Todd Snyder’s Menswear Gifts Are Perfect For the Well-Dressed Dude in Your Life

Cross him off your list in style with menswear-forward apparel and accessories from Todd

a collage of Todd Snyder gifts on a pink background
Todd Snyder has the gifts for any guy, from average joe to menswear fanatic.
Todd Snyder/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Regardless of relation, shopping for the fellas in your life can feel like a losing battle. All too often, the vague answers and noncommittal attitudes of men everywhere make it incredibly difficult to present the important male-identifying people in your life with a meaningful holiday gift, even if you know their interests skew gym rat or camping crazed. This problem is one exacerbated by taste — the more refined and well-dressed a dude is, the less clear it is what to bestow upon him, if only because the traditional gift of, you know, normal clothes he somehow doesn’t own is eliminated.

Enter menswear designer extraordinaire Todd Snyder, ready to offer dozens, scratch that, thousands of perfect gifts into your outstretched arms. With a cultivated aesthetic to rival any moodboard mod and a host of offerings — these range from a Yankee’s Fitted Cap to a Olive Corduroy Peacoat, if that’s any indication of the variety — more than adequate for every guy, it’s impossible not to find something for that brother, father, cousin, son or otherwise Y-chromed freaks in your life. And yes, that includes yourself — there’s nothing wrong with a classic “treat yo’ self” splurge.

Because we’re the extra-mile type of publication, we’ve pulled 12 can’t-miss items, from a fuzzy sherpa fleece to good old-fashion socks, that you can give, gift or otherwise present to the menswear dork (or normal guy, we won’t tell) this holiday season. Below, the 12 best gifts to give from Todd Snyder’s menswear menagerie.

Todd Snyder Adirondack Fleece Full-Zip Jacket
Todd Snyder Adirondack Fleece Full-Zip Jacket

Replace his old fleece Todd’s elevated Adirondack Sherpa and never have to worry about his brunch ‘fit again.

Buy Here : $298$239
Todd Snyder x New Era Yankees Nubby Cap
Todd Snyder x New Era Yankees Nubby Cap

Todd Snyder x New Era is a no brainer — he gets to rep his Yankee’s in a warm fitted, and you get the peace of mind of knowing you won the holidays.

Buy Here : $98
Veja V10 Flannel Sneaker
Veja V10 Flannel Sneaker

Most sneakers won’t stand up to winters chill. “Most” being the important word here — Veja’s recycled flannel V10s do just fine.

Buy Here : $165
Todd Snyder Issued By Garment Dyed Classic Sweatpant
Todd Snyder Issued By Garment Dyed Classic Sweatpant

Sweats my not seem like an especially menswear-forward gift to give, but trust us when we say that the Issued By line from Todd is head and shoulders above it’s competition.

Buy Here : $168$129
Todd Snyder Italian Corduroy Peacoat
Todd Snyder Italian Corduroy Peacoat

Nothing says happy holidays like a festive three-season Italian Corduroy Peacoat he can live in for the next five months.

Buy Here : $998$699
RoToTo Cotton Waffle Crew Socks
RoToTo Cotton Waffle Crew Socks

Dress socks — the best gift a man can receive, whether he know’s it or not.

Buy Here : $25
Timex Standard Chronograph 41mm
Timex Standard Chronograph 41mm

With an all-metal case, black dial and traditional oversized crown, Timex’s lowkey field watch is a great way to up his accessory game (and an even better way to remind him of the time).

Buy Here : $119
Todd Snyder Roll Neck Sweater
Todd Snyder Roll Neck Sweater

We’re getting big JFK Jr. vibes from this woven roll neck. And who wouldn’t want to give the gift of Kennedy?

Buy Here : $268
Todd Snyder Plaid Flannel Button Down
Todd Snyder Plaid Flannel Button Down

Sure, he has flannels. But does he have a flannel he could wear to Nobu?

Buy Here : $178$119
Todd Snyder The Nomad Boot
Todd Snyder The Nomad Boot

The Chukka boot is a non-negotiable staple of any good-looking guy’s wadrobe, and Todd Snyder’s Nomad Boot has all the appropriate bells and whistles without any added heft.

Buy Here : $248
Todd Snyder Sun-Faded Midweight Pocket Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder Sun-Faded Midweight Pocket Sweatshirt

Looking for something less adventurous? The Todd Snyder x Champion line offers cloud-like cotton sweats for a fair price — something that both you and your giftee can surely get behind.

Buy Here : $98
Todd Snyder x Peanuts French Terry Greenwich Hoodie
Todd Snyder x Peanuts French Terry Greenwich Hoodie

This Todd Snyder x Peanuts hoodie may be Snoopy-themed, but its soft french terry finish is the exact opposite of “Good Grief!”

Buy Here : $228

