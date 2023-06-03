InsideHook
Gear | June 3, 2023 7:21 am

Products of the Week: Asteroid City Brews, Tito’s Golf and Leica Q3

The 12 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
From Lecia to luggage, this is the best gear and garb to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Dogfish Head announces a Wes Anderson-inspired beer, Tito’s Vodka drops some hole-in-one merch and Leica finally releases the Q3, their most advanced compact yet.

a Leica Q3 camera on a wooden stool
Leica Q3
Leica

Leica Q3

Snap! Did you see that? Probably not — Leica’s all-new Q3 is equipped with one of the fastest lenses on the market, just one of the host of new or upgraded features hosted on the camera brand’s newly released tentpole model. Designed for daily use — that’s not to take away from its very professional level quality — the model introduces a BSI-CMOS sensor with Triple-Resolution Technology, able to process raw images at a resolution of either 60, 36, or 18 MP, as well as a sensitivity range of ISO 50 to 100,000. Basically, this thing is an absolute monster.

Buy Here: $5,995
two models in the Percival Foragers Collection against a plant-filled background
Percival Foragers Collection
Pericval

Percival Foragers Collection

Would we go rooting through the underbrush for truffles and the like in the U.K.-based menswear label Percival’s latest forager collection? That remains to be seen, but in the meantime, we’ll surely be rocking the capsule’s lit mix of seersucker, crochet, linen and lightweight twill to any and every summer function we’re invited to.

Shop Here: $58-$520
a four pack and glass of Dogfish Head Asteroid City Lager on a fence outside
Dogfish Head Asteroid City Lager
Dogfish Head

Dogfish Head Asteroid City Lager

Brewed in celebration of the new Wes Anderson film, Asteroid City Lager (the label itself was developed with the director) is brewed with regeneratively grown pilsner malt, Tuxpeno corn malt and Zuper Saazer hops. The end result? “Subtle notes of savory corn and a whiff of wild blossoms and herbs.” The beer was finished with a mid-20th century Pennsylvania lager yeast as a nod to the 1950s era during where the film takes place.

Learn MOre
a bottle of Woodford Reserve Batch Proof 124.7 on a grey background
Woodford Reserve Batch Proof 124.7
Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve Batch Proof 124.7

Available in select U.S. and global markets as well as at the Woodford Reserve Distillery in Kentucky, this limited-edition expression is the latest release from Woodford’s annual Master’s Collection series. Crafted by mingling different Woodford Reserve barrels into one batch of bourbon that checks in at 124.7 proof, Batch Proof smells and tastes of sweet aromatics, fruit, spice, wood and leather. And it’s very, very strong.

Buy Here: $130
two snoopy watches from the Seiko 5 Sports 55th Anniversary Peanuts Editions collection
Seiko 5 Sports 55th Anniversary Peanuts Editions
Seiko

Seiko 5 Sports 55th Anniversary Peanuts Editions

There seems to be an endless appetite for Snoopy watches, so Seiko is getting in on the fun with two separate Peanuts editions to celebrate the 55th anniversary of its 5 Sports model. There’s the SRPK27, a field-style option, and the SRPK25, a more traditional diver. While watch collabs can often feel like a slapdash affair, Seiko really nailed the details with these, from Snoopy’s paw print on the crown to the Charles Shulz-esque font that’s been used on casebacks, the dial of the SRPK27 and on the bezel (!!) of the SRPK25. We’re leaning toward the latter, but these are both worthy (and cheeky) watches to pick up.

SRPK25: $425
SRPK27: $400
a pair of the Danner Mountain 600 Leaf GTX boots on a grassy floor
Danner Mountain 600 Leaf GTX
Danner

Danner Mountain 600 Leaf GTX

Danner’s longevity in the hiking boots space is zero joke, and the Oregon-based outdoor company is taking steps to extend its presence with the all-new Mountain 600 Leaf GTX, a  “recraftable” hiker that improves on the original Mountain 600 design with the new addition of recycled components and a GORE-Tex finish.

Buy Here: $220
a four pack of Kickstand Canned Cocktails on a grey background
Kickstand Canned Cocktails
Kick Stand

KickStand Cocktails

Canned cocktails can be rather generic — so get some with a kick. KickStand puts the emphasis on spicy; these vodka-based drinks (5.5% ABV) come in Roasted Jalapeño Cucumber, Charred Pineapple Poblano, Smashed Raspberry Serrano and Torched Peach Chipotle flavors.

Shop Here
a orange and white Titos golf bag on a golf course
William Murray Golf x Tito’s
Tito’s

William Murray Golf x Tito’s

Bill Murray’s golf label and vodka brand Tito’s (the official vodka of the PGA Tour) have teamed up for a fun, sporty and on-theme line of premium performance apparel. The new collaboration includes men’s and women’s shirts, tanks, skirts and a golf bag, all featuring moisture-wicking properties and some very cool illustrations and colorways inspired by the best-selling liquor brand. 

Shop Here
an all black Hoka TC 1 shoe on a grey background
HOKA TC 1.0
Hoka

HOKA TC 1.0

Built with sustainability in mind and a less-is-more look, HOKA’s latest road runner is somewhat of a departure from the brand’s unique-looking sneakers. Crafted with a 100% recycled polyester top cloth and an outsole made of 90% recycled materials, the TC 1.0 trainers use fewer virgin materials and pieces in construction than any other existing HOKA running model.

Buy Here: $200
a piece of luggage from the GOLF le FLEUR* x Globe-Trotter collection
GOLF le FLEUR* x Globe-Trotter
Globe-Trotter

GOLF le FLEUR* x Globe-Trotter

This one is for the sun seekers. Tyler, the Creator’s luxury brand Golf le Fleur is collaborating on suitcases, trunks and an accessories collection with Globe Trotter. The same luggage trunks have been featured heavily in Tyler’s recent music videos. They even incorporate the same design language seen across the rest of the Golf le Fleur line. There are gorgeous pastel leather corners in pink, blue, orange and green. The interior lining has a bright digital leopard print, which adds some character — and it’s water resistant. If you want to travel in luxury the way you carry your things is almost just as important as the things you carry.

Shop Here: $145 – $3,095
a sunlit night stand and bed frame from the Avocado City Collection
Avocado City Collection
Avocado

Avocado City Bed and Nightstand

Made in L.A. from sustainably harvested solid timber, Avocado’s surprisingly affordable City bedroom set is a thoughtfully (and sustainably!) crafted, elegant and modern furniture duo. 

Buy Here: $699 $594
two women in a pool near a FUNBOY Yellow Cabana Floating Bar Float
FUNBOY Yellow Cabana Floating Bar Float
FUNBOY

Funboy Floating Cabana Bar

Drinks by the pool? How about drinks in the pool? Six feet long and three feet high, this floating drink station keeps beverages and ice cold (credit in part to the fabric shade) and features plenty of cup holders.

Buy Here: $99

