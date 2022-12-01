Abercrombie’s New Arrivals Sale Is the Reboot Your Winter Wardrobe Needed
20% off seasonal essentials, from serious outerwear to shawl cardigans
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Well, that was fast. Across large swaths of continental America, the snap from unseasonably warm to downright frigid has happened in a flash, and for the average guy living in a four-season state, chances are you weren’t quite prepared, sartorially speaking. Even the most wardrobe-obsessed (see: us) have barely had time to evaluate what we’ll need for the wintry months ahead, let alone pull out our wool topcoats and oversized puffers.
Fear not! A simple solution has presented itself in the form of Abercrombie’s New Arrivals Sale, a 20% off event that includes, you guessed it, new arrivals. Even better, it’s not just a few select drops: the sale runs across the entirety of the store, even already discounted items. There’s no code necessary, no hoops to jump through — just a serious chance to score the knitwear, denim and jackets you were inevitably going to buy anyways for a little less scratch than normal.
Below, we’ve highlighted a few deals that are too good to pass up from the Abercrombie New Arrivals Sale, all of which should go a long way to winterize your skimpy-looking closet. There are cozy marled cardigans, tasteful topcoats and ’90s denim — all 20% off. Shop our top picks below, or shop the entirety of the sale for yourself here.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself of for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.
Deals of the Day
InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.
Recommended
Suggested for you