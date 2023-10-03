InsideHook
Travel | October 3, 2023 6:40 am

14 Extraordinary Beachfront Rentals Between San Francisco and Oregon

Private beaches, private hot tubs and a private pickleball court

Patio overlooking the beach
All the beachfront properties you have to stay in on your next trip to the northwest.
Vrbo
By Brandon Wetherbee

We’re at peak West Coast weather, which means it’s time to explore the coast. Below, you’ll find 14 extremely spectacular properties, all right on the beach, from just south of San Francisco to the border of Oregon. We organized these northern California beachfront rentals starting from San Francisco up to points north. 

Exterior of La Playa beach house
La Playa is a three bedroom on Stinson Beach.
Airbnb

La Playa

Stinson Beach

Newly renovated in 2018, this three-bedroom house is right on the sands of Stinson Beach. It features an outdoor shower, and it’s right next to the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. Whether you’re sweaty from the surf or sweaty from a hike (or from arriving via the Dipsea Trail from Muir Woods), there’s no need to ever use that pesky indoor shower. 

Exterior of house with floor-to-ceiling windows right on the beach facing the ocean
Surfscape Beach House has been featured on the show Staycation.
Airbnb

Surfscape Beach House 

Stinson Beach

Have you ever watched one of those travel shows and thought, Man, I’d like to stay there? This two bedroom has its own secluded section of the beach and has been featured on the TV series Staycation. Great for the surfer, windsurfer and the person who really wants to make strangers jealous on social media. 

Small brown house with a pool facing the beach
Spectacular Ocean Front House is a two bedroom that even has a sauna.
Vrbo

Spectacular Ocean Front Home 

Bolinas

If you want to feel like waves are crashing into the living room (who doesn’t?), you may need to spend a few thousand dollars a night on this three-bedroom luxury house that looks like it’s from a movie set. If you’re worried about the weather, don’t — there’s a sauna available in case it’s too wet for the ocean or the pool (a pool that has a large dolphin statue at one end). 

Oceanfront Bolinas Hide-a-Way 

Bolinas

If you’re still working remotely and don’t mind spending a bit more (like, 10-times more) than a desk at a co-working space, this getaway is fantastic for aspirational living. There’s the requisite fire pit, hot tub, modern chef’s kitchen and, like always, perfect views. There’s also a 300 mbps direct fiber connection and dedicated workspace.

White and blue living room overlooking Pacific Ocean
The name of this house speaks for itself, really.
Vrbo

Unobstructed VIEWS of the Pacific Ocean

Dillon Beach

You know a place has good views when they spell “views” in all caps in the property title. Some people understand a picture is worth a thousand words, and in this case, the photos of the views are really all you need — but you have to appreciate the confidence the owners have in these views. Are they unobstructed? Absolutely. Are they breathtaking? Sure. But the view of the house from the ocean is really what makes it stand out.That’s a view. 

Living room area in the Incredible Ocean Front Home
This house also has a screening room.
Vrbo

Incredible Ocean Front Home

Dillon Beach

This place has four bedrooms and three primary suites. I didn’t think that was possible until I perused their photos and yep — there are three primary suites. There’s also a secluded beach that comes with the place, so if you’re close friends with at least two other couples or looking to film a Netflix dating show (think Perfect Match), look no further. All that’s nice, but the screening room is what does it for me. You can enjoy your amazing views and a private beach — I’ll be in the screening room enjoying a Hitchcock film (they have a framed The Birds poster on the wall, so I’m assuming the cost of the rental includes the Blu-ray).

Ocean views for $55 a night, Yosemite for $10

Chateau Relax-O

Bodega Bay

I definitely want to stay in a place named “Chateau Relax-O.” If you don’t, do you even like spending more than $1K a night on a four-bedroom, six-level house on the ocean? In addition to the best name of any place available for rent, this house understands its greatness in its photo descriptions. Any place willing to say, “Enter this house and expect to be amazed by the power and beauty of the ocean!!” is going to be amazing. Or insane. Or both. 

Dark-colored lodge in a grassy area
The Driftwood Lodge offers a selection of amenities, including 25 acres of forest, a mini farm and an ocean view.
Airbnb

Driftwood Lodge 

Jenner

This place comfortably houses up to 14 people. So, do you have 13 friends also in need of an oceanfront getaway? Or do you require lots and lots of bedrooms and 25 acres of redwood forest, a creek, mini farm (goats, baby!), a meadow with an ocean view, a wood-burning fireplace, jacuzzi, sauna and a hot tub? 

Gray and white living room with a "Fish" sign
Neon Fish is located on a cliff on the Sonoma Coast.
Vrbo

Neon Fish

Jenner

A stay at this two-bedroom on a rocky cliff on the Sonoma Coast includes ocean views from every room and close proximity to Fort Ross State Historic Park. It’s a luxury house that’s aptly named — there is a neon fish sign in the living room.

House on a cliff overlooking the coast
Modern Coastal Gem is right on a private cove.
Airbnb

Modern Coastal Gem

Gualala

This one isn’t on the sand, but it is on the coast — on a private cove to be exact. It just screams “Mid century modern villain resides here.” A 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range is included in the rental — a possible getaway car? 

Beach House at Virgin Creek 

Fort Bragg

Sure, it’s technically a beach house, but there’s no driftwood or shiplap or signs that say, “Life’s a Beach!” at this place. This partially off-the-grid three-bedroom is as modern as you can get while being partially off the grid. Consider staying here for its private white sand beach — it’s their self-proclaimed “best surf spot on the coast.”

Trinidad Oceanfront Vacation Rental Sleeps up to 16 

Trinidad

Looking for a spot for you and your crew? Your very large crew that also desires an outdoor fireplace, outdoor hot tub and multiple bidets? Your crew may run deep, but you want them to run clean, too. 

Woodsy seating area overlooking the water
Sanctuary House has tons of ocean views.
Airbnb

Sanctuary House

Trinidad

This is some Architectural Digest-level inspirational living. There’s a ton of ocean views inside this open-concept house. Whether you want to stare at the ocean or admire the redwoods, you’re not going to want to leave this place. 

Pickleball court overlooking the ocean
This stay offers a private pickleball court.
Vrbo

The Trinidad Pearl

Trinidad

This craftsman home is an outlier on this list. It’s got more of a rustic feel than a hyper-modern, multi-bedroom house saturated with luxury. This is for the person looking for the beach but who also wants to wear some flannel and jeans. It caught our eye because it’s quite possibly the only house on the Pacific Ocean with a private pickleball court. Who doesn’t want to enjoy America’s favorite sport mere feet from a steep ocean bluff? 

