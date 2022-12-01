Todd Snyder’s Menswear Gifts Are Perfect For the Well-Dressed Dude in Your Life
Cross him off your list in style with menswear-forward apparel and accessories from Todd
Regardless of relation, shopping for the fellas in your life can feel like a losing battle. All too often, the vague answers and noncommittal attitudes of men everywhere make it incredibly difficult to present the important male-identifying people in your life with a meaningful holiday gift, even if you know their interests skew gym rat or camping crazed. This problem is one exacerbated by taste — the more refined and well-dressed a dude is, the less clear it is what to bestow upon him, if only because the traditional gift of, you know, normal clothes he somehow doesn’t own is eliminated.
Enter menswear designer extraordinaire Todd Snyder, ready to offer dozens, scratch that, thousands of perfect gifts into your outstretched arms. With a cultivated aesthetic to rival any moodboard mod and a host of offerings — these range from a Yankee’s Fitted Cap to a Olive Corduroy Peacoat, if that’s any indication of the variety — more than adequate for every guy, it’s impossible not to find something for that brother, father, cousin, son or otherwise Y-chromed freaks in your life. And yes, that includes yourself — there’s nothing wrong with a classic “treat yo’ self” splurge.
Because we’re the extra-mile type of publication, we’ve pulled 12 can’t-miss items, from a fuzzy sherpa fleece to good old-fashion socks, that you can give, gift or otherwise present to the menswear dork (or normal guy, we won’t tell) this holiday season. Below, the 12 best gifts to give from Todd Snyder’s menswear menagerie.
Todd Snyder Adirondack Fleece Full-Zip Jacket
Replace his old fleece Todd’s elevated Adirondack Sherpa and never have to worry about his brunch ‘fit again.
Todd Snyder x New Era Yankees Nubby Cap
Todd Snyder x New Era is a no brainer — he gets to rep his Yankee’s in a warm fitted, and you get the peace of mind of knowing you won the holidays.
Veja V10 Flannel Sneaker
Most sneakers won’t stand up to winters chill. “Most” being the important word here — Veja’s recycled flannel V10s do just fine.
Todd Snyder Issued By Garment Dyed Classic Sweatpant
Sweats my not seem like an especially menswear-forward gift to give, but trust us when we say that the Issued By line from Todd is head and shoulders above it’s competition.
Todd Snyder Italian Corduroy Peacoat
Nothing says happy holidays like a festive three-season Italian Corduroy Peacoat he can live in for the next five months.
RoToTo Cotton Waffle Crew Socks
Dress socks — the best gift a man can receive, whether he know’s it or not.
Timex Standard Chronograph 41mm
With an all-metal case, black dial and traditional oversized crown, Timex’s lowkey field watch is a great way to up his accessory game (and an even better way to remind him of the time).
Todd Snyder Roll Neck Sweater
We’re getting big JFK Jr. vibes from this woven roll neck. And who wouldn’t want to give the gift of Kennedy?
Todd Snyder Plaid Flannel Button Down
Sure, he has flannels. But does he have a flannel he could wear to Nobu?
Todd Snyder The Nomad Boot
The Chukka boot is a non-negotiable staple of any good-looking guy’s wadrobe, and Todd Snyder’s Nomad Boot has all the appropriate bells and whistles without any added heft.
Todd Snyder Sun-Faded Midweight Pocket Sweatshirt
Looking for something less adventurous? The Todd Snyder x Champion line offers cloud-like cotton sweats for a fair price — something that both you and your giftee can surely get behind.
Todd Snyder x Peanuts French Terry Greenwich Hoodie
This Todd Snyder x Peanuts hoodie may be Snoopy-themed, but its soft french terry finish is the exact opposite of “Good Grief!”
