Gear | April 28, 2023 11:09 am

Garmin’s Mother’s Day Sale Is a Certified Sporty Savings Celebration

Get her properly strapped at a pretty discount

a collage of Garmin watches from the Garmin Mother's Day Sale
The Garmin Mother's Day Sale has fantastic deals on wearables for every kind of supermom.
Garmin/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Mother’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate the supermom in your life, but what do you give the lady who can do it all? As it turns, out, a smartwatch makes a damn good gift, especially if it’s on straight from the ginormous Garmin Mother’s Day sale.

The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for 2023

From do-it-all diaper backpacks to high-tech skincare devices, here's 50 of the best gifts to give this Mother's Day

We’ve preached the total timesaverness of Garmin’s red-hot lifestyle and running-focused timepiece lineup before, and we are more than happy to reiterate. With everything from heart-rate monitoring to text response to in-watch music storage, Garmin’s smartwatches are a functionality beast with a clean aesthetic and a slew of different models.

Below, we’ve rounded up a variety of styles from the Garmin Mother’s Day Sale, along with a quick breakdown of which one is right for that special someone. Start scrolling and don’t miss out on these Mother’s Day savings.

The Best Smartwatch Deals From the Garmin Mother’s Day Sale:

Garmin Fēnix 6S – Pro Solar Edition
Garmin Fēnix 6S – Pro Solar Edition
Garmin : $800$330

If mom’s clocking some serious miles, consider the Fenix 6S. With Garmin’s maxed out tech specs and a special Power Glass solar charging, a single charge can last for weeks.

Garmin Venu Sq – Music Edition
Garmin Venu Sq – Music Edition
Garmin : $250$150

Reason number one why we love the Venu SQ – Music Edtion: itss capacity to house all your Spotify playlists and Apple Music bops, sans phone.

Garmin Lily – Classic Edition
Garmin Lily – Classic Edition
Garmin : $250$200

As much a stylish statement piece as a smartwatch, the Garmin Lily goes light on the tech and heavy on the chic, making it a no-brainer for any trenchcoat mommyblogger.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
Garmin : $350$330

Much like the Venu Sq, Garmin’s Forerunner Music series can house all your tunes, but unlike its lifestyle cousin, the 245 is built specifically for the miles ahead…no matter if her pace is leaning olympian or she’s just looking for something to wear while running errands.

Garmin Vívoactive 4S
Garmin Vívoactive 4S
Garmin : $350$200

Her impressive multitasking abilities demand an active wearable that can actually keep up. The Vivoactive is that wearable.

Garmin Vívomove Sport
Garmin Vívomove Sport
Garmin : $180$150

The Vivoactive sport is fine-tuned for…well, for sport. Plus, look at that gorgeous mint color! Can you say, “I win Mother’s Day”?

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar
Garmin Instinct 2 Solar
Garmin : $450$350

Perhaps she’s also a survivalist? Best get her kitted out with the rough-and-tumble Instinct 2 Solar.

Garmin Forerunner 45S
Garmin Forerunner 45S
Garmin : $200$130

No frills, no additions — just a solid fitness watch for mom at an unbeatable price.

