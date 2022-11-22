InsideHook
Style | November 22, 2022

Sale Alert: Taylor Stitch’s Black Friday Bonanza Is Finally Here

Score sick T-Stitch gear for a fraction of the price

a colage of items from the Taylor Stitch Black Friday sale on a wooden background
The Taylor Stitch Black Friday event is back and better than ever.
Taylor Stitch
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Black Friday’s mass of deals, some starting days, if not weeks before Thanksgiving proper, make it incredibly difficult to separate a truly good deal from just another sale. Well, consider yourself enlightened: The Taylor Stitch Black Friday bonanza is a cut above the rest.

Not only is the trusty retailer offering 20% off sitewide on their rugged, outdoor-inspired basics — the Heavy Bag tees are heavenly in winter, and their Apres Pants are some of the finest can’t-believe-they’re-not-sweats we’ve had the pleasure of testing — but, through 11/28, you can score credit just by shopping. That’s right: for purchases over $100, Taylor Stitch is offering $20 Credit to use towards your next order (trust us, there will be a next order).

Because a sitewide sale can be intimidating to parse and totally not because we’ve already shopped it ourselves, we’ve highlighted 15 — yes, 15 — on-sale gems from Taylor Stitch, ranging from the corded Ojai Jacket to the supple Crawford Sweater. Not enough for you? Shop the sale for yourself here. Below, the 15 best deals from the Taylor Stitch Black Friday event.

Taylor Stitch The Ojai Jacket
Taylor Stitch The Ojai Jacket

In Army Cord.

Buy Here : $228$182
Taylor Stitch The Jack Shirt
Taylor Stitch The Jack Shirt

In Blue Everyday Oxford.

Buy Here : $98$78
Taylor Stitch The Crawford Sweater
Taylor Stitch The Crawford Sweater

In Rust.

Buy Here : $168$134
Taylor Stitch The Rambler Chukka
Taylor Stitch The Rambler Chukka

In Mushroom Suede.

Buy Here : $298$238
Taylor Stitch The Après Pant
Taylor Stitch The Après Pant

In Charcoal Sashiko.

Buy Here : $118$94
Taylor Stitch The Après Robe
Taylor Stitch The Après Robe

In Natural Sashiko.

Buy Here : $168$134
Taylor Stitch The Port Jacket
Taylor Stitch The Port Jacket

In Khaki Kilim.

Buy Here : $198$158
Taylor Stitch The Heavy Bag Tee
Taylor Stitch The Heavy Bag Tee

In Black.

Buy Here : $45$36
Taylor Stitch The Heavy Bag Waffle Henley
Taylor Stitch The Heavy Bag Waffle Henley

In Oatmeal.

Buy Here : $78$62
Taylor Stitch The Democratic Jean
Taylor Stitch The Democratic Jean

In Sawyer Wash Organic Selvage.

Buy Here : $188$150
Taylor Stitch The Workhorse Vest
Taylor Stitch The Workhorse Vest

In Coal Boss Duck.

Buy Here : $198$158
Taylor Stitch The Ranch Boot
Taylor Stitch The Ranch Boot

In Redwood Waxed Suede.

Buy Here : $348$278
Taylor Stitch The Fisherman Sweater
Taylor Stitch The Fisherman Sweater

In Dark Navy.

Buy Here : $228$182
Taylor Stitch The Ribbed Beanie
Taylor Stitch The Ribbed Beanie

In Heather Forest.

Buy Here : $48$38
Taylor Stitch The Camp Pant
Taylor Stitch The Camp Pant

In Stone Boss Duck.

Buy Here : $128$102

