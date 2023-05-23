The Best Memorial Day Sales on Mattresses and Furniture, From Wayfair, Casper, Outer and More
Upgrade your home for cheap this Memorial Day
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Memorial Day is almost here, and with it, a bundle of massive sales on everything from mattresses to madras shirts to metal cookware. Among the literally thousands of store sales, designer discounts and convenient clearances, a few sales stand out from the rest as can’t-miss shopping events. Below, the best furniture and mattress memorial day sales from Casper, Wayfair, West Elm and more.
Looking for more Memorial Day sales? Click here.
The Best Memorial Day Furniture Deals:
Floyd Platform Bed Frame
Handsome, minimalist and modern, the Floyd Bed Frame is a masterpiece…and on sale.
Burrow Block Nomad Leather Sectional
Burrow’s nomad leather section isn’t just stain-proof and tear-proof; it’s a foolproof way to shake up your living room.
Outer Brown Wicker Outdoor Sofa with Armless Chairs
We’re big fans of Outer. The brand’s durable, beautifully designed outdoor sets are significantly discounted.
APT2B Bandit Coffee Table
We don’t know what we like more about this APT2B coffee table; its charming sandy wood top or the coveted additional storage shelf.
Burrow Relay Outdoor Dining Set, Table & 4 Chairs
Take $300 off Burrow’s sturdy dining table set which features a sophisticated-looking, self-draining table and four chairs.
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0
Solo Stove’s smokeless fire pits are ideal for your backyard get-togethers — but they also come with a free carry case for road adventures. Not only is it $150 off, but Solo Stove is throwing in a free Mesa, the company’s table top fire pit, with purchase of any Ranger, Bonfire or Yukon. Just use code FREEMESA at checkout.
The Best Memorial Day Mattress Deals:
Avocado Eco Organic Mattress
Certified organic and made in the USA, you can rest easy knowing your Avocado Organic Eco Mattress puts climate and comfort first. Use code HONOR to take 20% off.
Casper Original Hybrid Mattress
Casper is offering 20% off almost all mattresses this Memorial Day Weekend, but most people will want this top-rated Original Hybrid model, which is $299 off in a queen size.
Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress
Ergonomically designed for side sleepers, the Midnight LUXE mattress features 6 layers of plus Helix foam for optimal sleep…and napping, too.
Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress
Saatva’s memory foam Loom and Leaf shapes to the individual’s distinct form, meaning that the on-sale mattress was literally made for you.
Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress
Designed with Casper tech like AirScape 2 and Zoned Support Pro, Casper’s Nova Hybrid Mattress all but guarantees the perfect night’s sleep.
More Mattress Sales
The 7 Best Mattress Deals for Memorial Day Weekend
Sleep better knowing you’re getting discounts at up to 40% off from the likes of Casper, Zinus, Tempur-Pedic, Wayfair and more
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.
Deals of the Day
InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.
Recommended
Suggested for you