16 Can’t-Miss Deals From Backcountry’s Massive End-of-Summer Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Hard as it may be to believe, summer’s days are numbered, and there’s zero denying that cooling temps and transitioning foliage make for the best to enjoy all that nature has to offer, from a half-hour hike to a two-week camping stint in the backcountry.

Speaking of Backcountry, the Salt Lake City-based outdoors retailer is throwing their Semi-Annual Sale, a massive event chock full of thousands of outdoor staples — hiking boots, necessary gear and the like — from top brands like Merrell, Patagonia, Solo Stove and more, marked down by up to 60%. It’s the perfect time to restock or replace your much-needed gear for the upcoming season — because what’s the point in enjoying mother nature if you don’t get to grab some popping provisions first?

Since we’re keen on snagging some great gear as well, we’ve done the hard work and picked through the thousand-item sale and identified some of the top deals up for grabs, each ready to be shoved right into your trekking pack (or operate as your trekking pack). Below, 16 can’t-miss deals from Backcountry’s Semi-Annual Sale.

