If you’re a regular cannabis user over the age of, like, 23, it’s probably time to upgrade your smoking gear. Yup, you should retire that super gross bong from college and your crappy vape you hastily bought at the nearest convenience store that one night because you drunkenly lost your other one at the bar.

Now that medical marijuana is legal in 37 states and recreational cannabis use is legal in 21 and likely to expand, a plethora of companies have popped up to modernize and normalize the space — and sell you on all their fancy new weed gadgets, of course.

Before you roll your eyes and hug your crusty old bong, know that many of these contemporary weed brands have received our stamp of approval. See here and here and here.

If you’re still skeptical about dropping almost $200 on a new bong, however, now’s an opportune time to upgrade your smoking gear.

In honor of 4/20, basically, every online cannabis brand is throwing a sale. Between funky ashtrays from Seth Rogan’s weed brand to our absolute favorite vape, there is a ton of elevated, smartly designed and efficient gear on sale right now.

To help you sort through the madness, we’ve called out our top on-sale picks, and documented every sitewide sale, below. But remember, 4/20 is just a day away and most of these sales end tomorrow.

The Best 4/20 Deals

Sitewide Sales

Arizer: All vaporizers are 55% off, plus take 30% off accessories.

Higher Standards: Take 20% off with code HIGHER420.

Honest: Get a complimentary Stainless Steel Bowl Piece with any Capsule Water Pipe purchase, or save 50% on individual bowls.

Houseplanet: Seth Rogan’s weed brand is taking 20% off select gear with code HOUSEPLANT420.

Pax: Pax’s new line of vapes and the Pax 3 are 20% off alongside other discounted Pax goods in celebration of 4/20.

Session Goods: Enjoy 20% off the brand’s award-winning Bong, a modern, easy-to-clean device, and receive free goodies on orders over $75 with code 420GIFT. We also have an exclusive code that’ll take 20% off orders over $300. Use code 42023IH at checkout.

Studenglass: Snag the award-winning glass gravity infuser for an appropriate $420, plus up to 30% off accessories.