like This

The interior of a new 2021 Tesla Model Y
A new Tesla Model Y comes equipped with Autopilot, but FSD Capability is an extra ,000.
Courtesy of Tesla, Inc.

Tesla Autopilot/Full-Self Driving Capability 


How it works: To get this out of the way first, according to Tesla, “Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability are intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any moment.” So no, this isn’t a hands-free system like the previous two. That said, it does have a number of more exciting features. The basic version of Autopilot can do what Ford and GM can (steer, brake, accelerate, keep a distance). The more advanced version, called Full-Self Driving Capability, can do things like change lanes with the push of the turn signal, assist in parking and be summoned from a parking space; current beta capabilities include navigating to highway on- and off-ramps (including automatic turn signals and lane changes) and recognizing stop signs and traffic lights. While drivers still need to keep their hands on the wheel, the tech is not limited to a set of mapped highways like Ford and GM. 

Level of autonomous driving: Level of autonomous driving: Level 2, per SAE International’s standards, meaning you must always be engaged and ready to take over at all times.

Where it’s available: All new Tesla models.

How much it costs: Basic Autopilot functionality is included in new cars, but the so-called Full Self-Driving Capability currently costs $10,000, which includes the “Full Self-Driving Computer” that the company says will eventually be the basis for autonomous driving that goes beyond Level 2.

More Like This

Most Popular

The Maybach name and Mercedes-Benz logo on the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class The Life, Death and Rebirth of Maybach, Mercedes-Benz's Luxury Zombie Brand
summer 2021 travel A Perfect Storm of Factors Suggests That Americans Are Going to Vacation Like the French This Summer
Ken Burns on Stepping Into the World of Ernest Hemingway for His Latest PBS Doc Ken Burns on Stepping Into the World of Ernest Hemingway for His Latest PBS Doc
Sperm tied to a cinderblock The Real Problem With Male Birth Control
Wall of Sound One Man Built a One-Sixth Scale Model of the Grateful Dead's "Wall of Sound"

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Life, Death and Rebirth of Maybach, Mercedes-Benz's Luxury Zombie Brand
A Perfect Storm of Factors Suggests That Americans Are Going to Vacation Like the French This Summer
Ken Burns on Stepping Into the World of Ernest Hemingway for His Latest PBS Doc
The Real Problem With Male Birth Control
One Man Built a One-Sixth Scale Model of the Grateful Dead's "Wall of Sound"
How Short Shorts Is Too Short Shorts?

Keep Reading

Watches & Wonders 2021 recap

The Most Important Releases and Trends From Watches & Wonders 2021
courtney barnett neil young grateful dead

The Wild, Wonderful World of Online Music Archives
closeup photo of Maitland Ward

How Maitland Ward Went From Mainstream to Adult Films and Back Again
Club Monaco Extra 30% Off Sale

Take an Extra 30% Off Sale Styles at Club Monaco
Ray-Ban sunglasses on a man in a jacket

Ray-Ban Is Taking Up to 50% Off a Big Selection of Sunglasses
Cheer on Your Favorite MLB Team With a Signature Le Creuset Dutch Oven

Cheer on Your Favorite MLB Team With a Signature Le Creuset Dutch Oven
Polo Ralph Lauren Short Sleeve Rayon Woven Shirt

Liven Up Your Wardrobe With This Polo Ralph Lauren Shirt, Now 25% Off
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in Phantom Silver, now on sale at Woot for one day only

Samsung's Excellent Galaxy Buds Pro Just Hit a New Low Price
Oral-B Smart Series Toothbrush Set

Take 50% Off Oral-B's "Smart Series" Toothbrush Set

Trending

How Short Shorts Is Too Short Shorts?
The 25 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
Why Do So Many Men With Big Penises Think They Have Small Ones?
How Racist Do You Have to Be to Defend Someone Who Asked You to Stop Defending Their Racism?
Why Straight Women Watch Gay Porn