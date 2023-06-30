8 On-Sale Items We’re Buying This Fourth of July Weekend

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

If you want to check out every retailer hosting a Fourth of July sale, you can do so here. If you find that list overwhelming, time-consuming and slightly daunting, that’s totally understandable. We may have done our job a bit too well. But in case you want to take advantage of these fire deals (and take advantage you should), we’ve made it super simple and narrowed down that incessant list to just eight items. Basically, if you’re going to buy anything this Fourth of July weekend, let it be something from the list below.

Alex Mill Pull On Cotton Linen Pant There’s tons of garb we’d recommend snagging from the ultra-rare Alex Mill sale currently rocking menswear Twitter, chief among them the Pull On Pant. Easy to yank up, breezy in cotton-linen and just formal enough to get away with on Summer Fridays, they’re the appropriate summertime investment, and well under $60. Alex Mill : $145 $58

Saloman Tan XT-6 Sneakers Salomon is a world-renowned running and outdoors brand that also happens to be the patron saint of GORP streetwear adjacent brands. It’s hit a bit of a peak in the last year or two but it is a great-looking shoe that works perfectly with some Patagonia baggies or a pair of washed denim. You can grab them on sale at SSENSE and get 30% off right now. Buy Here : $205 $144

Filson 48 Hour Tin Cloth Duffle Bag With summer getaways on the horizon, there’s never been a better time to grab the built-tough 48 Hour Duffle Bag, a reinforced, water-resistant sling bag crafted with Filson’s patented “Tin Cloth” heavy waxed canvas. It’s a spacious pack-all that should last you for decades and remains one of our personal go-to travel bags. Plus, Filson’s once-in-a-blue-moon sale means 30% off a very premium price tag. Filson : $495 $347

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Solo Stove’s smokeless fire pits are ideal for your backyard get-togethers — but they also come with a free carry case for road adventures. Buy Here : $400 $230

Snow Peak Breathable Quick Dry Shorts We’ve been hunting for some loose-fit technical shorts for the summer and happened to find these from Snow Peak. It’s a baggy short with a hem that hits right at the knee, which is a welcome sight for anyone tired of the 5-inch inseam discourse. The fabric is lightweight and quick-drying thanks to the specialized Toray fabric, which allows for breathability and is made of recycled plastic bottles. Buy Here : $155 $108

Casper Essential Cooling Pillow This Casper pillow offers all of the premium comfort associated with down, but at a much lower price point. We love it for its clump-resistant nature (all you have to do is fluff it after use to restore it back to shape.) The fill is also adaptive, which makes it a great choice for any sleeper who switches positions throughout the night. Plus, we’re sweaty sleepers, and the breathable cover promotes maximum cooling. Buy Here : $50 $40

Great Jones Hot Dish Perfect for making tater tot hotdish (go ahead, look it up), this 9”x13” ceramic casserole dish can also handle more universally appealing recipes like lasagna, enchiladas and apple crisp. Buy Here : $75 $60