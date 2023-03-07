InsideHook
Home & Design | March 7, 2023 11:34 am

This Dyson Sale Is Here Just in Time for Spring Cleaning

Sve up to $200 on vacuums, air purifiers and more

Dyson products on a dark red and light red background
Getty Images / InsideHook
By Jordan Bowman @Jordan_bows

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Dyson is known for making sleek household cleaning items that look like something taken from the movie Blade Runner 2049. They can be pricey, but they’re sexy as hell and they work brilliantly. We’ve waxed poetic about the cult-like following behind their Super Sonic Hairdryer, which we called “sexy, lightweight and easy to use.” It a description that could fit alongside many of their products. Fortunately, many of them are currently on sale for up to $200 off. Some of our top picks, below.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute
Buy it now : $650$550
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan
Buy it now : $400$280
Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP01 Purifying heater + Fan
Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP01 Purifying heater + Fan

In White/Silver.

Buy Here : $500$400
Dyson Ball Animal 3
Dyson Ball Animal 3

In Copper.

Buy Here : $400$300
Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Autoreact
Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Autoreact
Buy it now : $800$600
Dyson Corrale Styler Straightener
Dyson Corrale Styler Straightener
Buy it now : $500

More Like This

The Air purifiers on an abstract blue background
The Best Air Purifier for Every Type of Home
An over, water pitcher and shears on a purple and pink abstract background
14 Elevated Kitchen Basics That’ll Have You Cooking More Than Ever
office home goods on a purple and pink background
19 Stylish Home Office Products That Will Improve Your WFH Experience

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Our Favorite House Slippers Are 43% Off at Amazon

$36$20

Our Favorite House Slippers Are 43% Off at Amazon
Gear Up for Spring Showers With These Meteorologist-Designed Umbrellas

From Our Partner

Gear Up for Spring Showers With These Meteorologist-Designed Umbrellas
Outdoor Voices’ Technical Sweatpants Are 40% Off

$88$54

Outdoor Voices’ Technical Sweatpants Are 40% Off
a pair of clear, red-lensed Garrett Leight Transparent Ace Pro Sunglasses on. a grey background

$485$218

Garrett Leight’s Luxe Sunglasses Are 55% Off at SSENSE
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

It’s a Shame You’re Not Watching Connor McDavid
Travis Kelce Offered Bad Self-Esteem Lessons on a New "SNL"
For $30K a Year, You Can Live on This Cruise Ship
The Chef's Secret to Perfect Chicken
The Best Luxury Sports Watches

Keep Reading

Mark DeRosa

Mark DeRosa on Managing Team USA in the World Baseball Classic
A wood water tower since atop an NYC building.

NYC's Water Towers Are Headed to Your Living Room
bottles of Sommarøy gin and vodka

Sommarøy and the Art of Lower-Proof Spirits
Dyson products on a dark red and light red background

This Dyson Sale Is Here Just in Time for Spring Cleaning
a collage of the best rain jackets for men on a pink and blue dotted background

April Showers Be Damned: The Best Rain Jackets for 2023
The 2023 Genesis GV60, the first electric vehicle from the brand. We reviewed the SUV.

Genesis GV60 Completes an Irresistible EV Triumvirate
an Ergatta Rower on a blue and black background

Review: The Apartment-Friendly Ergatta Rower Gamifies Fitness and Looks Good, Too
Spread from Angler

LA’s Best New Restaurants Include a French Stunner
Coach Gerard Burley of Sweat DC fitness studio

Life After European Pro Ball: A Chat With Sweat Founder Coach G

Trending

It’s a Shame You’re Not Watching Connor McDavid
Travis Kelce Offered Bad Self-Esteem Lessons on a New "SNL"
For $30K a Year, You Can Live on This Cruise Ship
The Chef's Secret to Perfect Chicken
The Best Luxury Sports Watches