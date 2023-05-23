InsideHook
The Best Memorial Day Sales on Mattresses and Furniture, From Wayfair, Casper, Outer and More

Upgrade your home for cheap this Memorial Day

Burrow's Block Nomad Sofa, now on sale for Memorial Day.
Burrow's Block Nomad Sofa, now on sale.
Burrow/Getty
Memorial Day is almost here, and with it, a bundle of massive sales on everything from mattresses to madras shirts to metal cookware. Among the literally thousands of store sales, designer discounts and convenient clearances, a few sales stand out from the rest as can’t-miss shopping events. Below, the best furniture and mattress memorial day sales from Casper, Wayfair, West Elm and more.

The Best Memorial Day Furniture Deals:

Floyd Platform Bed Frame
Floyd Platform Bed Frame

Handsome, minimalist and modern, the Floyd Bed Frame is a masterpiece…and on sale.

Buy Here : $1,375$1,100
Burrow Block Nomad Leather Sectional
Burrow Block Nomad Leather Sectional

Burrow’s nomad leather section isn’t just stain-proof and tear-proof; it’s a foolproof way to shake up your living room.

Buy Here : $3,290$2,629
Outer Brown Wicker Outdoor Sofa with Armless Chairs
Outer Brown Wicker Outdoor Sofa with Armless Chairs

We’re big fans of Outer. The brand’s durable, beautifully designed outdoor sets are significantly discounted.

Buy Here : $6,950$4,865
APT2B Bandit Coffee Table
APT2B Bandit Coffee Table

We don’t know what we like more about this APT2B coffee table; its charming sandy wood top or the coveted additional storage shelf.

Buy Here : $1,158$926
Burrow Relay Outdoor Dining Set, Table & 4 Chairs
Burrow Relay Outdoor Dining Set, Table & 4 Chairs

Take $300 off Burrow’s sturdy dining table set which features a sophisticated-looking, self-draining table and four chairs.

Buy Here : $1,985$1,685
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0

Solo Stove’s smokeless fire pits are ideal for your backyard get-togethers — but they also come with a free carry case for road adventures. Not only is it $150 off, but Solo Stove is throwing in a free Mesa, the company’s table top fire pit, with purchase of any Ranger, Bonfire or Yukon. Just use code FREEMESA at checkout.

Buy Here : $400$250

The Best Memorial Day Mattress Deals:

Avocado Eco Organic Mattress
Avocado Eco Organic Mattress

Certified organic and made in the USA, you can rest easy knowing your Avocado Organic Eco Mattress puts climate and comfort first. Use code HONOR to take 20% off.

Buy it now : $777
Casper Original Hybrid Mattress
Casper Original Hybrid Mattress

Casper is offering 20% off almost all mattresses this Memorial Day Weekend, but most people will want this top-rated Original Hybrid model, which is $299 off in a queen size.

Buy Here : $1,695$1,196
Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress
Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress

Ergonomically designed for side sleepers, the Midnight LUXE mattress features 6 layers of plus Helix foam for optimal sleep…and napping, too.

Buy Here : $2,373$1,780
Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress
Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress

Saatva’s memory foam Loom and Leaf shapes to the individual’s distinct form, meaning that the on-sale mattress was literally made for you.

Buy Here
Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress
Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress

Designed with Casper tech like AirScape 2 and Zoned Support Pro, Casper’s Nova Hybrid Mattress all but guarantees the perfect night’s sleep.

Casper : $2,295$1,950

More Mattress Sales

The 7 Best Mattress Deals for Memorial Day Weekend
The 7 Best Mattress Deals for Memorial Day Weekend

Sleep better knowing you’re getting discounts at up to 40% off from the likes of Casper, Zinus, Tempur-Pedic, Wayfair and more

