Josh, Steve and Ethan recently confronted an issue that about 70% of men deal with as they age: male pattern baldness.

Josh — who, like his counterparts, wished to be referred to only by his first name out of privacy concerns — favored a nicely established, stylized coif. But the thinning he experienced forced him to buzz his whole head down to about a number one on his clippers’ guard attachment. Neither Steve nor Ethan gave up on their respective ’dos, but as hair loss increasingly crept in across their scalps, it was perhaps only a matter of time before they significantly trimmed it all down as well.

They each turned to HIMS for help, with not only their hair loss, but also their self-confidence and ability to live their lives the way they wanted to — at least when it came to the kinds of haircuts they could pull off.

Why HIMS for hair loss?

“I’ve found using HIMS easy to incorporate into my morning and evening routines,” says Ethan. “The experience meeting with the doctor was easy and she helped me identify the best option for me based on my goals and health concerns.”

HIMS is so low-maintenance. It starts with a free consultation with a medical professional that you don’t have to leave your couch to attend, because it’s conducted through an online video conference platform. And once it’s determined that you qualify for treatment, the supplies you’ll need on your journey toward a thicker head of hair are delivered directly to your door, in discreet packaging — though the stigma around hair treatments feels like it’s really receded in our culture of late (see what we did there?).

Those supplies come in the form of a spray bottle filled with an elixir of topical finasteride and minoxidil. It’s the only two-in-one spray of its kind on the market, with ingredients clinically proven to fight off hair loss. Doctors trust the stuff, it’s won awards and has become the number-one treatment for hair loss in terms of not only sales, but also customer satisfaction.

“The spray is easy to apply, just twice a day, and I love that I have no pills to take and no side effects!” says Steve. “Getting my prescription was quick and convenient via a telehealth consultation, and I enjoy having the refills delivered right to my door.”

Josh — the guy who was buzzing his whole head for a while — also reports an easy-to-use experience and a complete lack of side effects across his time using HIMS. (If there are side effects, they’re almost always mild and may include itching, irritation or a dry, flaky scalp.) When he looks in the mirror today he’s running a comb and product through his hair, styling it up once again.

“The website was informative and intuitive during sign-up,” Josh says. “The consultation procedure with a physician was easy and discreet. My results have been objectively unquestionable.”

“I’ve recommended HIMS to several of my friends and family and know of two that are now customers,” says Josh, who also rated HIMS five out of five stars.

There are additional details that add to the convenience factor of HIMS: The fine-mist spray dries on your scalp fast, so there’s no mess. There’s no involvement of insurance companies, while follow-ups and messaging between clients and HIMS are unlimited.

For as little as $26 a month and no shipping costs, with HIMS you’ll start to regrow your hair within three to six months as it “awakens” dormant follicles. Steve’s also utilized the HIMS thickening shampoo in addition to the finasteride/minoxidil spray and in eight months his crown has filled in significantly, almost as if he never had a problem with hair loss in the first place. Ethan says in just six months of using HIMS he’s emerged satisfied with the regrowth atop his dome. In addition to his other remarks, Josh calls his experience with HIMS, overall, “very positive.”

If HIMS’ low price and free shipping weren’t enough to motivate you to at least check out the website, you can register now and save 10%. You can use HIMS to treat different types of hair loss issues with a variety of approaches, too. For example, you can combat overall hair thinning with what the company calls the HIMS Hair Power Pack, which includes finasteride and minoxidil, a thickening Shampoo with an eucalyptus scent and a bottle of tasty vitamin gummies that support hair health. There are additional options to treat your receding hairline and/or your bald spots.

Even if you still have a pretty full head of hair, HIMS products will help you keep it, too. The finasteride in HIMS will nourish your hair follicles and keep them open, promoting continued hair growth. So you might want to get ahead of the genetic curve if your parents and grandparents have experienced hair loss in their lives.

So to summarize: HIMS is easy to acquire and use, inexpensive and discreet, and most importantly it works. In the six years since the company was founded, they seem to have thought of everything — except how you should style your hair once it’s back. You’ll need to figure that out on your own like Josh did.