Food & Drink | December 20, 2022 7:00 am

DC’s 23 Best Bets for Eating, Drinking and Dancing Your Way Into 2023

From midnight toasts (at 7 p.m., for your kid) to Champagne-fueled nirvana, there’s something for everyone

New Year's Eve holiday party, pocket watch, clock at midnight
The best places to ring in the new year in DC
fstop123 via Getty
By Brandon Charles

It’s almost here: New Year’s Eve, a seemingly arbitrary reason to say the next chunk of time will be better than the last. Pessimism/realism aside, a new year is an excellent chance to dance, drink and eat to your heart’s content. Here are 23 options to ring in 2023. From extremely high-end tasting menus to daytime activities for the family that wants to toast at a reasonable hour, concerts with locals and the godfather of funk, there’s no reason to think this trip around the sun won’t be the best yet.

Drink 

Anxo 

Our first drink option is for the parents of young kids. Anxo is screening Frozen at 5 p.m. and offering kids a cheese or pepperoni pizza, sparkling apple juice, face painting, snacks, a pinata and more activities that should keep them entertained before a 7 p.m. “midnight” toast. A great option for parents that love cider and keeping bedtime. 

Jack Rose 

Drink the finest whiskey in a 100-mile radius at the bar with the best whiskey collection in a 100-mile radius.

Lulu’s Winegarden 

An all-day event (noon to 1 a.m.), Lulu’s is offering two happy hours (early and late night), party size bottles of wine and $35 bottles of bubbly. 

Metrobar 

Metrobar is open through midnight, but we’re recommending this family-friendly afternoon event because a little kid does not need to stay up until midnight. Also, there’s no cover, so there’s no pressure. 

Primrose 

Most “midnight” toasts are for kids. This is definitely not for kids. The $175 ticket gets you all-you-can-drink select wine, cocktails and beer, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a Champagne toast when the clock hits midnight in Paris (6 p.m. EST). 

Slash Run 

Hell yeah, bottomless beer at a punk rock burger bar. 

Eat 

Anju 

The beloved contemporary Korean restaurant that Eater and Washingtonian loves is offering a 5-course prix-fixe menu for the New Year. 

Bresca 

A high-end tasting menu with promises of caviar, truffles and Champagne. 

Caruso’s Grocery 

Lean into 2023 with a hearty meal centered around red sauce. 

Causa 

One of D.C.’s buzziest restaurants still has a few tickets in the early evening for the tasting menu.

Daru 

One of Bon Appetit’s 50 Best New Restaurants in America and New York Times’ America’s Best Restaurants is, well, pretty popular. Get seats for their NYE tasting menu ASAP. 

Maydan 

You either love or hate smoke on your clothes after dining at Maydan. (I love it.)

Tail Up Goat  

A no-brainer for any big date night is a no-brainer for NYE. The tasting menu makes it even more appealing. 

Zaytinya 

We’re legally required to include at least one Jose Andres property in any food and drink-based roundup set in D.C. Bonus, you can take a bottle home from their NYE celebration! 

Dance 

A Jazz New Year’s Eve: Carmen Lundy and Friends at Kennedy Center 

Do you love jazz? Do you love options? Do you love celebrating the new year hours before the new year begins? Or closer to midnight? Great! There’s a 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. show.

Bad Moves, Light Beams at Quarry House Tavern 

Do you love power pop? Do you love local music? Do you love celebrating the new year hours before the new year begins? Great! Here’s a fantastic 7 p.m. double bill. 

Rare Essence at Howard Theatre 

Do you love go-go? Do you love local music? Do you love celebrating the new year at midnight? Great! Here’s a fantastic 9 p.m. double bill. 

Rebirth Brass Band at The Hamilton 

Do you love horns? Do you love New Orleans? Great! Wear ear plugs and comfortable shoes. 

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic at 9:30 Club 

The obvious pick for the best show to ring in 2023 if you’re looking to funk it up. 

Peaches O’Dell & Her Orchestra at Black Cat 

For the big band fan who prefers their big band in a dark rock club. 

White Ford Bronco at The Lincoln Theatre 

One of D.C.’s most popular bands is a ’90s tribute band. No one wants to live in the now. Most people are 100 percent cool with covers by a band that wants to remind you what O.J. did. 

Harry New Year at Union Stage 

If you don’t want to spend thousands of dollars seeing Styles in 2023, this $20-to-$40 show is much more reasonable. Also, if it’s not clear from the title, this is a Harry Styles dance party, not an inclusive party for people that identify as hairy. 

NYE Underground Cellar Bash at The Imperial 

This one borders between a fun dance party and a good drink deal. The extremely reasonable ticket price makes it a great overall option. 

