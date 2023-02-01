The 11 Best Splurge-Worthy Items to Gift for Valentine’s Day

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Feeling generous this February 14th? Take a gander at our list of splurge-worthy Valentine’s Day gifts. From Kardashian-favorite floral arrangements to a high-tech pilates reformer machine, there’s something worth paying top dollar for — especially if it’s for the love of your freakin’ life!

While we’ve already compiled a guide of standout items to bestow upon your beloved this V-day, we highly encourage you to consider gifting a real knock-out gift, for a couple of reasons.

It’s a universal understanding that luxury items elicit a certain oo-ah response, solely because they’re high-end items. But oftentimes, expensive products are splurges for a reason. They tend to be of higher quality, uniquely designed or one-of-a-kind pieces you won’t find anywhere else. Also, instead of gifting a bunch of smaller, less pricey items, it might befit both you and your gift recipient to spring for one premium good you know they’ll get tons of use out of.

So without further ado, the 11 best splurge-worthy items to gift this Valentine’s Day. You can also browse more Valentine’s Day gifts for women and men, plus lingerie picks and the best places to order flowers this holiday.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Pro Facial Steamer Whether she needs a quick steam break between Zoom meetings or she wants a spa-level detox at home, this professional facial device, which delivers micro-steam technology to hydrate skin, will get the job done. Buy it now : $160

HigherDose Red Light Face Mask Using light therapy — a non-invasive treatment that mimics outdoor light to lift your mood — this high-tech face mask is an intuitive recovery tool she can use post-workout or whenever she needs a skin or spirit boost. Buy it now : $299

Diptyque Baies/Berries Candle 1.5KG Our favorite scent from the French apothecary brand is retained in a sizeable, handmade earthenware basin. With five wicks, she’ll get 120 hours of burn time out of this statement-making piece of decor. Buy it now : $400

Frankie Shop Suzanne Trench Coat Trench coat season is nigh. The Frankie Shop’s take on the traditional silhouette includes a cream wool-blend felt fabric, so she can remain comfortable, even in unpredictable spring weather. Buy it now : $589

Dyson Special Edition Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long You may recall when we encouraged you to buy the woman in your life Dyson’s Supersonic Hairdryer. Well, we’re doing it again, but this time with the company’s other top-rated, award-winning hair care product. The styling tool to rule all styling tools — feast your eyes and get ready to shell out some cash on the Dyson Airwrap. It dries, it curls, it waves and smooths all without using extreme heat for happier, healthier, perfectly styled hair. You’ll be the gift giver of the century for this one, we promise. Buy Here : $599

Venus et Fleur Terre Travertine Vase Venus et Fleur’s eternal roses are enough to wow — but if you really want to impress, ball out on 55-58 roses arranged in this striking vase, hand-carved from a single block of travertine. Buy it now : $689

Anthropologie Hourglass Indoor/Outdoor Coffee Table Coffee tables don’t have to be minimalist pieces made of hardwood (i.e. they don’t have to be boring!) The centerpiece of her living room should act like a centerpiece, and that’s exactly what this geometric-inspired table, with a brilliant handcrafted ceramic tile top, accomplishes. Buy it now : $698

Catbird Diamond Fizz Necklace We’re all about understated brilliance, and this dazzling 25 ct diamond set on a recycled solid 14k yellow gold chain is the epitome of that elegant, effortless vibe. Buy it now : $1,088

Metier Perriand Weekend Leather-Trimmed Linen-Canvas Tote Traveling in luxury isn’t complete without this Italian-made weekender that’s cut from tough linen canvas and features fine tan leather accouterments. Pairs well with a trip to the French Riviera — just sayin’. Buy it now : $3,550

Frame Fitness Pilates Reformer Offering convenient at-home access to full-body workouts, the sleekly designed reformer brings the pilates studio to her. But she’ll get more out of this hefty piece of home workout equipment: Frame Fitness also offers courses beyond low-impact pilates classes. She can experience a wide variety of class types from yoga to HIIT workouts. Buy it now : $4,249