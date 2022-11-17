InsideHook
Vehicles | November 17, 2022 12:00 pm

Repair, Replace, Recalibrate – Some Car Things Just Require A Pro

Like the old saying goes, if you love your car, set it free…to the trained technicians.

Repair, Replace, Recalibrate – Some Car Things Just Require A Pro
By Steven A. Schiff

In partnership with Safelite®

You don’t need to be a “car guru” to know that maintenance is the key to keeping your vehicle on the road: regularly changing your oil, keeping a watchful eye on fluid levels and tire pressure and making sure it’s clean, waxed and rust-free. But some things — like a chipped or cracked windshield — require professionals like the ones at Safelite. Not only can they repair or replace your damaged windshield, they can also replace any other broken auto glass like the rear or side windows, and they’ll also recalibrate the advanced safety systems connected to your vehicle’s forward-facing camera to precisely match the make and model of your car. Here are just a few services you should confidently rely on Safelite to help with, instead of attempting yourself. Your car will thank you.

Windshield Repair Service

If you notice your windshield is cracked or chipped, you want to get it fixed as soon as possible. That’s because many chips and cracks can be repaired, but if you do nothing, chips and cracks can grow and you may find yourself having to replace the entire windshield. Safelite always tries to repair the windshield first to save you money. Their easy online scheduling offers quick and convenient options. Plus, their technicians repair more than a million windshields a year on all makes and models, backed by their nationwide lifetime warranty. A Safelite repair is guaranteed to pass lease turn-back and state vehicle inspections. So there’s really no reason to wait to schedule your windshield repair appointment. 

Windshield Replacement Service

If the damage to your windshield is not repairable, you’ll need a full windshield replacement, a job that requires precision and skill. Safelite actually engineered its own proprietary TrueSeal® system to guarantee a secure, perfect fit for every windshield they replace.     

Gabriel Serrano

Rear and Side Window Replacement Services

Damaged rear and side windows can’t be repaired, only replaced. Safelite helps keep the process simple. They’ll carefully inspect the damage, remove any visible broken glass, replace the glass and ensure all defrost and other technological capabilities are functioning properly. 

Advanced Safety Systems Recalibration

If your windshield has a forward-facing camera, first off, thank you. That camera is part of an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), which helps keep you, your car and others safe on the road. Advanced safety systems warn and assist drivers with features like forward collision and lane departure warnings, pedestrian detection, collision avoidance, automatic emergency braking and more.

When you replace your windshield, the forward-facing camera must be recalibrated for the advanced safety features to continue functioning properly. Most often, Safelite technicians can complete both the replacement and recalibration service in a single visit for maximum safety and convenience.

Whether you call your car by a pet name or only care that it takes you from Point A to Point B, we won’t judge. We know you want to keep it running and performing at its best for as long as possible. Sometimes, that means trusting it to a pro. When you need your windshield repaired or replaced, and your advanced safety system recalibrated, there’s a Safelite pro in a red shirt ready to help.

