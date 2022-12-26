J.Crew’s Post-Christmas Sale Is No Joke
Now that the dust has settled, go pick up anything Santa forgot
Whether its quilted wool barn coats or giant chinos that are wide and roomy and reminiscent of the 90’s, J.Crew is currently killing it. And currently, with the code Biggersale, you can get an additional 60% off all sale items through December 29th. There are hundreds of products to choose from, but we’ve rounded up some of our favorite items below.
J.Crew Wallace & Barnes flannel-lined carpenter pant
A more modern flannel-lined carpenter pant with a roomier cut.
J.Crew Secret Wash Cotton Poplin Shirt
You can’t go wrong with a crisp poplin shirt.
J.Crew Classic Relaxed-fit pant in wool-blend flannel
Ditch the slim-fit pants and try these roomier and more flattering wool-blend trousers. We recommend pairing them with the poplin shirt up above.
J.Crew Lambswool-blend Fair Isle socks
Handsome, cozy and just interesting enough.
J.Crew Classic Relaxed-fit jean in resin rinse
This is a more modern and updated relaxed fit that sits at the waist and is roomy in the hip and thighs.
J.Crew Nordic Puffer Vest
It has a recycled nylon shell to block that wind, and lightweight insulation made from plastic bottles. City-appropriate outerwear inspired by vintage mountain gear continues to be a thing (we love).
J.Crew Heavyweight Chamois Workshirt
The Chamois shirt was developed to be wind-resistant, soft and durable. It was originally crafted for the outdoors, but it works equally well in the office.
J.Crew Broken-in Organic Cotton Oxford Shirt
A must-have in every person’s wardrobe. Now’s a good time to stock up on a fresh OCBD for the holiday’s.
J.Crew Single Pleat 10-Wale Corduroy Pant
Pleats are back. Especially as they appear on this beige colored corduroy pant that reminds me of a a tenured English professor from the ’80s.
J.Crew Cotton Beanie
Simple, effective and barely $20.
J.Crew Half-Zip Rugby Shirt
The half-zip rugby shirt has a sporty past, but its now become go-to gear for dads everywhere.
J.Crew Relaxed-Fit Pleated Chino
It’s the holidays, you guys. Give the slim-fit pants a break and settle into this far more comfortable (and very on-trend) style.
J.Crew Midweight Flannel Workshirt
A vintage-inspired flannel shirt that feels soft to the touch with that classic ’90s fit.
J.Crew wool work jacket with PrimaLoft
J.Crew put a unique spin on the typical cotton canvas work jacket, giving it a melton wool exterior and Primaloft quilted liner for extra warmth.
