It’s been an interesting couple years for professional golf, as the PGA has been dealing with its upstart rival, LIV Golf, which has siphoned a few of the game’s bigger names to the Saudi-backed league. Tensions have risen and purses have increased — and in the midst of all the drama, the PGA of America moved its headquarters from Florida to North Texas, going from one sunny expanse and controversial governor to another. More than just changing its office address, the PGA’s move included a shiny new hotel that you can stay at, immaculate golf courses and a compelling reason to spend a couple nights in Frisco. Here’s what you need to know before visiting.

Staying at the Hotel

Spread across 660 acres, Omni PGA Frisco Resort is the largest golf resort in North Texas. That “everything’s larger” theme extends to the accommodations. There are 500 guest rooms and suites, plus 10 ranch houses. The guest rooms are designed with Texas touches, including fabrics and leathers meant to reflect Texas ranch life and tartan patterns that draw inspiration from golf culture. There are also custom-designed oak liquor cabinets, where you can mix a Ranch Water before stepping out into the heat.

Families and groups with money to spend might prefer staying in one of the ranch houses. Each private home has four bedrooms and four and a half baths, an open living space, a chef’s kitchen and a dining table. Floor-to-ceiling windows look out onto the golf courses, and doors open to a private patio. The houses also come with a 24/7 concierge, who can book in-home chef dinners, tee times, spa appointments and other experiences. And guests receive a golf cart to zip around the property because walking is for suckers.

The inside of one of the hotel’s ranch houses. Omni Hotels & Resorts

Playing Golf

There are three golf courses on site — two 18-hole courses and one 10-hole par-three course — plus a few extras, so golfers should take advantage of their surroundings. Fields Ranch East is designed to maximize the natural terrain, with gentle rolling fairways, prairie grasses and small greens with false edges that demand accuracy. Fields Ranch West is a little easier, featuring more expansive fairways and holes that ramble along Panther Creek with up to 75 feet of elevation change. Both courses have multiple tee options, so you can make them shorter or longer per your skill level. Resort guests get first dibs at tee times, but the courses are open to the public. There’s also a 30-acre practice facility with a driving range, so you can tune up before a round or stop by to smack balls whenever you’re in the area.

Less serious golfers, families with kids or anyone newer to the game might like The Swing. The 10-hole, par-three course is less formal than its 18-hole siblings, with music piped throughout the course and lights for night play. There’s also a lighted two-acre putting course dubbed the Dance Floor, which is one of the largest natural-grass putting courses in the world. It’s stocked with putters and golf balls, so you don’t have to bring your own. It’s also stocked with beer and ice cream, which is helpful whether or not you care about putting. And since this is the PGA, you can expect a state-of-the-art PGA Coaching Center for lessons and club fittings.

Dining and Drinking

The resort’s arrival brings 13 new dining options to the area, so you won’t go hungry here. Trick Rider is the flagship restaurant. The upscale steak and seafood concept pays homage to rodeos and Texas culture, with lots of warm leathers, rodeo-themed art and an eye-catching, 16-foot crystal horse chandelier hanging above your head. The menu ranges from caviar and shrimp cocktail to 55-day dry-aged New York strips and massive tomahawk chops that are aged and butchered in house.

Trick Rider is joined by the Apron Kitchen + Bar (an all-day restaurant) plus the Lookout lobby bar, Toast & Tee coffee shop, and Bluestem, the adults-only poolside bar. Outside the main building, you’ll find an outdoor beer garden called Ice House, which serves local brews and barbecue. Margaret’s Cones & Cups serves coffee and ice cream, and Ryder Cup Grille is a country club-style restaurant serving traditional American fare. If you want to take a few swings between bites, the Lounge by Topgolf is a contained take on the original outdoor golf concept — essentially, it’s a sports bar with golf simulators.

The new resort is another win for Frisco, which already sports the Dallas Cowboys headquarters and practice facility, the home fields for FC Dallas and the Frisco Roughriders, and tons of restaurants and retail space. Frisco is also slated to get its own Universal Studios theme park in 2026 — all of which means that staying snugly ensconced in the Dallas-proper bubble is getting more difficult to justify by the day.