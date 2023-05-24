GlassesUSA Has a Ton of Sleek Shades on Sale for Memorial Day
From classic Ray-Bans to handsome Calvin Kleins and beyond
Hear ye, hear ye, the court of no-brainer decisions is in session. First order of business: grabbing a pair of banging sunglasses for cheap this Memorial Day. There are a gazillion sales from what feels like an infinite number of brands, retailers and vendors, but few are better than GlassesUSA’s slam-dunk savings on some suave summer sunnies.
That’s right: the GlassesUSA sale is arguably the best place to cop up on designer shades from Calvin Klein, Ray-Bans, Prada and more, with gargantuan savings that serve as icing on the immaculately curated cake. Between summer rays finally out to play and a (hopefully) long season o’ sun ahead, there are zero reasons not to replace, upgrade or simply bolster your shades collection. Or if you’ve already got a smokin’ pair of sunnies for the summer, GlassesUSA is also offering discounts on eyeglasses and contact lenses. A breakdown of the conterminous sales below:
- 30% Off Frames for Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol & Costa Del Mar eyeglasses with basic Rx lenses + Free Shipping when you use code ICON30.
- 20% Off Frames for Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol & Costa Del Mar sunglasses with basic Rx lenses + Free Shipping when you use code SUNNIES20.
- Buy One Get One Free (BOGO) for eyeglasses and sunglasses + Free Shipping. Use code BOGOFREE.
- 25% Off Contact Lenses including Dailies, Air Optix, Acuvue, and more + Free Shipping. Use code CONTACTS25.
To help you follow through on an easy-peasy sale sunglasses or eyeglasses purchase, we’ve made it simple for you: just grab one of the certified fresh pairs of shades below (or browse the hundreds of other options here), and reap the benefits, all summer long. You only have a week, so don’t dilly dally — summer waits for no one.
Muse Ricks Square Sunglasses
