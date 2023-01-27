InsideHook
Advice | January 27, 2023 12:13 pm

The 18 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him

Handsome jewelry, rugged boots, whiskey glasses and more

a collage of the best Valentine's Day gift for him on a blue patterned background
Guys deserve the best Valentine's Day gifts, too.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Whether you’re shopping for your male-identifying significant other or you’re looking to give the lady in your life some ideas — or you just want to give yourself a pat on the back for snagging that Resy, below you’ll find an amalgamation of classic manly wares from brands like Todd Snyder and Filson — your knives, chukka boots, what have you — sprinkled in with a variety of gifts meant to brighten up your home, round out your closet, improve your sex and more. Get browsing through he best Valentine’s Day gifts for him below, or get forwarding to your Valentine — either will do.

Mack Weldon Ace Crewneck Sweatshirt
Mack Weldon Ace Crewneck Sweatshirt

While a rakish sweatshirt feels a bit like an oxymoron, there’s zero denying the charm and coziness of Mack Weldon’s perfected basics, with an insanely soft micro-brushed French terry that he’ll love to wear and you’ll love to steal.

Buy Here : $78
Recess Pickleball Paddle
Recess Pickleball Paddle

The couple who paddles together stays together…that is, if you shell out of the quality fiberglass and industry-standard honeycomb paddles from Recess.

Buy Here : $86
Miansai Sterling Silver Stag Ring
Miansai Sterling Silver Stag Ring

Jewelry for the fellas can be a nerve-racking choice, but Miansai’s made it easy on all of us with the selection of customizable rings, chains and more. Engraved with your initials or a special date, this delicate Stag Ring manages the double whammy of sterling silver: “I love you” and “I have good taste”.

Buy Here : $150
J. Earl & Sons JEP Whiskey Glass – Set of 2
J. Earl & Sons JEP Whiskey Glass – Set of 2

He’s always enjoyed the finer things in life, and LEP Whiskey Glasses — crafted in Italy and hand-etched in the USA, they’re a set straight out of a Beniot Blanc’s office — are certainly part of that vision.

Buy Here : $95
Todd Snyder The Nomad Boot
Todd Snyder The Nomad Boot

Todd Snyder’s Nomad Boots are the platonic ideal of a do-everything Chukka, set on cloud-like foam above a 12mm premium rubber sole and finished with a handcrafted Italian suede upper. Plus, if you do presents pre-dinner, he might actually make it into the obligatory V-Day IG grid post this year.

Buy Here : $248
Le Labo Santal 33 Eau De Parfum
Le Labo Santal 33 Eau De Parfum

Subtle, sensual and perfectly musky, Santal 33 is the cream de la creme of Le Labo’s suite of luxurious scents, and a perfectly intoxicating cologne to don for special occasions. It’s also ridiculously expensive, meaning he probably won’t buy it for himself — that’s where you come in.

Buy Here : $90
Lelo Tor 2 Couples’ Ring
Lelo Tor 2 Couples’ Ring

If you want to spice things up in the bedroom (no boring Valentine’s Day sex, please), the Leo Tor 2 is the perfect present for letting loose with your partner. Dubbed one of the most sophisticated vibrating rings on the market, it enhances sensation and makes for a night you won’t forget.

Buy Here : $139$111
Groove Wallet
Groove Wallet

Groove’s secure metal wallet may be low-profile, but the six-card wallet can take a beating, and its thumb swipe tech makes it easier than even to while out the AMEX at the surprise trip to Tiffany’s. (Who knew?)

Buy Here : $100
Malfy Gin Rosa
Malfy Gin Rosa

Malfy’s fruit gin might immediately present itself as a gag gift, but consider this: his Bond-style vesper martini just got a whole lot more palatable (albeit a little bit pinker).

Buy Here : $31
Barebones No. 7 Nakiri Knife
Barebones No. 7 Nakiri Knife

A good knife is a present for him and you — Japanese precision in the kitchen means an easier time for the chef and a tastier meal for the recipient.

Buy Here : $110
Marshall Action II Bluetooth Speaker
Marshall Action II Bluetooth Speaker

The Marshall Action II is one of the best affordable wireless speakers money can buy. Three dedicated class-D amplifiers deliver deep and clear sound, and with Bluetooth 5.0 connection of up to 30 feet, you can truly maximize your acoustics anywhere.

Buy Here : $280$226
Zodiac Super Sea Wolf GMT Pro Diver Watch
Zodiac Super Sea Wolf GMT Pro Diver Watch

There are many iterations of Zodiac’s Super Sea Wolf design that we’ve championed here on this site and personally coveted for our own collections, but for a serious gift, few beat the GMT Pro. A modern nod the original 1966 Zodiac Aerospace GMT, this a timepiece that watch fanatics and deserving partners alike should be able to get behind.

Buy Here : $2,295
Filson Rugged Twill Computer Bag
Filson Rugged Twill Computer Bag

Much like your feelings for that special someone, this Fislon Computer Bag is virtually indestructible, standing the test of sickness and health with its industrial-strength twill and saddle-grade bridle leather.

Buy Here : $625
Apple Airpods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple Airpods Pro (2nd Generation)

There’s nothing wrong with giving him something he’ll actually use. An upgraded fit, instantaneous connection and hours upon hours of battery life make the MagSafe AirPod Pros Apple’s best in-ears yet.

Buy Here : $239
Nomad Base Station Hub
Nomad Base Station Hub

Speaking of MagSafe charging, Nomad’s smooth magnetic walnut Base Station Hub is the envy of every design enthusiast and guy who loses his phone a lot.

Buy Here : $160
OffCourt Performance Body Spray
OffCourt Performance Body Spray

Think of OffCourt’s best-in-class performance spray as a proverbial bundle of the finest flowers — it’s a gift that delivers a long-lasting scent albeit a bit more manly than your average roses.

Buy Here : $34
The End of Man: And the Rise of Women By Hanna Rosin
The End of Man: And the Rise of Women By Hanna Rosin

What’s more romantic than some required reading?

Buy Here : $17
Mirror
Mirror

We typically recommend against giving gifts that insinuate the receiver should be spending a little more time in the gym, but Mirror’s slew of fun and engaging workout classes make it a respectable present for the fitness freak in your life.

Buy Here : $1,495$795

