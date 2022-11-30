ProTek Watches Combine All-Terrain Mechanics With a Starter Watch Price Tag

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

The world of watches presents a challenge: with hundreds of retailers and thousands more styles, it’s difficult to separate quality from crap. Movement, material, casing, crystals — all these factors denote quality in an end product that can separate an investment watch from a soon-to-be rusting piece of scrap metal.

ProTek is an American maker of rugged outdoor timepieces notable for their elevated designs without the associated price tag that most high-end dive watches demand. Created by the founder of Luminox with the everyday adventure and serivcemen and women in mind (ProTek is a certified watch of the Marine Corps), the brand’s lineup of robust dive and field watches promise more durability and more value.

Crafted to withstand the punishment of an active life, each model — the Dive 1000, Dive 2000 and Field 3000 — boasts premium cases and features that range from superior ProGlo illumination to titanium casing and 300-meter water resistance, making them more than capable of handling any condition you might throw at them, with the added benefit of looking handsome as hell. Discretely rugged is an apt description for ProTek: sure, you can wear yours without fear on your next expedition, but they’ll look just as good at the bar.

The self-powered illumination of the Dive 2000 and Field 300 glow for 25 years, a clear indication of superior craftsmanship. ProTek

The best part? Unlike most watches worth their weight, ProTek’s timepieces are priced right, starting at just $450 — an unheard-of deal for a watch that’ll last you a lifetime. Even better, the retailer is currently offering an exclusive 20% off to InsideHook readers with with code INISDEHOOK, meaning you can score yours for even cheaper than the already-affordable sticker price.

Below, we’ve highlighted our favorite ProTek styles from each series. From the aquatic Dive 1000 to the rugged Field 3000, there’s something for everyone. We’d venture that ProTek would make the perfect gift for a hard-to-shop-for husband, outdoorsy brother, discerning dad or even a much-deserved present to yourself.

ProTek Dive Series 1001 Protek’s Series 1000 introduces a bevy of rugged features for the inaugural outdoor-inspired line, from it’s 42mm composite carbon casing to Japan Quartz Miyota 2S60 3-hand-and-date movement complete with 10 year battery. With a versatile black palette and eye-catching diver dial design, and Its handsome and versatile addition to any collection. Buy Here : $450

ProTek Dive Series 2003 The second iteration of ProTek’s Dive series offers equally refined performance with a clean and sporty aesthetic: while the timepiece wouldn’t look out of place as your daily office driver, it’s 316L stainless steel case and antireflective-coated sapphire crystal face makes it a legit dive watch too. Buy Here : $475

ProTek Field Series 3005 Looking for something a bit more… traditionally rugged? The Field Series 3000 (and it’s premium titanium casing) skews more backcountry than bar, but wouldn’t look out of place in either. A clean silver dial and tough-as-nails dark leather strap play extra nice with the various pops of color ProTek dresses the series with — we’re particularly enamored with the drab green. Buy Here : $475