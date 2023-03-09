InsideHook
Gear | March 9, 2023 10:55 am

Askov Finlayson’s Climate-Positive Gear Is Up to 60% Off, And Great for Spring

Our advice: pick up a transitional vest and Rumpl blanket

Askov Finlayson's Preservation Vest, Winter Parka and Rumpl Blanket on a snowy background. You can get this gear at a discount during the Minnesota brand's End of Season Sale.
It's the End of Season Sale at Askov, but most of this gear will carry you into the warmer months.
Askov Finlayson/Aditya Vyas on Unsplash
You know the brand Askov Finlayson for their climate-positive Winter Parka (or you should, since we’ve reviewed it in depth and loved it so much we included it in our overstuffed list of the best puffer jackets). But here’s the thing: They don’t simply offer gear for the harshest days of winter. They also make pieces that are perfect for spring and the chilly nights of summer, and a ton of it has just been heavily discounted for the company’s End of Season Sale.

There really aren’t many clothing brands (or any brands?) that are as committed to sustainable production as Askov Finlayson. I mean, what eco-friendly company do you buy from that actually publishes a detailed Climate Impact Report every year for all to read about their carbon footprint and how they’re investing 110% of that cost into climate-fighting organizations? These people really put their money where their mouth is, and speaking from personal experience, their gear truly lives up to all that hype.

We’ve picked out our five favorite pieces to nab from the sale (many of which are also available in women’s styles!), including an insulated vest ideal for spring that’s 60% off and a collab with Rumpl that you’ll want to keep on hand for any adventures, whether it’s mid-winter or the sunniest days of summer. 

Askov Finlayson Preservation Vest in navy, now on sale
Preservation Vest
Askov Finlayson

Men’s Preservation Vest

The best deal of the sale, the Preservation Vest is unlike any insulated vest you’ve seen, pulling design inspiration from vintage life preservers (Preservation Vest, get it?). I personally have one of these in the Lichen Green, and I love that it’s the complete aesthetic opposite of the uninspired designs from your ubiquitous outdoor brands. I understand that color is a bit out there though, so you might prefer it in navy or black. A perfect layer for spring. 

BUY HERE: $195 $78
Askov Finlayson Winter Parka, now on sale
Winter Parka
Askov Finlayson

Men’s Winter Parka

This is their flagship piece, an astonishingly warm and well-designed winter coat that you’ll actually look forward to pulling out of storage when the snow starts again. (Bonus: If you want this in red and a size small, you can get it for $200 off.)

BUY HERE: $495 $395
Askov Finlayson x Rumpl Northern Lights Puffy Blanket, now on sale
Northern Lights Puffy Blanket
Askov Finlayson

Northern Lights Puffy Blanket

A collab with Rumpl and photographer Paul Zizka, this is a go-anywhere, do-anything insulated blanket that will inspire you to go anywhere and do anything. 

BUY HERE: $129 $96
Askov Finlayson Men's Embroidered Lyric Crew, now on sale
Embroidered Lyric Crew
Askov Finlayson

Men’s Embroidered Lyric Crew

Whiteout blizzard conditions in crewneck sweater form. If you look close enough, you’ll see “Askov Finlayson” embroidered on there. Also available in (a more legible) green in a few sizes.

BUY HERE: $75 $40
Askov Finlayson Merino Cashmere Watch Cap in navy, now on sale
Merino Cashmere Watch Cap
Askov Finlayson

Merino Cashmere Watch Cap

Not only are we dealing with a timeless hat you can wear every year until the end of time, it’s also one that’s made in a windmill-powered, Fair Trade facility. Yes, that’s a thing now. 

BUY HERE: $48 $36

Shop the rest of Askov Finlayson’s End of Season Sale here.

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
