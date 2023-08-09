InsideHook
Gear | Updated August 9, 2023 8:05 pm

16 Can’t-Miss Deals From Backcountry’s Massive End-of-Summer Sale

Stock up for fall with 60% off hundreds of blazing outdoor deals

a collage of items from the Backcountry Sale
Take up to 60% off gear from top outdoor brands.
Backcountry/Getty
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Hard as it may be to believe, summer’s days are numbered, and there’s zero denying that cooling temps and transitioning foliage make for the best to enjoy all that nature has to offer, from a half-hour hike to a two-week camping stint in the backcountry.

Speaking of Backcountry, the Salt Lake City-based outdoors retailer is throwing their Semi-Annual Sale, a massive event chock full of thousands of outdoor staples — hiking boots, necessary gear and the like — from top brands like Merrell, Patagonia, Solo Stove and more, marked down by up to 60%. It’s the perfect time to restock or replace your much-needed gear for the upcoming season — because what’s the point in enjoying mother nature if you don’t get to grab some popping provisions first?

Since we’re keen on snagging some great gear as well, we’ve done the hard work and picked through the thousand-item sale and identified some of the top deals up for grabs, each ready to be shoved right into your trekking pack (or operate as your trekking pack). Below, 16 can’t-miss deals from Backcountry’s Semi-Annual Sale.

Solo Stove Ranger + Stand Elemental Series 1.0
Solo Stove Ranger + Stand Elemental Series 1.0
Buy it now : $400$200
Salomon X Ultra Pioneer Mid CSWP
Salomon X Ultra Pioneer Mid CSWP
Buy here : $150$105
Patagonia Black Hole 40L Duffel Bag
Patagonia Black Hole 40L Duffel Bag
Buy Here : $159$111
Raen Phonos 53 Polarized Sunglasses
Raen Phonos 53 Polarized Sunglasses
Buy it now : $150$90
Backcountry

Black Diamond Storm 400 Headlamp

Buy Here: $60 $51
Patagonia Lightweight All-Wear Hemp Volley Short
Patagonia Lightweight All-Wear Hemp Volley Short
Buy it now : $75$52
Merrell Nova 3 Trail Running Shoe
Merrell Nova 3 Trail Running Shoe
Buy it now : $125$94
a black backpack from Gregory on a grey background
Backcountry

Gregory Baltoro 65L Backpack

Buy Here: $300 $195
Patagonia

Patagonia Retro Pile Pullover

Buy Here: $169 $118
Darn Tough Socks Element No-Show Tab Lightweight Cushion Sock
Darn Tough Socks Element No-Show Tab Lightweight Cushion Sock
Buy it now : $18$13
New Balance 574 Sneaker
New Balance 574 Sneaker
Buy it now : $85$59
Rumpl Cozyhemp Throw Blanket
Rumpl Cozyhemp Throw Blanket
Buy it now
Howler Brothers Unstructured Snapback Hat
Howler Brothers Unstructured Snapback Hat
Buy it now : $35$21
a model in a pair of Backcountry black 5" River Shorts on a grey background
Backcountry

Backcountry 5″ River Shorts

Buy here: $59 $35
The North Face Trail Lite Tent: 3-Person 4-Season
The North Face Trail Lite Tent: 3-Person 4-Season
Buy it now : $350$263
Stoic XL Pack Chair
Stoic XL Pack Chair
Buy it now : $59$30

More Like This

Items from Garmin, Yeti and more on an abstract blue and green background
The 15 Things to Pack for a Cross-Country Road Trip
The Mylle Inflatable Pool, on a water background
The Case for the Adult Inflatable Pool
Fireflies
Does Firefly Tourism Do More Harm Than Good?

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

SeaVees Legend Sneaker Classic

$78$45

Grab These Cool SeaVees Sneakers at 42% Off
Parachute’s Linen Bedsheets Are Currently Less Than $100

$140$98

Parachute’s Linen Bedsheets Are Currently Less Than $100
Immersion blenders part of a Woot sale

From Our Partner

Take Up to 52% Off Immersion Blenders
Keep Cool on the Green in This Outdoor Voices Longsleeve Polo — Now 30% Off

$88$61

Keep Cool on the Green in This Outdoor Voices Longsleeve Polo — Now 30% Off
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 8 Best Walking Shoes for Men
Why You Should Get in the Habit of Stretching Out Your Partner
The Quest for the Perfect Mai Tai
There’s an Easy Way to Improve Sound on Netflix
Kurt Vonnegut’s Advice for Making the Most of Your Day

Keep Reading

Sports TV coverage

Can There Possibly Be Too Much Sports Coverage?
A bartender at the La Maison by Moët Hennessy USA event at Tales of the Cocktail

The 5 Drinking Trends That’ll Define the Rest of 2023
Double Jarge-style saucy burger from humble priest in toronto

Four Homemade Sauces to Elevate Burger Night
Black, white, red and blue watch; black and silver watch; silver, blue and cream-colored watch

We Need More Brand-New Watch Designs
Park City in the summer

How to Plan the Perfect Summer Weekend in Park City
a collage of items from the Backcountry Sale

16 Can’t-Miss Deals From Backcountry’s Massive End-of-Summer Sale
Airplane taking off at sunrise

Buy Domestic Airfare ASAP Before It Increases Again
Fable Crates in two sizes

This Is the Best Looking Dog Crate on the Market
A man running on the road in the heat.

How to Boost Your Longevity With “Heat Shock Proteins”

Trending

The 8 Best Walking Shoes for Men
Why You Should Get in the Habit of Stretching Out Your Partner
The Quest for the Perfect Mai Tai
There’s an Easy Way to Improve Sound on Netflix
Kurt Vonnegut’s Advice for Making the Most of Your Day