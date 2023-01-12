InsideHook
Music | January 12, 2023 12:32 pm

Musicians Remember Jeff Beck

Everyone from Mick Jagger to Questlove has paid tribute to the late guitarist on social media

Jeff Beck performing on stage circa 1973.
Jeff Beck performing on stage circa 1973.
Redferns
By Bonnie Stiernberg @aahrealbonsters

On Wednesday, news broke that legendary guitarist Jeff Beck passed away rather unexpectedly at the age of 78 after a brief battle with bacterial meningitis.

“On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” a statement shared to Beck’s social media accounts read. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Naturally, the tributes quickly began to pour in from friends, peers and those who idolized the guitar virtuoso. Beck was, of course, widely respected as the guitarist’s guitarist, a technical whiz who never needed a lead singer. Among those who mourned him on social media were his former bandmates Jimmy Page, Ronnie Wood and Rod Stewart, as well as a slew of other classic rock icons.

“Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to miss him dearly,” Wood wrote. “I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America.” U2’s The Edge, meanwhile, called him “one of the most inventive guitar players of all time” and described him as “punk rock before punk existed.”

Check out all of the musician tributes to Beck — including thoughts from Mick Jagger, Brian Wilson, Queen, Eric Clapton and more — below.

