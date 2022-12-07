The 15 Best Gifts for a Better Night of Sleep
You can rest easy knowing you got the best gifts
Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
When it comes down to it, is there a better gift than a reliable night of deep, restorative sleep? We don’t think so. Which is why we’ve rounded up 15 items that will provide just that for anyone and everyone on your list. Whether they’re looking for luxurious pajamas, high-tech wearables and gadgets, intensive muscle relaxation therapy or some seriously cozy pre-bedtime accoutrements, we’ve got you covered.
Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light
A smart wake-up alarm emits a soothing amber colored light in the morning to simulate a natural sunrise. It’s supposed to help your circadian rhythm and provide a more gentle wake-up than classic alarm clocks. The Phillips SmartSleep’s light starts with a warm red illumination and slowly builds up to a more intense white light. It also has an FM radio, a selection of five alarm sounds and it doubles as a decent bedside lamp.
L.L.Bean Men’s Scotch Plaid Flannel Pajamas
Upgrade your sleepwear with a flannel pajama set that’s lightweight, cozy and a nice step up from your regular sweatpants and T-shirt.
Oura Ring
A sleep tracker that easily blends into the background. Instead of a bulky watch or fitness wearable, the Oura is relatively unobtrusive. You can pop it on, track your sleep and forget about it.
YogaSleep Dohm Classic Sound Machine
A white noise machine is perfect for anyone who loves a subtle ambient sound playing throughout the night. You can ditch the podcast or the table fan and try the Yogasleep Dohm Classic, which produces a sound that is supposed to replicate that of rushing air.
Casper Snoozewear Blanket Robe
The blanket robe is essentially a cozy duvet that you can wear around the house.
L.L.Bean Wicked Plush Throw
No couch is truly comfortable until you get the right throw blanket to add to it. Now you have the perfect formula for knocking out on the couch on a Sunday afternoon
Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
Unwind for the night with this neck and back massager. It has eight massage modes and three speed strengths to alleviate any tension or soreness in your muscles.
Casper Sleep Foam Pillow
Breathable, supportive and soft enough to provide a truly top-notch night’s sleep.
THISWORKS Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
Getting a good night’s sleep isn’t always about the best pillow or tracking your sleep pattern. Sometimes you just need aromatherapy. This light sleep spray sets the mood so you feel more comfortable and rested when you wake up.
Nidra Deep Rest Luxury Sleep Mask
Some people can’t sleep without complete darkness — one speck of light and their senses are overloaded. This face-conforming sleep mask ensures they’ll remain out for the night.
Loop Quiet Ear Plugs
Shutout all the noise with these sound-reduction earplugs, which come in four different ear sizes and are made of a comfortable silicone that won’t feel obtrusive while you sleep.
Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe
Go full spa-mode with this essential Parachute classic cotton robe. It comes in multiple colors and is made of 100% turkish cotton. Parachute has other robe options to choose from, but this is our top choice for sure.
CDLP Black Home Pyjama Pants
If you’re looking for a more luxe version of pajama pants, we have to point you towards this CDLP Black Home Pyjama Pant. They’re made of a lightweight, breathable lyocell twill and have satin piping on the side with a hidden waist drawstring.
Luna Weighted Blanket
The Luna Weighted Blanket offers quality at an affordable price. It is made with Oeko-Tex certified cotton and filled with medical-grade glass beads. The Luna is constructed with air channels to keep air flowing, perfect for sweaty sleepers.
L.L.Bean Flannel Sherpa Throw
Try this flannel sherpa blanket, which works equally as well when it comes to the perfect napping accessory. One side is made of flannel cotton and the other side has a plush soft sherpa fleece.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself of for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.
Deals of the Day
InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.
Recommended
Suggested for you