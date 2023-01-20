10 Excellent West Virginia Airbnbs for a Cozy Winter Getaway

If you only wanted to escape the city, you could just book a hotel. The point of an Airbnb is to envision yourself living there full time. Or to use a hot tub without other random hotel guests.

Below, 10 of the best West Virginia Airbnbs that would all make excellent cold-weather getaways from Washington, D.C., or elsewhere. Most have hot tubs. (Which are better in when it’s freezing. Especially if it has snowed and you can go from hot tub to snow to hot tub to…you get the picture.)

Rating: 4.99

Vibe: HGTV A-frame dream

Amenities: Luxury kitchen, fireplace, outdoor hot tub

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “Cozy cabin, great amenities like hot tub, games, firewood on site. Great community with just enough seclusion. Restful and refreshing vacation which is just what we needed.” —Danielle, November 2022

Rating: 4.97

Vibe: A cabin that feels more like a luxury hotel

Amenities: Views for miles, outdoor hot tub

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “Penny’s house is beautiful. The views of the WV mountains are amazing (even in January with no snow) and the privacy is second to none. We loved relaxing, reading, hearing the wildlife, the hot tub and just regrouping after the chaotic holiday season at Penny’s. There are very nice hiking and walking trails close by, don’t miss them!” —Lynsey, January 2023

Rating: 4.95

Vibe: Adults-only private estate

Amenities: Optimal views, romance package, hot tub

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “The Vista was a perfect place to spend our wedding anniversary. The creek was an amazing view from bed. The hot tub was only one step away and very peaceful.” —John, December 2022

Rating: New

Vibe: Off-the-grid glamping in a tiny A-frame

Amenities: Solar energy, wood stove, indoor/outdoor design

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “This is a wonderful place if you like a little more comfort of glamping in a cabin but still enjoy many of the outside tasks of regular camping.” —AJ, January 2023

Rating: 4.79

Vibe: Very much on-the-grid cabin life

Amenities: Front deck overlooking the forest, outdoor hot tub

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “Perfect Airbnb experience! This was an amazing cabin and Daniel was an absolutely incredible and gracious host. The cabin itself was great — perfectly cozy and comfortable, and exactly as described and pictured in the listing. The outdoor hot tub was outstanding, and definitely one of the highlights of the stay! The property is beautiful and tucked into the woods of WV — it’s a relaxing and beautiful location.” —Isaac, December 2022

Rating: 4.29

Vibe: Close enough to D.C. but far from cell service

Amenities: Screened porch, outdoor hot tub

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “It was so peaceful to be able to completely disconnect and just enjoy the nature & our company.” —Ashley, August 2022

Rating: 4.81

Vibe: Secluded dudes’ weekend

Amenities: Pool table, table tennis, Mortal Kombat arcade game, outdoor hot tub

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “Perfect spot for a quick getaway after the holiday. We brought a load of groceries and never left the cabin all weekend. The hot tub was relaxing and the game room downstairs provided endless entertainment. Would definitely recommend.” —Brandon, November 2022

Rating: 4.7

Vibe: A cabin that’s a shipping container

Amenities: It’s a cabin that’s a shipping container. And there’s an outdoor hot tub.

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “The design of this place is so cute!!! Very secluded and still only minutes away from everything. The hot tub is hands down the nicest hot tub I’ve been in at any Airbnb so far.” —Chelsea, December 2022

Rating: 5.0

Vibe: Tiny home perfection (it has a 5.0 rating after 142 reviews)

Amenities: Stream 50 feet from the door, fire pit, modern kitchen

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “Bob and Cindy’s place was exactly what we wanted it to be. Peaceful and quiet… an amazing place for the kids to explore by the creek while we relaxed with a drink. This place is a gem!” —Christine, December 2022

Rating: 4.84

Vibe: Modern living in a old-timey looking space

Amenities: Massive deck, near the Woods resort, outdoor hot tub

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “Tony’s place was amazing! Highly recommend anyone looking for that home-like cabin feel in the mountains! The view was amazing from the upper and lower decks! WiFi worked great and plenty of trails and beautiful views close by! Will definitely be staying again!” —Edward, November 2022