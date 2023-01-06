The Seth Rogen Look You Should Be Copying This Season

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

There comes a time in every man’s life when he has a huge, life-altering decision to make. For some guys, it’s when to pop the big question. Others, a much-needed and inevitably scary career switch. But for Seth Rogen, the query at hand seems to have been wether or both he was ready to dive headfirst in the pillowy depths of cozycore menswear. Spoiler: the man has taken the plunge.

The Superbad actor was photographed out and about in LA this week sporting a particularly poignant ensemble of cozy clothes, a comfy mishmash of coffee-hued knits (courtesy of Universal Works, a little-know UK brand churning out some of the best workwear-inspired garms around) and TikTok-approved Birkenstock Bostons, while snagging his dry-cleaning for a Jimmy Kimmel appearance. He looks great, decked out in quintessentially west-coast causal, while not the least bit slobbish — just the thing to toss on for some AM errands, a leisurely blunt and a tap in at the closest Erewhon.

Of course, this is not the first time the actor has dabbled in laid-back ‘fitsperation for the adoring masses. Seth’s accessible menswear tear has been turning heads in recent years, modeling a cohesive, more refined look than his stoner god hoodie days afforded him. He’s mastered the art of the suit and tee look, leaned into sourced knitwear, even started his own bespoke weed paraphernalia company, Houseplant, focused on design-forward gear for the cannabis and pot obsessed alike. He looks great, and more importantly, relatively normal — a stylish everyman anyone can emulate.

In this particular instance, Rogen, seeming oblivious to the Frank Ocean-levels of impact his everyday drip is doing to the IG explore pages of teenage boys and menswear nerds alike. Providing an especially succinct and meticulously lesson-planned masterclass in cushy, cool-weather styling, Seth Rogen respectfully abides by the oft-forgot 3 Cs rule — cardigans, corduroys and clogs.

While you may not have his tolerance or pottery skills, Seth’s cozycore ‘fit is easily replicable. Just snag yourself a pair of buttery cords, your favorite slippers, a very, very cozy caridgan and the rest should fall into place. Except your dry cleaning — you’ll have to pick that up yourself.