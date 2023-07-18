The 12 Best Bars in Miami, According to Bartenders

Who better to recommend the best bars in any given city than the people who spend more time in them than anyone else? Welcome to our Best Bars in the United States series, where we’ve asked our favorite bartenders in the nation to select their most beloved drinking establishments in their city.

Miami is one of the most exciting places to eat and drink in the country right now. And while the city’s food has always been diverse and delicious, the bar scene has fully caught up, with everything from one of the country’s most beloved dive bars to some of the best cocktail bars in the world. No one knows Miami bars quite like Magic City’s bartenders, so we asked our favorites where they like to go for a drink. Here’s what they had to say — and where you should definitely go the next time you’re in the city.

Will Thompson has made waves in Miami. His bar, Jaguar Sun, has won multiple best bar awards, and his outdoor steakhouse popup Sunny’s Steakhouse was a pandemic darling, offering incredible cocktails and wood-fired eats in an open-air setting. His favorite Miami bar is somewhat of an icon. “The best bar in Miami is Mac’s Club Deuce and it isn’t close,” he says. “The city is at its best when the room has a mix of everyone, and there isn’t a place in that entire state that’s mixier than the Deuce. Great bartenders, great music, cold beers, even a sort-of level pool table. What more could you ask for?”

Shauna O’Neil, the bar manager at Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co who’s been named one of Miami’s top 10 bartenders, couldn’t agree more. “The Deuce is a Miami staple and its oldest dive bar,” she says. “It’s one of my favorite bars in Miami without a doubt. From the come-as-you-are and go-as-you-please atmosphere, down to the actual shape of the bar, this is a place you want to be. My go-to is a beer and tequila shot!

LPM Michael Pisarri

You’d be a fool to visit Miami and not stop for a drink at Cafe La Trova, a contemporary Cuban bar and restaurant where the cocktails are impeccable and the dance floor in front of a live band is always filled. Cantinero (aka bartender) Andy Cabrera – the son of Cafe La Trova owner and master cantinero Julio Cabrera — looks for a little European flair when he goes out to imbibe. “LPM (Le Petit Maison) is by far my favorite bar in Miami,” he says. “They are a French cuisine bar and restaurant that’s managed to design a complex and innovative cocktail menu, combining new flavors in an artistic manner. Their extensive food menu, offering fresh plates and great pastas, always gives you a reason to come back and have a new experience. My must haves are definitely the Tomatini cocktail and escargots.”

Born and raised in Miami, Nicole Garcia has been working in the bar industry for more than a decade. As the bar manager at Higher Ground, a verdant terrace oasis at Arlo Wynwood that’s helmed by Bar Lab, she knows where to go for excellent cocktails. “As someone who has worked in bars for the last 12 years, I’m somewhat selective of where I go and choose to imbibe,” she says. “One of those places is Better Days. It’s the place where I know I can walk in and feel right at home — the hospitality and service are unmatched. The entire staff is made up of seasoned bartenders that can serve me something other than a classic cocktail. The entire ambiance of the bar feels like I’m hanging out at a friend’s house, and that’s exactly what I’m looking for when I go out to have a drink.”

Dante’s HiFi World Red Eye

Montana Masbach used to own his own restaurant and bar in Brooklyn, New York before he made the move to Miami a couple years ago. There, he’s the bar manager and creative director at The Anderson, a beloved bar with a great live music lineup. While he loves The Deuce like most people who walk through its legendary doors, his current favorite is a new bar that’s becoming somewhat of an icon. “Dante’s HiFi is undoubtedly the best,” Masbach says. “Their great beverage program is one thing, but I could be making my own drinks and can have great drinks all over the city, so that’s not necessarily something I’m looking for when going out. I want to have an experience that’s unlike something else. Their main thing is their curated DJs and playlist — they have a DJ booth built into the bar, so it’s like the bartender and DJ are standing shoulder to shoulder, and it’s pretty interesting. The whole thing is based around music and celebrates vinyl and really high-quality sounds, so going there is a treat. It’s just too fun.”

Tropezón bartender Zach Miller is actually a trained chef and graduated from Le Cordon Bleu. But after moving to Miami in 2008, his interests shifted to bartending, as he loved to create unique, delicious cocktails. “My favorite bar in Miami is Bar Kaiju,” he says. “Their cocktail program is amazing, and I respect the knowledge and attention they put into each drink. My favorites are the Wendigo and the Chupacabra. Truly a great concept with great service!”

Juan Tapia, a bartender at Bleau Bar inside the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach, is also a fan. “I recommend Bar Kaiju for their appreciation of craft cocktails and overall eclectic environment welcoming a variety of visitors from an upscale to casual audience,” he says. “It’s intimate and a neighborhood to go to when venturing past the beach. Get the bartenders special — just let them know your choice of spirit, and they’ll craft a special cocktail for you.”

Sweet Liberty World Red Eye

Everything that Masbach told us about Dante’s HiFi couldn’t be truer. After he recommended it, I paid the bar a visit, and it was one of those nights that one drink turned into three and disco dancing was had by all. Head bartender Tanya Ralston gets the vibe and recommends another Miami nightlife staple that shouldn’t be missed. “Sweet Liberty is like walking into your best friend’s moms house — you’re always greeted with a warm welcome, the food is delicious and you know it’s always a good time!,” she says. “The cocktails are handcrafted with a perfect mix of love and a passion for the craft of mixology, and the goal of “Pursue Happiness” is always the legacy, just as its [late] founder and my dear friend John Lermayer created it to be. Sweet Liberty feels like home.”

Sweet Liberty also throws amazing parties on the regular, which is why it’s a favorite of Sarah Brezil, bartender at Lost Boy Dry Goods. “The bartenders always make me feel welcomed and make a great Gimlet,” she says. “The ‘chef’s table’ behind the bar is the perfect spot to chill after a long shift and grab some late-night food. Also, I never miss Fruit Cocktail Drag Brunch!”

And while the bar is located in a busy area, going inside feels like an oasis from the often chaotic South Beach scene.“I like Sweet Liberty because it’s a hidden spot in a very touristy area of Miami Beach,” says Lemine Cheikh, head bartender at El Salón. “I like going there with friends before we head out to party. The Golden Rush is by far my favorite cocktail ever — they use a large block of ice in a Collins glass with whiskey, fresh squeezed lemon and honey syrup. And the cauliflower nachos are amazing!”

Broken Shaker has become somewhat of a household name, with locations now in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. But the Miami outpost is the one that started it all and is still one of the best places to drink in the city. “My favorite bar in Miami is Miami Sound Bar, located in Downtown,” says Jose Perez-Roura, property bar manager at Broken Shaker and 27 Restaurant at Freehand Miami “It opened recently in December 2022 and is a listening bar based on hi-fi vinyl bars found in Tokyo. The venue has amazing craft cocktails and a great selection of Japanese whiskies. The vibes are always great, and the bar has two DJs every night they are open.”

Jaguar Sun Adam DelGiudice

With locations in both New York and Miami, COTE is known as one of the best places to eat steak right now. But both locations also have excellent bar programs, so we trust COTE Miami head bartender team Benjamin Davis and Olivera Marjanovic when they make a suggestion on where to grab great cocktails. “Jaguar Sun is a hidden cocktail gem in the concrete jungle of Miami’s Downtown,” they say. “No gimmicky, over-the-top serves here — just a solid mix of Miami-inspired and classic cocktails that are perfectly executed in a cool environment.”

Award-winning bartender and owner of Bar Kaiju, Derek Stilmann, agrees. “I’d have to say my favorite bar currently in Miami has to be Jaguar Sun,” he says. “It’s a fun little intimate cocktail bar with great music, a fantastic team and delicious cocktails. That combined with unbelievably great food out of the tiniest kitchen humanly possible makes this bar for me. It’s also a place where I can grab a drink and I know I’ll be surrounded by good company.”

Gabriel Morales — who worked behind the stick at top NYC bars The Rum House, NoMad Bar and Grand Army before joining the Sexy Fish Miami as bar manager — also frequents Jaguar Sun and wholly recommends. ” This is very much an industry and local bar and it’s perfect for any occasion,” he says. “Do you want to impress a date? Or simply want to splurge for a solo dinner? Jaguar Sun hits any of those marks. I always enjoy their Fino Martini, which is a gin Martini with fino sherry and clarified passion fruit. It has been on their cocktail menu for a while, for good reason. Pair it with their oysters and don’t forget to have some pasta afterwards.”

Before Wynwood blue up to the hotspot it is today, Beaker & Gray was one of the first great restaurants and bars to grace the neighborhood. It’s still going strong, and one of Miami’s great pleasures is hanging with bar manager Joseph Jebelan. The Miami native knows his stuff, especially when it comes to other bars around the city. “I’ve always had an affinity to dive bars,” he says. “My first job ever was dishwashing at a dive bar in Hollywood, and the smell of cigarettes and grease was home. The Corner for me is that home bar — a place you can have a crafty cocktail or just a shot and beer. It really is a place for everyone to mingle. I always joked that depending on the time of the day you would get to The Corner, the more interesting the crowd got the later and later you went. Just an overall good time where, even waiting in line for the bathroom, you might have a deep conversation with a long-time friend or meeting a new one. If you haven’t been, make sure to buy the bartenders a shot and cheers!”

The Champagne Bar Christian Horan Photogaphy

The Sylvester often pops up on Miami best bar lists because it’s cool, laidback and with an excellent bar program to boot. General manager Tim Christakis is constantly looking to innovate on an already good thing, and he often finds inspiration at other bars in the city. “My vote [for best bar] goes to The Champagne Bar in Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club,” he says. “They have a cool team of hungry bartenders, and I would like you to shine light on them. They are building every day on developing the program and consistently giving guests the best experience possible.”

Don’s 5 Star Dive Bar Kush Hospitality

Miami locals know that The Standard Spa, Miami Beach is one of the best places to grab a drink and watch the sunset. But we think the property’s Monterrey Bar, an intimate lounge with gorgeous cocktails and tasty snacks, is the place to be. As for bartender Amy Behm, she heads to the Little River neighborhood to relax at her favorite bar. “My favorite bar is Don’s 5 Star Dive Bar, which has an old school retro vibe and insanely creative cocktails,” she says. “My drink of choice is La Doña, a delicious, spicy, mango Margarita served with Takis as a garnish. While the inside is dark and dreamy, the outside feels like vibrant serenity, surrounded by water and infinite plants. They throw weekend pool parties with awesome DJs and even host a ‘Donna’s’ night for the LBGTQ+ community every week. And to top it all off, they have a really cool diner right on top of it called Don’s Diner with one of the best burgers I’ve ever had. The bartenders are amazing and so much fun. Not much more you can ask for out of one bar!”

Orilla Nick Garcia

At Doya in Wynwood, beverage director Anthony Medina is running one of the most interesting bar programs in Miami. Cocktails are inspired by the restaurant’s Aegean flavors and seasonal mentality, which are often finished with stunning garnishes. When Medina is off duty, he’s imbibing at another restaurant bar that excels with its beverage program. “Orilla in Miami Beach has one of my favorite bars in the city,” he says. “The cocktail program is incredibly creative and never disappoints. The ambiance is elevated and comfortable, with excellent food and great service. It’s a great place to enjoy inventive drinks or a nice dinner.”

