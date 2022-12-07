Everything at Everlane Is 25% Off
Take advantage of a plethora of deals on quality basics for everyone
Temps have cooled off, but Everlane’s sales are most certainly heating up. Right now, the San Francisco-based retailer is offering 25% off everything.
The sale contains a plethora of deals and steals, but the savings won’t stick around forever (the sale ends tomorrow) which is why we’ve created a convenient guide to the deeply discounted styles you should snag right now. Interested in browsing the rest of the sale for yourself? Click here, or the button below.
Everlane The ReCashmere Oversized Turtleneck
An easygoing, relaxed-fit turtleneck that still exudes a touch of sophistication. Crafted from soft recycled cashmere, this ultra-cool layer makes for a phenomenal gift since it’ll pair perfectly with literally anything in her closet.
Everlane The Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater
This half-zip is the kind you pull on, but certainly not the kind you’ll want to pull off any time soon.
Everlane Perform 24/7 Legging
Perfecting its Perform Legging (a legging we already thought was pretty damn perfect), the new and improved 24/7 pant still has all the same lightweight compression and sweat-wicking properties that made the original a best-seller but now boasts an ultra-soft finish that feels like cozy brushed cotton, becoming her go-to winter legging.
Everlane The Merino-Blend Sweater Polo
Your favorite semi-formal shirting style, dressed up for winter in a toasty wool-yak hair blend.
Everlane ReNew Long Liner
Everlane’s take on the on-trend military liner coat is a lightweight, conveniently packable layer with a cozy below-the-knee design.
Everlane The Everyone Vintage Jean
Cut easy and sporting vintage details, the Everyone Vintage Jeans are the only ones you should be wearing.
Everlane Track Pant
These GOTS-certified organic cotton pants sport a simple yet refined silhouette, with just a hint of slouch to give you that relaxed look and feel. But they’re still more than suitable for wearing outside the comfort of one’s home.
Everlane Bomber Jacket
Your Top Gun moment is now 25% off.
Everlane Organic French Terry Sweatpant
Working from home may be over, but cozy sweats are here to stay.
Everlane ReLeather Tennis Shoe
A casual white tennis shoe, made from durable recycled leather scraps, to replace her current dirty and overworn white sneakers.
Everlane The ReNew Quilted Liner Jacket
Overshirt. Liner Jacket. Mid-layer. Call it what you like, but you absolutely, unequivocally need one (this one).
Everlane The Utility Pant
Relaxed fit is the future.
Everlane Track Crewneck Sweater
Woven from recycled organic cotton, this sweater will keep you warm and dry when you need it most.
Everlane Wool Five-Panel Cap
Five whole panels of wooly, bad-hair-day-hiding goodness.
Everlane ReNew Air Pant
Crafted from the proprietary recycled ReNew material, Everlane’s air pants are stretchy, cozy and as light as…well, air.
Everlane Organic Cotton Crew
Available in every color imaginable, the only sensible thing to do is buy a bunch of Everlane’s quality cotton tees.
Everlane Desert Boot
With an easy suede upper and a 94.2% virgin-plastic-free sneaker-esque sole, the Everlane Desert Boot gives heritage staples a run for their money.
Everlane ReNew Air Hoodie
Lightweight hoodie alert!
Everlane Organic Cotton Slim Fit Jean
The crisp Organic Cotton Jean is priced so nicely that even the threat of mustard stains won’t stop us from grabbing a pair (or two).
Everlane Long-Sleeve Summer Shirt
As it turns out, the banging Long-Sleeve Summer Shirt is equally great for fall.
