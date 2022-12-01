Todd Snyder’s Menswear Gifts Are Perfect For the Well-Dressed Dude in Your Life

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Regardless of relation, shopping for the fellas in your life can feel like a losing battle. All too often, the vague answers and noncommittal attitudes of men everywhere make it incredibly difficult to present the important male-identifying people in your life with a meaningful holiday gift, even if you know their interests skew gym rat or camping crazed. This problem is one exacerbated by taste — the more refined and well-dressed a dude is, the less clear it is what to bestow upon him, if only because the traditional gift of, you know, normal clothes he somehow doesn’t own is eliminated.

Enter menswear designer extraordinaire Todd Snyder, ready to offer dozens, scratch that, thousands of perfect gifts into your outstretched arms. With a cultivated aesthetic to rival any moodboard mod and a host of offerings — these range from a Yankee’s Fitted Cap to a Olive Corduroy Peacoat, if that’s any indication of the variety — more than adequate for every guy, it’s impossible not to find something for that brother, father, cousin, son or otherwise Y-chromed freaks in your life. And yes, that includes yourself — there’s nothing wrong with a classic “treat yo’ self” splurge.

Because we’re the extra-mile type of publication, we’ve pulled 12 can’t-miss items, from a fuzzy sherpa fleece to good old-fashion socks, that you can give, gift or otherwise present to the menswear dork (or normal guy, we won’t tell) this holiday season. Below, the 12 best gifts to give from Todd Snyder’s menswear menagerie.

Todd Snyder x New Era Yankees Nubby Cap Todd Snyder x New Era is a no brainer — he gets to rep his Yankee’s in a warm fitted, and you get the peace of mind of knowing you won the holidays. Buy Here : $98

Veja V10 Flannel Sneaker Most sneakers won’t stand up to winters chill. “Most” being the important word here — Veja’s recycled flannel V10s do just fine. Buy Here : $165

Todd Snyder Issued By Garment Dyed Classic Sweatpant Sweats my not seem like an especially menswear-forward gift to give, but trust us when we say that the Issued By line from Todd is head and shoulders above it’s competition. Buy Here : $168 $129

Timex Standard Chronograph 41mm With an all-metal case, black dial and traditional oversized crown, Timex’s lowkey field watch is a great way to up his accessory game (and an even better way to remind him of the time). Buy Here : $119

Todd Snyder The Nomad Boot The Chukka boot is a non-negotiable staple of any good-looking guy’s wadrobe, and Todd Snyder’s Nomad Boot has all the appropriate bells and whistles without any added heft. Buy Here : $248

Todd Snyder Sun-Faded Midweight Pocket Sweatshirt Looking for something less adventurous? The Todd Snyder x Champion line offers cloud-like cotton sweats for a fair price — something that both you and your giftee can surely get behind. Buy Here : $98