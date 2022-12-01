Abercrombie’s New Arrivals Sale Is the Reboot Your Winter Wardrobe Needed

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Well, that was fast. Across large swaths of continental America, the snap from unseasonably warm to downright frigid has happened in a flash, and for the average guy living in a four-season state, chances are you weren’t quite prepared, sartorially speaking. Even the most wardrobe-obsessed (see: us) have barely had time to evaluate what we’ll need for the wintry months ahead, let alone pull out our wool topcoats and oversized puffers.

Fear not! A simple solution has presented itself in the form of Abercrombie’s New Arrivals Sale, a 20% off event that includes, you guessed it, new arrivals. Even better, it’s not just a few select drops: the sale runs across the entirety of the store, even already discounted items. There’s no code necessary, no hoops to jump through — just a serious chance to score the knitwear, denim and jackets you were inevitably going to buy anyways for a little less scratch than normal.

Below, we’ve highlighted a few deals that are too good to pass up from the Abercrombie New Arrivals Sale, all of which should go a long way to winterize your skimpy-looking closet. There are cozy marled cardigans, tasteful topcoats and ’90s denim — all 20% off. Shop our top picks below, or shop the entirety of the sale for yourself here.