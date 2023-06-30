Miami Swim Week Is the Best Summer Party — Here’s How to Do It

Take it from a former staffer at Bikini.com (yours truly): Miami Swim Week is one of the city’s best summertime parties. Miami Swim is an annual showcase of swim and beachwear lines to retailers, industry and press — and possibly more importantly, a roughly weeklong excuse for brands, hotels and the like to throw elaborate poolside and/or rooftop parties. Basically, it’s Art Basel in a bikini, with Brazilian designers instead of European gallerists, which seems like a reasonable trade. Most of the parties and events are next weekend, which coincides with SwimShow, the official, primarily industry-only swimwear tradeshow at the Miami Beach Convention Center, though there are fireworks ‘n’ runway shows from the Fourth through July 14. It’s time to plan.

Want to see a bikini runway show?

Like all strange things, a swimwear runway show deserves to be seen at least once. Some are industry-only, but many are not. You will not be surprised to hear that tickets for the “Art Hearts Fashion” shows — billed as the “largest and longest running Swim Week event in the world” — are tiered by access and price. Their events at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach run July 4-10; following the “Model Kickoff Event” on the Fourth, the designer showcases start on July 6. Big brands like Nike Swim, Desigual., Michael Costello and Original Penguin will show here; tickets run from $77 for general admission to $777 for row-1 VIP passes.

Or an entirely different slate of shows?

SLS South Beach Miami is hosting Miami Swim Week – The Shows, featuring 100-plus independent designers. The most elaborate VIP ticket provides access to four days of shows (July 6-9), closing and after-parties at HYDE Beach in South Beach, front-row seating and lots of drinks.

Maybe work off some of the previous night’s partying?

The Morris Lapidus-designed Eden Roc in MIami Beach is hosting Elevate!, a three-part “fitness, pool and music event” on July 8. Start with a 10 a.m. HIIT session with Victoria Posner from top Miami gym Anatomy Fitness, try an Edge Theory Labs cold tub plunge, and finish up with a long, lazy afternoon poolside, listening to DJ Chase Creighton and trumpeter Rico DeLargo.

Or bikinis with fireworks?

The “Fireworks and Fire Walks” event on July 4 at the Mondrian South Beach promises a “mesmerizing evening of fashion, fireworks, live music and entertainment” from its private rooftop terrace suite. The VIP ticket includes premium drinks and a “Photoshoot with Models.”

Or bikinis with undoubtedly the most curious co-hosting team?

Pur Fae Swim is offering guests the opportunity “one night only [to] enter a faerie land full of sustainable whimsy and wonder,” co-hosted by NFL tight end Wes Saunders and “Cosplay Sensation Summer Dru.” July 7 at the Bass Museum. (Honestly, this one looks very fun.)

But you’re on the other side of the causeway?

Daer Dayclub, in Hollywood, promises a “star-studded audience, including A-list celebrities, notable influencers, fashion industry insiders and media personalities” at its runway event on July 6 and 7.

In a very, very relaxing environment?

“Imagine models wearing bikinis and beachwear while sauntering down the runway, holding and wearing cannabis-themed accessories and jewelry,” say the High Seas event organizers, and that’s a hard-to-top prompt. Hosts include Baked Foodiez and Cannabis LAB; it’s all going down at Marseilles Hotel in South Beach on July 11.

On a yacht?

The Tribe Couture yacht fashion show, intended to amplify the work of indigenous designers, departs from the Hyatt Regency Miami at 4 p.m. sharp on July 9.

With a side of networking?

“Fashion X Finance” will be the topic at hand on July 5 at the Connections event, co-hosted by luxury concierge service Black Opal. An investor mixer with Zion Ventures will spotlight sustainability in the industry, along with a showcase from designer Joyce Wang. The inevitable after party (for VIPs only) is at The Corner Club in Brickell.

Or you’re still here on July 14?

The Holiday Inn Miami Beach-Oceanfront is hosting one of the last events on the schedule: a fashion show (from designers including Vertu Swim, Milano Swim and Mermaid Kisses Swimwear), red-carpet event and “top model competitions.”