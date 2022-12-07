InsideHook
The 15 Best Gifts for a Better Night of Sleep

You can rest easy knowing you got the best gifts

Sleep Gifts on a red wool colored background
Getty Images / InsideHook
When it comes down to it, is there a better gift than a reliable night of deep, restorative sleep? We don’t think so. Which is why we’ve rounded up 15 items that will provide just that for anyone and everyone on your list. Whether they’re looking for luxurious pajamas, high-tech wearables and gadgets, intensive muscle relaxation therapy or some seriously cozy pre-bedtime accoutrements, we’ve got you covered.

Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light
Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light

A smart wake-up alarm emits a soothing amber colored light in the morning to simulate a natural sunrise. It’s supposed to help your circadian rhythm and provide a more gentle wake-up than classic alarm clocks. The Phillips SmartSleep’s light starts with a warm red illumination and slowly builds up to a more intense white light. It also has an FM radio, a selection of five alarm sounds and it doubles as a decent bedside lamp.

Amazon : $140
L.L.Bean Men’s Scotch Plaid Flannel Pajamas
L.L.Bean Men’s Scotch Plaid Flannel Pajamas

Upgrade your sleepwear with a flannel pajama set that’s lightweight, cozy and a nice step up from your regular sweatpants and T-shirt.

L.L.Bean : $79
Oura Ring
Oura Ring

A sleep tracker that easily blends into the background. Instead of a bulky watch or fitness wearable, the Oura is relatively unobtrusive. You can pop it on, track your sleep and forget about it.

Oura : $299
YogaSleep Dohm Classic Sound Machine
YogaSleep Dohm Classic Sound Machine

A white noise machine is perfect for anyone who loves a subtle ambient sound playing throughout the night. You can ditch the podcast or the table fan and try the Yogasleep Dohm Classic, which produces a sound that is supposed to replicate that of rushing air.

YogaSleep : $48 Amazon : $48
Casper Snoozewear Blanket Robe
Casper Snoozewear Blanket Robe

The blanket robe is essentially a cozy duvet that you can wear around the house.

Buy it now : $168$152
L.L.Bean Wicked Plush Throw
L.L.Bean Wicked Plush Throw

No couch is truly comfortable until you get the right throw blanket to add to it. Now you have the perfect formula for knocking out on the couch on a Sunday afternoon

L.L.Bean : $40
Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat

Unwind for the night with this neck and back massager. It has eight massage modes and three speed strengths to alleviate any tension or soreness in your muscles.

Amazon : $46
Casper Sleep Foam Pillow 
Casper Sleep Foam Pillow 

Breathable, supportive and soft enough to provide a truly top-notch night’s sleep.

Buy Here : $89$62
THISWORKS Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
THISWORKS Deep Sleep Pillow Spray

Getting a good night’s sleep isn’t always about the best pillow or tracking your sleep pattern. Sometimes you just need aromatherapy. This light sleep spray sets the mood so you feel more comfortable and rested when you wake up.

Nordstrom : $30
Nidra Deep Rest Luxury Sleep Mask
Nidra Deep Rest Luxury Sleep Mask

Some people can’t sleep without complete darkness — one speck of light and their senses are overloaded. This face-conforming sleep mask ensures they’ll remain out for the night.

Amazon : $22$18
Loop Quiet Ear Plugs
Loop Quiet Ear Plugs

Shutout all the noise with these sound-reduction earplugs, which come in four different ear sizes and are made of a comfortable silicone that won’t feel obtrusive while you sleep.

Amazon : $20
Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe
Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe

Go full spa-mode with this essential Parachute classic cotton robe. It comes in multiple colors and is made of 100% turkish cotton. Parachute has other robe options to choose from, but this is our top choice for sure.

Parachute : $109
CDLP Black Home Pyjama Pants
CDLP Black Home Pyjama Pants

If you’re looking for a more luxe version of pajama pants, we have to point you towards this CDLP Black Home Pyjama Pant. They’re made of a lightweight, breathable lyocell twill and have satin piping on the side with a hidden waist drawstring.

CDLP : $175
Luna Weighted Blanket
Luna Weighted Blanket

The Luna Weighted Blanket offers quality at an affordable price. It is made with Oeko-Tex certified cotton and filled with medical-grade glass beads. The Luna is constructed with air channels to keep air flowing, perfect for sweaty sleepers.

Luna : $85$60
L.L.Bean Flannel Sherpa Throw
L.L.Bean Flannel Sherpa Throw

Try this flannel sherpa blanket, which works equally as well when it comes to the perfect napping accessory. One side is made of flannel cotton and the other side has a plush soft sherpa fleece.

L.L.Bean : $59

