Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

When we say we spend most of our time lounging around and sweating it out in Outdoor Voices’ activewear, we’re not joking. The athleisure brand is known for its stylish and comfortable workout and lounge essentials packed with performance properties and technical fabrics to keep you looking and feeling good during your many recreational activities.

Unfortunately, Outdoor Voices is a little skimpy on sitewide sales, so copping a piece of the brand’s activewear at a discount is few and far between. It’s why we’d encourage you not to neglect the brand’s current sale, where you can take up to 70% off their OV Extra section.

Below, we’ve rounded up some top styles to shop during the brand’s end-of-year event, which ends 1/2.

Shop the entire sale here.