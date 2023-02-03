InsideHook
Updated February 3, 2023

The 14 Best Pieces of Jewelry to Give This Valentine’s Day

Including blinding diamond hoops, slim gold necklaces and lots of heart-shaped pieces

Monica Vinader Heart Necklace, one of the best pieces of jewelry you can gift this Valentine's Day
The Monica Vinader Heart Necklace
Monica Vinader
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

While, yes, it’s a cliché, jewelry (like flattering lingerie and fancy chocolates) is a Valentine’s Day gift your beloved will never grow tired of receiving. Why? Because gifting jewelry requires thoughtfulness. You can’t just gift them the first gold bracelet or pair of diamond earrings served to you on Instagram. You obviously need to take into account the types of pieces they already own. Do they have a preference for gold or silver jewelry? Statement or subtle pieces? Did they mention a piece of jewelry they were thinking of buying themselves? Are you now realizing this was actually a subtle hint for you to buy it for them?

Now take all that information to a reputable jewelry retailer that offers stunning, high-quality accessories. Or to make it easier on yourself, take a look at the list below where we’ve rounded up an array of glistening, dainty and heart-shaped pieces for every type of jewelry wearer that you can gift this V-Day.

A wavy gold ring, a perfect valentine's day gift, on a pink background.
Ana Luisa

Ana Luisa Wander Adjustable Ring

Boasting a funky, eye-catching design, this wavy sterling silver dipped in a gold finish is a modern take on a classic band — and it’s completely adjustable.

buy here: $49
Gold croissant shaped hoop earrings, a perfect valentine's day gift, on a pink background.
Quince

Quince Croissant Hoop Earrings

Gorgeous gorgeous girls love croissant-style earrings.

buy here: $50
A gold chain necklace with white sapphires in the shape of a lotus flower from Mejuri, a perfect valentine's day gift, on a pink background.
Mejuri

Mejuri Lotus Necklace

One of the brand’s best-selling pieces, Mejuri’s simply elegant Lotus Necklace is fixed with AAA quality white sapphires on a petite gold vermeil chain.

buy here: $85
A black leather jewelry box, a perfect Valentine's Day gift, on a pink background.
Monica Vinader

Monica Vinader Leather Oval Jewellery Box

Because she needs a place to store all the stunning jewelry you’re buying her, duh. This hand-stitched leather jewelry box should do the trick.

buy here: $110
Monica Vinader Heart Necklace Adjustable 41-46cm/16-18”
Monica Vinader Heart Necklace Adjustable 41-46cm/16-18”

We’d typically tell you to stray away from heart-shaped anything for Valentine’s Day (a little too on the nose, ya know?), but this lovely number from Monica Vinader is too chic to pass up.

Buy Here : $115
Catbird Smallest Love Letter Charm
Catbird Smallest Love Letter Charm

There’s a good chance this tiny envelope-shaped charm, made from 100% recycled solid 14k yellow gold in Brooklyn, will turn her into a big ball of mush. A wildly romantic — and personal! — gift, the charm can be engraved with a short meaningful message. (This is also your reminder to send her more love letters.)

Buy Here : $138
A silver snake chain bracelet from Missoma, a perfect valentine's day gift, on a grey background.
Missoma

Missoma Men’s Square Snake Chain Bracelet

For the man who likes to keep it simple, this slim sterling silver chain bracelet from Missoma is a high-quality, everyday accessory he’ll never take off.

buy here: $188
Gorjana Diamond Bar Bracelet
Gorjana Diamond Bar Bracelet

Gorjana’s slim Diamond Bar Bracelet is the epitome of understated elegance.

Buy Here : $210
A gold chain bracelet with two interlocking loops at the center from Aurate, a perfect valentine's day gift, on a pink background
Aurate

Aurate Connection Bracelet

A dainty gold chain bracelet with two interlocking loops at the center, Aurate’s Connection Bracelet is an exquisite symbol of your everlasting bond.

buy here: $350
A gold necklace with a black enamel stone, a perfect valentine's day gift, on a pink background.
Miansai

Miansai Portal Pendant Necklace, 14k Gold/Black

Is there anything hotter than a gold chain necklace? Maybe one with a sleek black enamel hanging from its 14k gold, 21-inch chain. (Add a personal touch and have it monogrammed.)

buy here: $700 $495
A gold ring with two diamonds, a perfect valentine's day gift, on a pink background.
VRAI

VRAI Mixed Cuff Ring

Choose from five unique pairings of sustainably grown diamond shapes for an impressively personal and downright romantic band.

buy here: $850
Grown Brilliance Pear Lab-Grown Diamond Solitaire Certified Stud Earrings
Grown Brilliance Pear Lab-Grown Diamond Solitaire Certified Stud Earrings

When in doubt, a pear-shaped diamond should do the trick.

Buy Here : $1,640
Kinn Mini Teardrop Eternity Diamond Ring
Kinn Mini Teardrop Eternity Diamond Ring

Designed and made in Los Angeles, this 14k yellow gold band features a spiral of pear shape diamonds.  

Buy Here : $2,420
A pair of white gold diamond hoop earrings, a perfect valentine's day gift, on a pink background.
Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth 18K White Gold Leona Diamond Hoop Earrings

Set with round and baguette-shaped diamonds on the inside and outside, Brilliant Earth’s luminous 18k white gold hoop earrings are delivering maximum glamour.

buy here: $3,990

