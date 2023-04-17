InsideHook
Menswear | April 17, 2023 12:05 pm

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Lit: Mr Porter’s Sale Section Is Back

Babe, wake up — the Mr Porter sale section is live again

a collage of items from the Mr Porter sale section on a marbled background
Suprise! The Mr Porter sale section is back and better than ever.
Mr Porter/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

There must be something in the air (and not just more pollen than usual) because against all odds, the mega-discount menswear bonanza that is Mr Porter’s sale section is back and better than ever. The sale went live over the weekend, and while it’s not tied to any one shopping holiday or seasonal clear-out, it more than rivals its fabled summer and winter seasonal sale counterparts with jaw-dropping deals — up to 70% off on 6,000+ designer loafers, shirts and so much more from Tom Ford (also: Tom Browne — all the Tom’s, really), Acne Studios and even Mr Porter’s own in-house line of underrated premium basics.

You don’t have to front: we know you’ve been jonesing for a spring wardrobe refresh. No need to be embarrassed — we are too, which is why we’ve done all the legwork and rounded up a slew of killer deals that’ll rocket your warm-weather style to a new stratosphere, all while saving you some serious dough. Don’t trust us? You can hurry over to their online store to browse thousands of on-sale styles for yourself. Below, the best deals from Mr. Porter’s refreshed sale section.

The Best Deals From Mr Porter’s Sale Section:

Veja V-12 Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
Veja V-12 Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
Mr Porter : $185$111
MR. P Cotton and Silk-Blend Blouson Jacket
MR. P Cotton and Silk-Blend Blouson Jacket
Mr Porter : $425$128
MR. P Andrew Split-Toe Regenerated Suede Chukka Boots
MR. P Andrew Split-Toe Regenerated Suede Chukka Boots
Mr Porter : $385$154
Lady White Co. Cotton-Jersey Hoodie
Lady White Co. Cotton-Jersey Hoodie
Mr Porter : $185$111
Brioni D-Frame Acetate and Silver-Tone Sunglasses
Brioni D-Frame Acetate and Silver-Tone Sunglasses
Mr Porter : $660$264
Mulo Suede-Trimmed Canvas Epadrilles
Mulo Suede-Trimmed Canvas Epadrilles
Mr Porter : $265$106
Peter Millar Jive Checked Cotton-Twill Shirt
Peter Millar Jive Checked Cotton-Twill Shirt
Buy Here : $300$150
Mr. P Slim-Fit Merino Wool Sweater￼
Mr. P Slim-Fit Merino Wool Sweater￼
Buy Here : $190$95

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

