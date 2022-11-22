Sale Alert: Taylor Stitch’s Black Friday Bonanza Is Finally Here
Score sick T-Stitch gear for a fraction of the price
Black Friday’s mass of deals, some starting days, if not weeks before Thanksgiving proper, make it incredibly difficult to separate a truly good deal from just another sale. Well, consider yourself enlightened: The Taylor Stitch Black Friday bonanza is a cut above the rest.
Not only is the trusty retailer offering 20% off sitewide on their rugged, outdoor-inspired basics — the Heavy Bag tees are heavenly in winter, and their Apres Pants are some of the finest can’t-believe-they’re-not-sweats we’ve had the pleasure of testing — but, through 11/28, you can score credit just by shopping. That’s right: for purchases over $100, Taylor Stitch is offering $20 Credit to use towards your next order (trust us, there will be a next order).
Because a sitewide sale can be intimidating to parse and totally not because we’ve already shopped it ourselves, we’ve highlighted 15 — yes, 15 — on-sale gems from Taylor Stitch, ranging from the corded Ojai Jacket to the supple Crawford Sweater. Not enough for you? Shop the sale for yourself here. Below, the 15 best deals from the Taylor Stitch Black Friday event.
Taylor Stitch The Ojai Jacket
In Army Cord.
Taylor Stitch The Jack Shirt
In Blue Everyday Oxford.
Taylor Stitch The Crawford Sweater
In Rust.
Taylor Stitch The Rambler Chukka
In Mushroom Suede.
Taylor Stitch The Après Pant
In Charcoal Sashiko.
Taylor Stitch The Après Robe
In Natural Sashiko.
Taylor Stitch The Port Jacket
In Khaki Kilim.
Taylor Stitch The Heavy Bag Tee
In Black.
Taylor Stitch The Heavy Bag Waffle Henley
In Oatmeal.
Taylor Stitch The Democratic Jean
In Sawyer Wash Organic Selvage.
Taylor Stitch The Workhorse Vest
In Coal Boss Duck.
Taylor Stitch The Ranch Boot
In Redwood Waxed Suede.
Taylor Stitch The Fisherman Sweater
In Dark Navy.
Taylor Stitch The Ribbed Beanie
In Heather Forest.
Taylor Stitch The Camp Pant
In Stone Boss Duck.
