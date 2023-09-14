InsideHook
Travel | September 14, 2023 6:16 am

Albania Is the European Holiday You Didn’t Know You Needed

Don't sleep on this beautiful Balkan country

The mountains
The scenery is only part of the draw.
Charukesi Ramadurai
By Charukesi Ramadurai

Albania is a country filled with picturesque towns, pristine beaches, ancient castles, snow-capped mountains and turquoise lakes. Then throw in long months of sunshine, friendly locals with ready smiles and a cuisine influenced by neighbors far and close, including Greece, Italy and Turkey. (For the uninitiated, that means flaky pastries and stuffed peppers, piquant meat kebabs and qofte, hearty stews and soups for every season and excellent coffee to wash it all down.) In other words, it has the best of Europe, with a fraction of the crowds and costs. What’s not to love about Albania?

Although the country has a majority Muslim population, it is also now one of the most tolerant nations in the region. As a result, Ottoman mosques rub shoulders with Orthodox churches, while apartment blocks painted in cheery colors stand next to the stolid government offices. World-class art museums exist along with monuments dedicated to reminders of the worst phase of the country under Communist rule.

It’s a country worth discovering — and we suggest you get there before the tourist hordes do. Here’s how to spend a perfect week (or two) exploring this beautiful Balkan country by car. 

Tirana
Tirana
Getty

Land in Tirana 

With a busy international airport, Tirana is an obvious starting point for your Albanian holiday. The capital city is also ideally located in the middle of the country, offering easy access to both the beaches in the south and the mountains up north. 

Head first to Skanderbeg Square, Tirana’s beating heart, beloved by both locals and tourists. Start with the 18th century Et’hem Bej mosque with its exquisite wall and ceiling murals, and then spend some time at the National Museum at the other end of the plaza. Bunk Art 2, a Communist era bunker now converted into a museum, is just around the corner, and the striking Resurrection of Christ Orthodox Cathedral is a short walk away.

You might want to catch a quick lunch around the city center, but in the evening, definitely make your way to the bustling Blloku neighborhood, once reserved for the residences of senior party officials. Another great dinner spot is the Tirana castle (also known as Fortress of Justinian), now repurposed into a lively shopping and eating hub. 

A souvenir shop in Berat
A souvenir shop in Berat
Charukesi Ramadurai

First Stop, Berat

From Tirana, drive south to Berat, which is known as the “town of a thousand windows” after the clutch of white homes that seem to cascade all the way down from the castle. Cross the exquisite stone bridge over the river for the best views of these hillside homes. Berat was added to the UNESCO world heritage sites list in 2008 as a “rare example of an architectural character typical of the Ottoman period.” 

Kalaja — the 13th century castle, also called Kalasa — is the brightest star among Berat’s  architectural attractions. Inside this inhabited castle, you’ll find houses and churches, along with souvenir shops and traditional restaurants. Don’t miss the Onufri Museum, known for its remarkable collection of Albanian Orthodox icons painted by iconographic artist Onufri during the 16th century. The other old quarters of Mangalem at the foot of the citadel and Gorica across the river are also worth exploring now for glimpses into a rapidly disappearing way of life.

Albania has an interesting evening tradition known as “xhiro” — literally translated as “stroll” — but really signifies a regular evening socializing ritual. So, after a long day of sightseeing, chill with a glass of raki (distilled fruit alcohol) at one of the restaurants lining the pedestrian avenue of Boulevardi Republika, where families and friends gather every evening to practice their xhiro and catch up over coffee and chess.

Slovenia Is One of the Least Popular Tourist Destinations in Europe. Here’s Why You Should Go.
Slovenia Is One of the Least Popular Tourist Destinations in Europe. Here’s Why You Should Go.

The unheralded Southern European nation has it all: vineyards, biking trails, ski slopes and castles with batshit backstories

Gjirokastra castle
Gjirokastra Castle
Charukesi Ramadurai

Then Go to Gjirokastra

Another UNESCO World Heritage site known for its superb Ottoman age architecture, this hill town goes by the moniker “city of stone.” The core of Gjirokastra is the bazaar area with its narrow, cobbled streets, where shopkeepers will wave you into their shops with a disarming readiness to bargain.

The Gjirokastra Castle perches dramatically on top of the hill, overlooking the town’s two-storied homes, the busy market directly below and the rolling hills at a distance. For a castle built in the 4th century, it is remarkably well preserved, complete with a clock tower, stone tunnels and a tiny museum. And as a quirky bonus, there’s a fighter plane that was shot down during the Second World War sitting in the open lawns.

If all this feels like too much of a history lesson, then drive an hour to Blue Eye, a natural spring with sparking turquoise waters, located right in the middle of a forest. 

Sarande
Sarande
Getty

Beachside Bliss

For some beachside R&R, go further south towards Sarande, part of the Albanian Riviera, which is much quieter and nicer than many other popular European beach towns. The Albanian Riviera has a rugged coastline stretching for nearly 75 miles from Vlore to Sarande, the entire route dotted with postcard pretty villages like Himarë, Vuno, Dhërmi and endless powder white sand bays and coves that seem to be made for Instagram. 

Close to Sarande are two unmissable stops. The first is Ksamil, a secluded beach from where you can almost reach out and touch Corfu in Greece. And then there’s Burtrint Archaeological Site and National Park with its collection of Roman and Greek ruins, including an amphitheater, aqueducts, baths and temple ruins. 

Mountain Magic

If the call of the mountains is just too strong to ignore, then head north towards the Albanian Alps — also known by the fanciful name of “Accursed Mountains” — via Tirana, with quick stopovers to explore the markets, museums and castles in Kruja and Shokdra. Shkodra is the ideal base for hikes around the two spectacular national parks of the region: Valbona and Theth, both teeming with green valleys, pristine lakes, high mountain passes and the occasional churches and waterfalls. Of the two, Theth is more easily accessible by car and has another marvelous Blue Eye where swimming is allowed. And the only way to access Valbona from Theth is by hiking the 10.5-mile trail connecting the two via Valbona Pass.

More Like This

Travel products to keep on your carry-on
The 14 Best Travel Products in My Carry-On
Rick Steves advocating for marijauna legalization.
Travel Host Rick Steves Has a New Favorite Activity for Staying in Shape
Gothenburg, Sweden
Gothenburg Is the Unhurried European Gem to Explore Right Now

Most Popular

Various gifts for bourbon lovers The 10 Best Gifts for Bourbon Lovers
Two airline pilots in a cockpit flying into clouds The Good and Bad News About the Future of Turbulence
Emma Stone in "Poor Things" The 10 Best Films We Saw at the 2023 Venice Film Festival
A screenshot of the account of Hailey Lopez, an AI-generated Dolphins fan A Dolphins Fan Who Went Viral on Social Media Was Just an AI Creation
A man running through water in a race with his hands stretched in joy. How to Use Running to Unlock Your Kindest Self

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 10 Best Gifts for Bourbon Lovers
The Good and Bad News About the Future of Turbulence
The 10 Best Films We Saw at the 2023 Venice Film Festival
A Dolphins Fan Who Went Viral on Social Media Was Just an AI Creation
How to Use Running to Unlock Your Kindest Self

Keep Reading

The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, a plug-in hybrid version of the SUV

Review: Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, an Intro to Electrification
Luminor Marina Navy SEALS ref. PAM01412

Panerai’s New Watches Celebrate One of the World’s Most Elite Fighting Forces
Scenes from the Elephant 6 Recording Co. documentary

A New Documentary Pays Tribute to a '90s Scene That Will Live Forever
Anchorage, Alaska

It’s Not Too Late in the Season for a Trip to Anchorage
Renegade Ridge Vineyard at Archery Summit

Why Oregon’s Willamette Valley Is America’s Most Captivating Wine Region
Fresh hop beer

It’s Fresh Hop Beer Season. Here’s What the Fuss Is About.
Rows of chocolate milk in cardboard cartons. Is this really the best sports drink you can buy?

Is Chocolate Milk Secretly the Best Sports Drink?
The mountains

Albania Is the European Holiday You Didn’t Know You Needed
Various gifts for bourbon lovers

The 10 Best Gifts for Bourbon Lovers

Trending

A Modular, Space-Saving Sofa Set That’s as Luxe as It Is Practical
LA’s Favorite TikTok-Famous Sandwich Guy Shares His 5 Best Recipes
This Montana Valley Was “Paradise” for Jimmy Buffett
Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers” Is an Instant Holiday Classic
“The Royal Hotel” Turns Toxic Masculinity Into Horror-Movie Fare