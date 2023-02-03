The 14 Best Pieces of Jewelry to Give This Valentine’s Day

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

While, yes, it’s a cliché, jewelry (like flattering lingerie and fancy chocolates) is a Valentine’s Day gift your beloved will never grow tired of receiving. Why? Because gifting jewelry requires thoughtfulness. You can’t just gift them the first gold bracelet or pair of diamond earrings served to you on Instagram. You obviously need to take into account the types of pieces they already own. Do they have a preference for gold or silver jewelry? Statement or subtle pieces? Did they mention a piece of jewelry they were thinking of buying themselves? Are you now realizing this was actually a subtle hint for you to buy it for them?

Now take all that information to a reputable jewelry retailer that offers stunning, high-quality accessories. Or to make it easier on yourself, take a look at the list below where we’ve rounded up an array of glistening, dainty and heart-shaped pieces for every type of jewelry wearer that you can gift this V-Day.

Ana Luisa

Boasting a funky, eye-catching design, this wavy sterling silver dipped in a gold finish is a modern take on a classic band — and it’s completely adjustable.

Quince

Gorgeous gorgeous girls love croissant-style earrings.

Mejuri

One of the brand’s best-selling pieces, Mejuri’s simply elegant Lotus Necklace is fixed with AAA quality white sapphires on a petite gold vermeil chain.

Monica Vinader

Because she needs a place to store all the stunning jewelry you’re buying her, duh. This hand-stitched leather jewelry box should do the trick.

Monica Vinader Heart Necklace Adjustable 41-46cm/16-18” We’d typically tell you to stray away from heart-shaped anything for Valentine’s Day (a little too on the nose, ya know?), but this lovely number from Monica Vinader is too chic to pass up. Buy Here : $115

Catbird Smallest Love Letter Charm There’s a good chance this tiny envelope-shaped charm, made from 100% recycled solid 14k yellow gold in Brooklyn, will turn her into a big ball of mush. A wildly romantic — and personal! — gift, the charm can be engraved with a short meaningful message. (This is also your reminder to send her more love letters.) Buy Here : $138

Missoma

For the man who likes to keep it simple, this slim sterling silver chain bracelet from Missoma is a high-quality, everyday accessory he’ll never take off.

Aurate

A dainty gold chain bracelet with two interlocking loops at the center, Aurate’s Connection Bracelet is an exquisite symbol of your everlasting bond.

Miansai

Is there anything hotter than a gold chain necklace? Maybe one with a sleek black enamel hanging from its 14k gold, 21-inch chain. (Add a personal touch and have it monogrammed.)

VRAI

Choose from five unique pairings of sustainably grown diamond shapes for an impressively personal and downright romantic band.

Brilliant Earth

Set with round and baguette-shaped diamonds on the inside and outside, Brilliant Earth’s luminous 18k white gold hoop earrings are delivering maximum glamour.