You know the brand Askov Finlayson for their climate-positive Winter Parka (or you should, since we’ve reviewed it in depth and loved it so much we included it in our overstuffed list of the best puffer jackets). But here’s the thing: They don’t simply offer gear for the harshest days of winter. They also make pieces that are perfect for spring and the chilly nights of summer, and a ton of it has just been heavily discounted for the company’s End of Season Sale.

There really aren’t many clothing brands (or any brands?) that are as committed to sustainable production as Askov Finlayson. I mean, what eco-friendly company do you buy from that actually publishes a detailed Climate Impact Report every year for all to read about their carbon footprint and how they’re investing 110% of that cost into climate-fighting organizations? These people really put their money where their mouth is, and speaking from personal experience, their gear truly lives up to all that hype.

Review: Testing Askov Finlayson’s Climate-Positive Winter Parka An outerwear brand you may have missed makes one of the most intriguing winter coats on the market

We’ve picked out our five favorite pieces to nab from the sale (many of which are also available in women’s styles!), including an insulated vest ideal for spring that’s 60% off and a collab with Rumpl that you’ll want to keep on hand for any adventures, whether it’s mid-winter or the sunniest days of summer.

Preservation Vest Askov Finlayson

The best deal of the sale, the Preservation Vest is unlike any insulated vest you’ve seen, pulling design inspiration from vintage life preservers (Preservation Vest, get it?). I personally have one of these in the Lichen Green, and I love that it’s the complete aesthetic opposite of the uninspired designs from your ubiquitous outdoor brands. I understand that color is a bit out there though, so you might prefer it in navy or black. A perfect layer for spring.

Winter Parka Askov Finlayson

This is their flagship piece, an astonishingly warm and well-designed winter coat that you’ll actually look forward to pulling out of storage when the snow starts again. (Bonus: If you want this in red and a size small, you can get it for $200 off.)

Northern Lights Puffy Blanket Askov Finlayson

A collab with Rumpl and photographer Paul Zizka, this is a go-anywhere, do-anything insulated blanket that will inspire you to go anywhere and do anything.

Embroidered Lyric Crew Askov Finlayson

Whiteout blizzard conditions in crewneck sweater form. If you look close enough, you’ll see “Askov Finlayson” embroidered on there. Also available in (a more legible) green in a few sizes.

Merino Cashmere Watch Cap Askov Finlayson

Not only are we dealing with a timeless hat you can wear every year until the end of time, it’s also one that’s made in a windmill-powered, Fair Trade facility. Yes, that’s a thing now.

