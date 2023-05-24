InsideHook
May 24, 2023

GlassesUSA Has a Ton of Sleek Shades on Sale for Memorial Day

From classic Ray-Bans to handsome Calvin Kleins and beyond

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Hear ye, hear ye, the court of no-brainer decisions is in session. First order of business: grabbing a pair of banging sunglasses for cheap this Memorial Day. There are a gazillion sales from what feels like an infinite number of brands, retailers and vendors, but few are better than GlassesUSA’s slam-dunk savings on some suave summer sunnies.

That’s right: the GlassesUSA sale is arguably the best place to cop up on designer shades from Calvin Klein, Ray-Bans, Prada and more, with gargantuan savings that serve as icing on the immaculately curated cake. Between summer rays finally out to play and a (hopefully) long season o’ sun ahead, there are zero reasons not to replace, upgrade or simply bolster your shades collection. Or if you’ve already got a smokin’ pair of sunnies for the summer, GlassesUSA is also offering discounts on eyeglasses and contact lenses. A breakdown of the conterminous sales below:

  • 30% Off Frames for Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol & Costa Del Mar eyeglasses with basic Rx lenses + Free Shipping when you use code ICON30.
  • 20% Off Frames for Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol & Costa Del Mar sunglasses with basic Rx lenses + Free Shipping when you use code SUNNIES20.
  • Buy One Get One Free (BOGO) for eyeglasses and sunglasses + Free Shipping. Use code BOGOFREE.
  • 25% Off Contact Lenses including Dailies, Air Optix, Acuvue, and more +  Free Shipping. Use code CONTACTS25.

To help you follow through on an easy-peasy sale sunglasses or eyeglasses purchase, we’ve made it simple for you: just grab one of the certified fresh pairs of shades below (or browse the hundreds of other options here), and reap the benefits, all summer long. You only have a week, so don’t dilly dally — summer waits for no one.

Ray-Ban RB2132 New Wayfarer
Ray-Ban RB2132 New Wayfarer
Buy Here : $151$128
Ray-Ban RB3016 Clubmaster
Ray-Ban RB3016 Clubmaster
Buy Here : $163$139
A pair of sunglasses from GlassesUSA on a grey background
GlassesUSA

Muse Ricks Square Sunglasses

Buy here: $98 $78
Oakley OO9102 Holbrook
Oakley OO9102 Holbrook
Buy Here : $212$180
Oakley OO9449 Gibston
Oakley OO9449 Gibston
Buy Here : $130$111

