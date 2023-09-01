The Best Movies, TV and Music for September

Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise (note: you can find our monthly book guide next week). Dates may change due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Director Gareth Edwards loves huge, apocalyptic threats, based on his prior work — see Monsters, Godzilla and Rogue One. Here, he has the fate of mankind up against an AI, which is run by The Creator…who is in the form of a human child. (9/29, theaters)

More new films coming to the big screen and small: The Equalizer 3 (9/1, theaters); A Haunting in Venice (9/15, theaters); El Conde (9/15, theaters/Netflix); It Lives Inside (9/22, theaters); Cassandro (9/15, theaters; 9/22, Prime Video)

WELCOME BACK: Sex Education

The fourth and final season of this excellent British comedy finds Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) apart, as he’s at a new school competing against another student sex therapist, while she’s studying in the U.S. with her new mentor Thomas, played by Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy. (9/21, Netflix)

More returning TV shows: Disenchantment (9/1, Netflix); The Wheel of Time (9/1, Prime Video); Welcome to Wrexham (9/12, FX); The Amazing Race (9/27, CBS); Survivor (9/27, CBS)

Creator Dan Harmon (Community, Rick and Morty) returns to network TV with an animated show about gods, monsters and humans interacting in ancient, mythological Greece. Featuring the voices of Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd) and Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows). (9/24, Fox)

More new TV series: The Changeling (9/8, Apple TV+); Wilderness (9/15, Prime Video); American Horror Story: Delicate (9/20, FX); The Continental: From the World of John Wick (9/22, Peacock); Gen V (9/29, Prime Video)

It’s probably not their last album, but EITS’s latest is called End…and it continues on the long-running band’s journey into atmospheric, post-rock, almost symphonic instrumentals. The new album is their first non-soundtrack work since 2016, though everything they do has a dramatic film score bent. (9/15)

More new music: Speedy Ortiz (9/1); The Chemical Brothers (9/8); Olivia Rodrigo (9/8); Royal Blood (9/8); Wilco (9/29)

The former Daily Show and Late Night with Seth Meyers writer won a lot of deserved acclaim for her 2017 Nice Lady standup special, and got a lot of undeserved grief for her harshly funny 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner routine, which led to a lot of oh-so-serious think pieces. This one feels like it’s back in her comfort zone — which tends to be her own personal discomfort. (9/12, Netflix)

More new documentaries and specials: Mr. Jimmy (9/1, theaters); Predators (9/6, Netflix); Joyce Carol Oates: A Body in the Service of Mind (9/8, theaters); Radical Wolfe (9/15, theaters); Superpower (9/18, Paramount+)