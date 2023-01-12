On Wednesday, news broke that legendary guitarist Jeff Beck passed away rather unexpectedly at the age of 78 after a brief battle with bacterial meningitis.

“On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” a statement shared to Beck’s social media accounts read. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Naturally, the tributes quickly began to pour in from friends, peers and those who idolized the guitar virtuoso. Beck was, of course, widely respected as the guitarist’s guitarist, a technical whiz who never needed a lead singer. Among those who mourned him on social media were his former bandmates Jimmy Page, Ronnie Wood and Rod Stewart, as well as a slew of other classic rock icons.

“Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to miss him dearly,” Wood wrote. “I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America.” U2’s The Edge, meanwhile, called him “one of the most inventive guitar players of all time” and described him as “punk rock before punk existed.”

Check out all of the musician tributes to Beck — including thoughts from Mick Jagger, Brian Wilson, Queen, Eric Clapton and more — below.

RIP Jeff Beck. Having trouble processing this. Not only was he a major influence, and his genius an infinite source of joy my entire lifetime, he was in great spirits when we spoke a few weeks ago having done a flawless show with Johnny the night before at the Capitol. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/D9g9mY8cNC — 🕉🇺🇦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) January 12, 2023

I’m so sad to hear about Jeff Beck passing. Jeff was a genius guitar player, and me and my band got to see it close up when we toured with him in 2013. One of the highlights we did was “Danny Boy” – we both loved that song. Love & Mercy to Jeff’s family. pic.twitter.com/eZFHpHgiKt — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 11, 2023

I’m just so sorry and bewildered rest in peace i love you my friend Jeff Beck i feel bad I’m devastated I nearly didn’t go to the gig pic.twitter.com/0zAMgqMHm4 — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) January 11, 2023

With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much. pic.twitter.com/u8DYQrLNB7 — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) January 11, 2023

🙏Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him. I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America. pic.twitter.com/UareDAdtZ9 — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) January 11, 2023

I just heard the sad news that the great virtuoso guitarist, Jeff Beck, has died.

He was one of my heroes. I was fortunate to meet him recently and I’m very grateful now that I was able to tell him how much I admired his musical skill.

This is the end of an era.

R.I.P

Billy Joel pic.twitter.com/Z5RTEDJcuu — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) January 12, 2023

"When I was 16 years old, The Spiders, who became the original Alice Cooper band, opened for the Yardbirds. That night I experienced the greatest guitar player I had ever heard. Half a century later Jeff Beck is still the greatest guitarist, PERIOD…. pic.twitter.com/awwMOXOJDm — Alice Cooper (@alicecooper) January 12, 2023

1/2

Jeff Beck was on another planet . He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group

and we haven’t looked back since . pic.twitter.com/uS7bbWsHgW — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) January 11, 2023

I was seconds old when realized Jeff Beck covered "Cause We Ended Now As Lovers"….as I'm sure ALOT of y'all are unaware of the OG (on guitar Michael Sembello). Steve gave Beck that gem as good will gesture for taking Superstition from him. https://t.co/RziHeO7pVs — Dr. Love (@questlove) January 11, 2023

Jeff Beck was punk rock before punk existed and one of the most inventive guitar players of all time. He set a very high bar for all of us who followed. His legend will live on.



The Edge. — U2 (@U2) January 12, 2023

The loss of our friend Jeff Beck is crushing. All our love and prayers go out to his family, his friends, and his fans around the world. Until we meet again, Jeff. – Team BG pic.twitter.com/579qviqPSc — Buddy Guy (@TheRealBuddyGuy) January 12, 2023

Sad news #JeffBeck passed on today …I saw him with Beck Bogart & Appice supporting Lou Reed in the UK in ‘72 RIP …glad I was alive to hear him play….sublime… — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) January 12, 2023

I am devastated to hear the news of the death of my friend and hero Jeff Beck, whose music has thrilled and inspired me and countless others for so many years.

Polly‘s and my thoughts go out to his lovely wife Sandra.

He will be forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/369rHU7BCX — David Gilmour (@davidgilmour) January 11, 2023

A tribute to Jeff Beck from my friend and former Yardbird, Paul Samwell-Smith: "What a genius. We wrote Shapes of Things together and Jeff had a blank 16 bars for a solo. He not only played an extraordinary solo, but changed the nature of guitar playing ever after." #JeffBeck pic.twitter.com/Zvod9JFd0f — Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) January 12, 2023

Jeff Beck was the Salvador Dali of guitar, to see him play was to hear the ultimate 6 string alchemist create magic in a world of its own. With his passing, the world is a poorer place. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Sandra. We share your sorrow.



Photo by: @RossHalfin pic.twitter.com/dpoCf9q8EO — Joe Perry (@JoePerry) January 12, 2023

I met Jeff Beck when I was 17 and I was glad to know a guy like that, a guy who was able to show me how this guitar playing thing should be approached and that’s still very much the case. Jeff was a wondrous soul and we already miss him tremendously.

@jeffbeckmusic #JeffBeck pic.twitter.com/qW8R0b7pCz — Billy F Gibbons (@BillyFGibbons) January 12, 2023

RIP Jeff Beck 🙏



"He was inimitable, irreplaceable – the absolute pinnacle of guitar playing." – Brian May



"A totally unique and magical talent." – Roger Taylor pic.twitter.com/PxBNgBiu1Q — Queen (@QueenWillRock) January 12, 2023

I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9.

Long live #JeffBeck pic.twitter.com/hG6O9tzfij — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) January 11, 2023

His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans. Jeff Beck Rest in Peace.https://t.co/4h1DfXXmWI — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) January 11, 2023

Jeff Beck was a genius, a stunning original. He was an astounding guitar player with more ways to make you go, “WTF was that?” than anybody else. He was profoundly talented, and never stopped innovating on the instrument. R.I.P. Jeff.. https://t.co/stKn1RPWIN pic.twitter.com/59INhJ0LzK — Joe Satriani (@chickenfootjoe) January 12, 2023

Peace and love, Jeff Beck.💔 pic.twitter.com/jVmAloJJVT — Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) January 12, 2023

Absolutely one of my favorite guitarist of all time! The "Truth" album changed my life. As a singer and guitarist, I wanted to be Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart rolled into one— we all did. What a loss. We will all miss Jeff. My love and condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/0AgQsCHN76 — Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) January 11, 2023

I was totally shocked to hear the very sad news of Jeff Beck’s passing. Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player – there will never be another Jeff Beck. His playing was very special & distinctively brilliant! He will be missed. RIP Jeff -Tony pic.twitter.com/i6BGdqTUKU — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) January 11, 2023

Jeff Beck was on another planet. Jimi Hendrix and @jeffbeckmusic Other worldly. https://t.co/YwvaCFvysH — Nils Lofgren (@nilslofgren) January 12, 2023

WOW. What awful news. Jeff Beck, one of the all time guitar masters has died. From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever. @jeffbeckmusic pic.twitter.com/8LVeq47wxx — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 11, 2023

Dear Jeff: This part of your journey ends where it began: as diamond dust. The chapter is over but your amp stays warm because your music will reverberate forever.



Much love, brother,

Billy #JeffBeck — Bill Kreutzmann (@BKreutzmann) January 12, 2023

Heartbreaking news to report the late, great Jeff Back has sadly passed. No one played guitar like Jeff. Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP. pic.twitter.com/3qnPOCyhUj — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 11, 2023

RIP the brilliant Jeff Beck RS pic.twitter.com/c2cWFJ7RpI — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) January 11, 2023

RIP Jeff Beck pic.twitter.com/gHU0stUPNl — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) January 12, 2023

The guitar heroes guitar hero has gone off to join all the best players.

A true and loyal friend.

I’ll love you always Jeff,

Chrissie — Chrissie Hynde (@ChrissieHynde) January 11, 2023

So, now when someone asks me “Who’s your favorite guitarist — living or dead?” I will say what I always say: “I can’t answer that.” But my very short list will include Jeff. There will never be another Jeff Beck. RIP. pic.twitter.com/upQSSaJVQj — Warren Haynes (@thewarrenhaynes) January 12, 2023

RIP Jeff Beck. A pioneer and one of the all time greats. #jeffbeck pic.twitter.com/h7bTL3ZaxA — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) January 11, 2023