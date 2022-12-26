InsideHook
Style | December 26, 2022 7:31 am

J.Crew’s Post-Christmas Sale Is No Joke

Now that the dust has settled, go pick up anything Santa forgot

J.Crew products on a blue and green background
Getty Images / InsideHook
By Jordan Bowman @Jordan_bows

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Whether its quilted wool barn coats or giant chinos that are wide and roomy and reminiscent of the 90’s, J.Crew is currently killing it. And currently, with the code Biggersale, you can get an additional 60% off all sale items through December 29th. There are hundreds of products to choose from, but we’ve rounded up some of our favorite items below.

J.Crew Wallace & Barnes flannel-lined carpenter pant
J.Crew Wallace & Barnes flannel-lined carpenter pant

A more modern flannel-lined carpenter pant with a roomier cut.

J.Crew : $148$103
J.Crew Secret Wash Cotton Poplin Shirt
J.Crew Secret Wash Cotton Poplin Shirt

You can’t go wrong with a crisp poplin shirt.

J.Crew : $80$32
J.Crew Classic Relaxed-fit pant in wool-blend flannel
J.Crew Classic Relaxed-fit pant in wool-blend flannel

Ditch the slim-fit pants and try these roomier and more flattering wool-blend trousers. We recommend pairing them with the poplin shirt up above.

J.Crew : $138$97
J.Crew Lambswool-blend Fair Isle socks
J.Crew Lambswool-blend Fair Isle socks

Handsome, cozy and just interesting enough.

J.Crew : $25$12
J.Crew Classic Relaxed-fit jean in resin rinse
J.Crew Classic Relaxed-fit jean in resin rinse

This is a more modern and updated relaxed fit that sits at the waist and is roomy in the hip and thighs.

J.Crew : $148$46
J.Crew Nordic Puffer Vest
J.Crew Nordic Puffer Vest

It has a recycled nylon shell to block that wind, and lightweight insulation made from plastic bottles. City-appropriate outerwear inspired by vintage mountain gear continues to be a thing (we love).

J.Crew : $198
J.Crew Heavyweight Chamois Workshirt
J.Crew Heavyweight Chamois Workshirt

The Chamois shirt was developed to be wind-resistant, soft and durable. It was originally crafted for the outdoors, but it works equally well in the office.

J.Crew : $118
J.Crew Broken-in Organic Cotton Oxford Shirt
J.Crew Broken-in Organic Cotton Oxford Shirt

A must-have in every person’s wardrobe. Now’s a good time to stock up on a fresh OCBD for the holiday’s.

J.Crew : $80$56
J.Crew Single Pleat 10-Wale Corduroy Pant
J.Crew Single Pleat 10-Wale Corduroy Pant

Pleats are back. Especially as they appear on this beige colored corduroy pant that reminds me of a a tenured English professor from the ’80s.

J.Crew : $128$69
J.Crew Cotton Beanie
J.Crew Cotton Beanie

Simple, effective and barely $20.

J.Crew : $50$23
J.Crew Half-Zip Rugby Shirt
J.Crew Half-Zip Rugby Shirt

The half-zip rugby shirt has a sporty past, but its now become go-to gear for dads everywhere.

J.Crew : $90$50
J.Crew Relaxed-Fit Pleated Chino
J.Crew Relaxed-Fit Pleated Chino

It’s the holidays, you guys. Give the slim-fit pants a break and settle into this far more comfortable (and very on-trend) style.

J.Crew : $89$36
J.Crew Midweight Flannel Workshirt
J.Crew Midweight Flannel Workshirt

A vintage-inspired flannel shirt that feels soft to the touch with that classic ’90s fit.

J.Crew : $90$30
J.Crew wool work jacket with PrimaLoft
J.Crew wool work jacket with PrimaLoft

J.Crew put a unique spin on the typical cotton canvas work jacket, giving it a melton wool exterior and Primaloft quilted liner for extra warmth.

J.Crew : $298$238

