If you either have a cool dad or in fact are a cool dad yourself, there is no better place to turn for Father’s Day gift inspo than Huckberry, where you can currently find a ton of extremely cool shit that happens to be on sale. From EDC and grilling accessories to to menswear and cool home furnishings, there’s something there for the coolest of cool dads. We’ve got personal, hands-on experience with just about everything on this list, so buy with confidence. You’ll also get free, expedited shipping till June 15th.
Rhodes Footwear Roper Boot
Dads love a good slip-on boot inspired by their favorite westerns. This particular boot has side pulls for easy entry and a non-slip heel. Whether your dad is a fan of The Good, the Bad and the Ugly or they just binged a season of Yellowstone, Rhodes is the way to go.
Rhodes Footwear Jackson Chelsea Boot Lug Sole
It’s hard to get your dad away from the same old beat-up pair of hikers but if you think he needs something more elevated, these lug-sole Chelsea boots are a good choice. They’re made of a water-resistant waxy suede and it has a soft leather lining for added comfort.
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Full Zip Hoodie
Constructed from beefy 23 oz fleece from South Carolina, heavy-duty zippers from Georgia and twill tape from Philadelphia, this American-made layer lives up to its name.
Flint and Tinder The Italian Jean
We all know dads love a good pair of straight-fit denim. They all subscribe to the Steve Jobs fashion quarterly magazine that inspires them to pair jeans with some running sneakers or hiking boots. You have to admire their dedication to the bit, but if you want to help dad upgrade their style without ruining what they love, try these premium Italian milled stretch straight-fit jeans from Flint and Tinder.
Wellen Ripple Beach Short
Wellen’s beach short is made of a heavyweight knit fabric that is ideal for transitional weather. The beach short also has an elastic drawstring waist for added comfort, hand pockets and a rear patch pocket.
Teva Geotrecca RP Waterproof Hiking Boot
Teva is known for its GORP-core-adjacent sandals, but they also make sick boots, like this waterproof hiking one. It’s lined with lightweight and breathable recycled nylon and polyester mesh to keep your feet cool during the summer months.
Forty Five Supima Polo Shirt
Supima cotton is your best friend during the hottest parts of the year. It’s an incredibly soft and breathable fabric that doesn’t get creased up like linen. It’s pres-shrunk and Forty Five made sure to include a classic polo silhouette with a split side seam, which makes it look good whether it’s tucked or untucked.
Tactia M.100 – 17-in-1 Multi-Tool
If there’s one thing that every father loves, it’s a tool that can be used for multiple jobs. No need to go chucking wrenches and screwdrivers out of their toolbox like a Looney Toons character once they get their hands on the Tactia M.100. It has a modular design that allows them to swap out their favorite tools for different jobs. Tactia reinforced it with stainless steel and a composite material that means it won’t scratch your phone or other tech.
