Like erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation isn’t something most men want to acknowledge. But the reality is, PE is considered to be the most common sexual disorder among men, affecting up to 30% of ‘em. Biology is also not on the side of longer-lasting heterosexual sex. According to research, intercourse (which in this case is measured from the time the penis enters the vagina to ejaculation) on average lasts around 5.4 minutes — but it can take vulva owners about 13 to 25 minutes owners to reach orgasm (which is why we also encourage the use of vibrators during sex.)

Luckily, there are solutions to help delay gratification — ones that don’t involve thinking of sports or your dead grandma during intercourse. Desensitizing sprays or “delay sprays” as they’re more commonly called, are one of the easiest ways to prolong intimacy and control premature ejaculation. Popular sexual health brands Promescent and Hims both offer their own lidocaine-based, clinically-backed delay sprays and now Maude is hoping to help men struggling with PE out in the bedroom as well, with the launch of its own desensitizing spray aptly named Stay.

Founded in 2018 by Éva Goicochea, a former healthcare legislative aide and brand strategist, Maude was one of the first brands to put intimacy and inclusivity at the forefront of selling sex products. Maude’s catalog is filled with neutral-colored, genderless and reasonably priced vibrators and other sexual wellness devices, lubricants, condoms and bath/body essentials. And like the rest of Maude’s sexual health offerings, Stay — which launches today — follows that same design ethos. The new delay spray is housed in a gorgeous brown-tinted glass spray bottle that’s discreet-looking enough to keep out on your bedside table.

So how does it work?

According to Maude, all you need is three sprays to the head and shaft of the penis before intercourse (just don’t exceed 10 squirts), and allow 10-15 minutes to fully dry before intercourse. The FDA-licensed, body-safe formula (free of parabens, sulfates, silicones or fragrance) then works quickly to temporarily prolong time until ejaculation. Like other delay sprays on the market, Stay is formulated with Lidocaine 10%, an effective concentration of local anesthetic. Meaning it’s not recommended for use if you or your partner is allergic or sensitive to anesthetics, FYI. The spray, however, is compatible with lubricants and devices (when allowed time to dry completely before use), as well as latex and polyisoprene condoms — which is always a huge plus. The new topical is also surprisingly affordable at just $25.

While we haven’t tested Spray for ourselves, we’re quite smitten with the rest of Maude’s approachable, functional sexual wellness essentials, and trust the new desensitizing spray will be just as effective in enhancing intimacy for couples, as well as de-stigmatizing common sexual health frustrations such as PE.

We also have an exclusive promo code that’ll let you take 12% off the new product from now until 8/13. Just use hook12 at checkout.