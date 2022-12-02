Holy Holiday Knitwear! Everlane’s Sitewide Sale Includes Grade-A Cashmere

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Listen up, pal. Remember when you got shown up by your obnoxious crypto-bro brother-in-law and his thousand-dollar sneakers at last year’s holiday get-together?. Never again. But there are far classier ways to stunt on the fam than some Off-White Nikes…perhaps a luxurious cashmere sweater instead?

You see where we’re going here: you need a refined pullover, and Everlane’s got the goods. Right now, you can take 25% off sitewide, including the San Francisco-based retailer’s Grade-A Cashmere: an ultrasoft, Mongolia-sourced sweater utilizing extra fine and long fibers for anti-pilling. It’s basically the Jordan 1 of knitwear, for a fraction of the price.

Stock is admittedly limited on Everlane’s Grade-A Cashmere, but a variety of colors and sizes mean that you can probably find a style to snag — or you could also pick up back-ordered style for cheap. We’d even recommend that you consider grabbing two; a cloud-like sweater makes for a hell of a gift.

We’ve taken the liberty of highlighting a couple of styles we especially love, but you can shop the entire sale here. Below, the best cashmere deals from Everlane’s sitewide sale.