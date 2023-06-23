InsideHook
Food & Drink | June 23, 2023 7:00 am

A Super-Hot Sushi Spot Leads Miami’s Best New Restaurants

Third-generation sushi chef Shingo Akikuni is an alum of Michelin-starred Hiden

seating area with blue and orange color
There's something for everyone at these new Miami restaurants.
SALAR ABDUAZIZ
By Mariette Williams

Whether you like superlative sushi or simply staring at 400 bottles of mezcals and tequilas, there’s a new Miami restaurant to add to your to-try list. Elsewhere, we have an enormous Coconut Grove hotspot-in-the-making, and a two-story Argentinian diner made from recycled shipping containers. See below for our picks of where to eat next, from Downtown Miami to Hallandale.

greenery outside of KoKo restaurant
The restaurant has a covered outdoor terrace surrounded by a cacti garden.
RUBEN PICTURES

KoKo 

Coconut Grove 

KoKo is Coconut Grove’s newest hotspot for Mexican fare, created by the team behind Wynwood’s trendy Bakan restaurant. Just steps from CocoWalk, the restaurant is a sprawling, 6,000-square-foot dining destination with a covered outdoor terrace surrounded by a cacti garden; inside, the dining chairs and light fixtures are made from natural materials sourced from Mexico. The menu here is intended to honor cooking traditions that date back to “pre-Hispanic times”: Tortillas are made daily from organic corn imported from Oaxaca, while meats are cooked over a wood fire. Menu highlights include carnitas prensadas made with pork, black beans and chicharron, and tacos de short rib topped with mole de olla and pickled veggies. The restaurant’s open kitchen is great for watching the handmade tortillas being rolled, and there’s a selection of over 400 mezcals and tequilas, all featured on an impressive display wall. 

2856 Tigertail Ave. (map

wine tower in the center of eating area
The wine tower in Julia & Henry’s, a seven-level culinary venue.
Julia & Henry’s

Julia & Henry’s 

Downtown Miami 

Downtown Miami’s food scene is leveling up with Julia & Henry’s, a unique, seven-level culinary and entertainment venue on Flagler Street. Named after the founders of modern-day Miami, Henry Flagler and Julia Tuttle, the venue houses 26 culinary concepts in a historic building that dates back to 1936. The dizzying array of options includes Italian pizza, fried chicken, premium steak cuts and French pastries. Pretty soon you’ll be able to do even more — the fourth and fifth floors will house recording studios, communal workspaces and a tattoo studio, and the rooftop will be transformed into the Italian restaurant Torno Subito, helmed by Massimo Bottura, a three-Michelin star chef. With special events planned weekly, no two visits will be the same. 

200 E. Flagler St. (map

the outside of KAO Bar & Grill
Feast on Argentinian-style pizzas, Angus mini burgers and fire-grilled tomahawk steaks.
KAO Bar & Grill

KAO Bar & Grill

Hallandale 

KAO Bar & Grill is an Argentinian grill constructed from recycled shipping containers, and the two-story restaurant is the first of its kind in Hallandale. The food here is casual: Argentinian-style pizzas, Angus mini burgers and fire-grilled tomahawk steaks served with the restaurant’s signature chimichurri sauce are highlights of the menu. The exterior of the restaurant is industrial, but inside, the space is warm and inviting, thanks in part to the hanging pendant lights, wood flooring and expansive windows that let in lots of light. Keep an eye out for the hand-painted mural on the exterior side of the building by Argentinian artist Augusto Faloppapas. 

11 NE 1st Ave. (map)

seating area with blue and orange color new miami restaurants
The furniture was designed and constructed in Kyoto by expert woodworkers before being deconstructed and shipped to Miami.
SALAR ABDUAZIZ

Shingo 

Coral Gables 

If you’re looking for a top-notch sushi restaurant, SHINGO is a 14-seat omakase restaurant from chef Shingo Akikuni. The minimalist, 850-square-foot dining room features Japanese hinoki and sugi woods on the countertops and ceiling, and the furniture was designed and constructed in Kyoto by expert woodworkers before being deconstructed and shipped to Miami. This is the first restaurant for Akikuni, a third-generation sushi chef from Osaka who previously served at Miami’s Michelin-starred restaurant Hiden. Located inside Coral Gables’ historic La Palma building, Akikuni offers an intimate, 18-course menu with traditional Japanese nigiri and seasonal sashimi paired with premium sake. The menu ingredients are selected by Akikuni and flown in from Japan or found locally in Florida. 

112 Alhambra Circle (map)

