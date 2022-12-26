InsideHook
The Best Activewear to Shop During This Major Outdoor Voices Sale

Shop the post-holiday OV Extra sale, where you can take up to 70% off a selection of best-selling activewear

Discounted activewear from Outdoor Voices sale.
Stock up on stylish performance apparel.
Outdoor Voices/Getty Images
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

When we say we spend most of our time lounging around and sweating it out in Outdoor Voices’ activewear, we’re not joking. The athleisure brand is known for its stylish and comfortable workout and lounge essentials packed with performance properties and technical fabrics to keep you looking and feeling good during your many recreational activities.

Unfortunately, Outdoor Voices is a little skimpy on sitewide sales, so copping a piece of the brand’s activewear at a discount is few and far between. It’s why we’d encourage you not to neglect the brand’s current sale, where you can take up to 70% off their OV Extra section.

Below, we’ve rounded up some top styles to shop during the brand’s end-of-year event, which ends 1/2.

Outdoor Voices PrimoFleece Full Zip
Outdoor Voices PrimoFleece Full Zip
Buy Here : $148$84
Outdoor Voices FrostKnit 7/8 Tight
Outdoor Voices FrostKnit 7/8 Tight
Buy Here : $88$59
Outdoor Voices RecMesh 5″ Short
Outdoor Voices RecMesh 5″ Short
Buy Here : $58$19
Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Snap Up Hoodie
Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Snap Up Hoodie
Buy Here : $118$99
Outdoor Voices FrostKnit 7/8 Tight
Outdoor Voices FrostKnit 7/8 Tight
Buy Here : $88$59
Outdoor Voices Nimbus 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt
Outdoor Voices Nimbus 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt
Buy Here : $88$49
Outdoor Voices Scrimmage Pant
Outdoor Voices Scrimmage Pant
Buy Here : $88$29

Shop the entire sale here.

