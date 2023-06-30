InsideHook
Gear | June 30, 2023 11:59 am

8 On-Sale Items We’re Buying This Fourth of July Weekend

Don't feel like combing through the mountain of Fourth of July sales? We got you.

Great Jones hot dish, Alex Mill pants and a Saloman sneaker on a red and blue background
Courtesy of brands/Getty
By The Editors @insidehook

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

If you want to check out every retailer hosting a Fourth of July sale, you can do so here. If you find that list overwhelming, time-consuming and slightly daunting, that’s totally understandable. We may have done our job a bit too well. But in case you want to take advantage of these fire deals (and take advantage you should), we’ve made it super simple and narrowed down that incessant list to just eight items. Basically, if you’re going to buy anything this Fourth of July weekend, let it be something from the list below.

All of the Hottest, Biggest and Best Fourth of July Sales
All of the Hottest, Biggest and Best Fourth of July Sales

The most patriotic thing you can do? Save a bunch of money on new stuff.

Alex Mill Pull On Cotton Linen Pant
Alex Mill Pull On Cotton Linen Pant

There’s tons of garb we’d recommend snagging from the ultra-rare Alex Mill sale currently rocking menswear Twitter, chief among them the Pull On Pant. Easy to yank up, breezy in cotton-linen and just formal enough to get away with on Summer Fridays, they’re the appropriate summertime investment, and well under $60.

Alex Mill : $145$58
Saloman Tan XT-6 Sneakers
Saloman Tan XT-6 Sneakers

Salomon is a world-renowned running and outdoors brand that also happens to be the patron saint of GORP streetwear adjacent brands. It’s hit a bit of a peak in the last year or two but it is a great-looking shoe that works perfectly with some Patagonia baggies or a pair of washed denim. You can grab them on sale at SSENSE and get 30% off right now.

Buy Here : $205$144
Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier
Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier

The hydration giant’s best-selling electrolyte drink mix, including the all-new sugar-free formula, is 25% off when you use FOURTH25 at checkout. Your future hungover self will thank you for picking up a pack or two.

Shop the Sale Here
Filson 48 Hour Tin Cloth Duffle Bag
Filson 48 Hour Tin Cloth Duffle Bag

With summer getaways on the horizon, there’s never been a better time to grab the built-tough 48 Hour Duffle Bag, a reinforced, water-resistant sling bag crafted with Filson’s patented “Tin Cloth” heavy waxed canvas. It’s a spacious pack-all that should last you for decades and remains one of our personal go-to travel bags. Plus, Filson’s once-in-a-blue-moon sale means 30% off a very premium price tag.

Filson : $495$347
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0

Solo Stove’s smokeless fire pits are ideal for your backyard get-togethers — but they also come with a free carry case for road adventures.

Buy Here : $400$230
Snow Peak Breathable Quick Dry Shorts
Snow Peak Breathable Quick Dry Shorts

We’ve been hunting for some loose-fit technical shorts for the summer and happened to find these from Snow Peak. It’s a baggy short with a hem that hits right at the knee, which is a welcome sight for anyone tired of the 5-inch inseam discourse. The fabric is lightweight and quick-drying thanks to the specialized Toray fabric, which allows for breathability and is made of recycled plastic bottles.

Buy Here : $155$108
Casper Essential Cooling Pillow
Casper Essential Cooling Pillow

This Casper pillow offers all of the premium comfort associated with down, but at a much lower price point. We love it for its clump-resistant nature (all you have to do is fluff it after use to restore it back to shape.) The fill is also adaptive, which makes it a great choice for any sleeper who switches positions throughout the night. Plus, we’re sweaty sleepers, and the breathable cover promotes maximum cooling.

Buy Here : $50$40
Great Jones Hot Dish
Great Jones Hot Dish

Perfect for making tater tot hotdish (go ahead, look it up), this 9”x13” ceramic casserole dish can also handle more universally appealing recipes like lasagna, enchiladas and apple crisp. 

Buy Here : $75$60

More Like This

a collage of gear on a multi-colored background
The Backcountry and REI Fourth of July Sales Have All the Deals for a Geartastic Summer
a collage of items from the Brooks Brothers Fourth of July sale
Star-Spangled Savings Abound at the Brooks Brothers Fourth of July Sale
a collage of on sale items from various fourth of july sales on a washed out American Flag Background
All of the Hottest, Biggest and Best Fourth of July Sales

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Dame’s Hands-Free Couples Toy Gets a Rare Discount

$140$100

Dame’s Hands-Free Couples Toy Gets a Rare Discount
a black FIlson Briefcase on a grey background

$195$137

This Is Your Annual Chance to Grab Our Favorite Briefcase on Sale
a model in a blue Faherty Lightweight Flannel Shirt on a grey background

$158$79

Save 40% on Faherty’s Summery Lightweight Flannel
a trio of lululemon AIM Boxers on a grey background

$74$59

Run, Don’t Walk: Lululemon’s Best-Selling Boxers Are Back on Sale
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Is Carmy From “The Bear” Unrealistically Fit? We Asked Pro Chefs to Weigh In. 
The Best Rare Bourbons That Are Actually Worth the Cost
Meet the Green Beret Who Trained the Cast of Guy Ritchie’s “The Covenant”
Italy Is Introducing Stricter Dress Codes for Tourists — What to Know
7 Reasons to Rent an RV on Your Next Family Vacation

Keep Reading

Whiskey in a glass being held by man in suit

How to Drink Bourbon
Teo Yoo and Greta Lee in "Past Lives"

“Past Lives” Is a Reminder of the Genius of Richard Linklater’s “Before” Trilogy
A Hongqi E001 electric car is on display during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai, east China, April 25, 2023.

Chinese Car-Making Is About to Take Over the World
Welcome to BATSU!

This Bizarre Form of Japanese Comedy Is a Mix of Laughs and Punishment
The Watchman, Zion National Park, Utah.

The Art of Glamping and Sightseeing Near Zion National Park
a collage of sunglasses on a firework background

The Best Sunglasses Sales to Make Your Fourth of July Weekend Even Better
Bruce Springsteen performs during the last show of the 1985 'Born in the U.S.A. Tour'. in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Bob Riha Jr/WireImage)

30 Songs for a More Pensive Fourth of July
Great Jones hot dish, Alex Mill pants and a Saloman sneaker on a red and blue background

8 On-Sale Items We’re Buying This Fourth of July Weekend
a collage items from the Alex Mill Sale on a grey background

The Alex Mill Sale Is a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity (For Your Closet)

Trending

Is Carmy From “The Bear” Unrealistically Fit? We Asked Pro Chefs to Weigh In. 
The Best Rare Bourbons That Are Actually Worth the Cost
Meet the Green Beret Who Trained the Cast of Guy Ritchie’s “The Covenant”
Italy Is Introducing Stricter Dress Codes for Tourists — What to Know
7 Reasons to Rent an RV on Your Next Family Vacation