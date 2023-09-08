InsideHook
Style | September 8, 2023 11:57 am

Faherty Just Dropped Its First-Ever Denim Collection

Exploring the newest launch from the New Jersey-based casualwear company

a close up of a model in Faherty's Organic Cotton Denim
Faherty's Organic Cotton Denim is 10 years in the making.
Faherty
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nowadays, brands run releases on hyperspeed. Drops, collabs, even whole seasons are getting churned out at an increasingly breakneck pace, with each release arriving quicker than the last. All of this is to point out that the latest launch from New Jersey-based Faherty, the new organic cotton jeans, is an anomaly, in that the casualwear brand has been developing it for the better part of 10 years.

16 Most Comfortable Jeans for Men
16 Most Comfortable Jeans for Men

Wearing denim doesn't have to suck — here's the proof

As it turns out, this means that Faherty has been working on these jeans more or less from the very beginning. Created in 2013 by twin brothers Alex and Mike Faherty, the label was founded under a surf-meets-East-Coast-casual ethos and built on the back of sturdy, easy-to-wear products — knit blazers, stretch shirts and twill chinos make up much of the label’s bread and butter.

Faherty Organic Cotton Jeans
Faherty Organic Cotton Jeans
Faherty

The Faherty bros have been dreaming of denim since the label’s inception and committed the years of R&D, working with denim mills to perfect and manufacture a calculated 98% organic cotton woven with a textured slub yarn and finished with a touch of elastane — what a decade of testing has identified as the ideal blend of stretch and comfort.

The denim is designed to hit the comfort-performance sweet spot, with a fit that’ll feel worn in from the first wear and a finish that looks as good at the bar as it does on casual Fridays. Adhering to Faherty’s rigorous environmental standards, the jeans are made via an energy-efficient wash process that utilizes 80% less water than conventional denim wash methods.

The Organic Cotton Slim Straight Denim comes in five distinct washes, ranging from a classic East Lake Wash to a slate Coal Creek Wash, in a range of sizing. Inseams start at 30″ and run to 34″, with available waist sizes covering an inclusive spread across 28 through 42. The rise — 11″ — ensures the denim comfortably hits the standard mid-ride fit, whereas the jean’s slim straight fit is snug through the waist and thigh with a slightly tapered (and we mean slightly) leg.

a stack of Faherty Organic Cotton Jeans
Faherty Organic Cotton Jeans
Faherty

The Faherty Organic Cotton Slim Straight Denim is available now for $198. If time is any indication, they’re worth every cent. Find them at Faherty’s webstore, or below.

Faherty Organic Cotton Slim Straight Denim
Faherty Organic Cotton Slim Straight Denim
Faherty : $198

More Like This

a collage of fall essentials on a leafy background
Fall Style Essentials That Every Well-Dressed Guy Should Own
Bajio sunglasses hero
The Complete Guide to Bajío Sunglasses
a collage of j.crew deals on a brown background
The Deals on J.Crew’s Fall Collection Are, Frankly, Ridiculous

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Apple AirPods Pro (Second Gen) on a grey backdrop

$250$200

Apple’s Second-Gen AirPod Pros Are Just $200 at Amazon
It’s Your Last Chance to Take $200 Off the Theragun Pro

$599$399

It’s Your Last Chance to Take $200 Off the Theragun Pro
Tushy’s Top-Rated Bidets Are 40% Off

From Our Partner

Tushy’s Top-Rated Bidets Are 40% Off
Polo Ralph Lauren Distressed Denim

$125$80

Save $45 on Some Premium Polo Denim
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Work Sneakers for Your Business-Casual Wardrobe
If You Haven’t Seen “The Adults” Yet, You’re Missing Michael Cera’s Best Work
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This September
Visiting Carnarvon Gorge: Australia’s Great Prehistoric Hiking Destination
The Best Bourbon Spots in Chicago

Keep Reading

The new Gateway Bronco Luxe GT Big Sur Love Edition sitting on the beach

Gateway Bronco Tries to Perfect the Vintage SUV With Luxe-GT
Tony Pollard runs the ball for the Dallas Cowboys

NFL Best Bets: Experts' Picks for Week 1's Top Games
The crab tlayuda at elNico in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

New York Has Amazing Mexican Food. Here’s Where to Find It.
Muddy desert plain seen on September 3, 2023, after heavy rains turned the annual Burning Man festival site in Nevada's Black Rock desert into a mud pit.

Why Do Festival Disasters Like Burning Man Keep Happening?
Five bottles of elevated bourbon on a table.

Weird Question, But...What Is Bourbon, Exactly?
a close up of a model in Faherty's Organic Cotton Denim

Faherty Just Dropped Its First-Ever Denim Collection
Three bottles of Pappy Van Winkle and a Glencairn glass. Huckberry is giving away three Pappy bottles.

Huckberry Is Giving Away Three Bottles of Pappy Van Winkle
A new balance sneaker, cord shorts and a blender, all on sale

The 16 Best Deals We Found on the Internet This Week
A close-up of a worn pair of Nike running shoes.

How to Know When to Replace Your Running Shoes

Trending

The Best Work Sneakers for Your Business-Casual Wardrobe
If You Haven’t Seen “The Adults” Yet, You’re Missing Michael Cera’s Best Work
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This September
Visiting Carnarvon Gorge: Australia’s Great Prehistoric Hiking Destination
The Best Bourbon Spots in Chicago