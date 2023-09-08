Faherty Just Dropped Its First-Ever Denim Collection

Nowadays, brands run releases on hyperspeed. Drops, collabs, even whole seasons are getting churned out at an increasingly breakneck pace, with each release arriving quicker than the last. All of this is to point out that the latest launch from New Jersey-based Faherty, the new organic cotton jeans, is an anomaly, in that the casualwear brand has been developing it for the better part of 10 years.

As it turns out, this means that Faherty has been working on these jeans more or less from the very beginning. Created in 2013 by twin brothers Alex and Mike Faherty, the label was founded under a surf-meets-East-Coast-casual ethos and built on the back of sturdy, easy-to-wear products — knit blazers, stretch shirts and twill chinos make up much of the label’s bread and butter.

Faherty Organic Cotton Jeans Faherty

The Faherty bros have been dreaming of denim since the label’s inception and committed the years of R&D, working with denim mills to perfect and manufacture a calculated 98% organic cotton woven with a textured slub yarn and finished with a touch of elastane — what a decade of testing has identified as the ideal blend of stretch and comfort.

The denim is designed to hit the comfort-performance sweet spot, with a fit that’ll feel worn in from the first wear and a finish that looks as good at the bar as it does on casual Fridays. Adhering to Faherty’s rigorous environmental standards, the jeans are made via an energy-efficient wash process that utilizes 80% less water than conventional denim wash methods.

The Organic Cotton Slim Straight Denim comes in five distinct washes, ranging from a classic East Lake Wash to a slate Coal Creek Wash, in a range of sizing. Inseams start at 30″ and run to 34″, with available waist sizes covering an inclusive spread across 28 through 42. The rise — 11″ — ensures the denim comfortably hits the standard mid-ride fit, whereas the jean’s slim straight fit is snug through the waist and thigh with a slightly tapered (and we mean slightly) leg.

Faherty Organic Cotton Jeans Faherty

The Faherty Organic Cotton Slim Straight Denim is available now for $198. If time is any indication, they’re worth every cent. Find them at Faherty’s webstore, or below.