Garmin’s Mother’s Day Sale Is a Certified Sporty Savings Celebration

Mother’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate the supermom in your life, but what do you give the lady who can do it all? As it turns, out, a smartwatch makes a damn good gift, especially if it’s on straight from the ginormous Garmin Mother’s Day sale.

We’ve preached the total timesaverness of Garmin’s red-hot lifestyle and running-focused timepiece lineup before, and we are more than happy to reiterate. With everything from heart-rate monitoring to text response to in-watch music storage, Garmin’s smartwatches are a functionality beast with a clean aesthetic and a slew of different models.

Below, we’ve rounded up a variety of styles from the Garmin Mother’s Day Sale, along with a quick breakdown of which one is right for that special someone. Start scrolling and don’t miss out on these Mother’s Day savings.

The Best Smartwatch Deals From the Garmin Mother’s Day Sale:

If mom’s clocking some serious miles, consider the Fenix 6S. With Garmin’s maxed out tech specs and a special Power Glass solar charging, a single charge can last for weeks.

Reason number one why we love the Venu SQ – Music Edtion: itss capacity to house all your Spotify playlists and Apple Music bops, sans phone.

As much a stylish statement piece as a smartwatch, the Garmin Lily goes light on the tech and heavy on the chic, making it a no-brainer for any trenchcoat mommyblogger.

Much like the Venu Sq, Garmin’s Forerunner Music series can house all your tunes, but unlike its lifestyle cousin, the 245 is built specifically for the miles ahead…no matter if her pace is leaning olympian or she’s just looking for something to wear while running errands.

Her impressive multitasking abilities demand an active wearable that can actually keep up. The Vivoactive is that wearable.

The Vivoactive sport is fine-tuned for…well, for sport. Plus, look at that gorgeous mint color! Can you say, “I win Mother’s Day”?

Perhaps she’s also a survivalist? Best get her kitted out with the rough-and-tumble Instinct 2 Solar.

No frills, no additions — just a solid fitness watch for mom at an unbeatable price.