Food & Drink | August 15, 2023 6:14 am

Miami’s 5 Best Brunches Include Bottomless Bellinis and More

Can brunch be sexy? Maybe only in Miami.

Spread of brunch foods on a table from a bird's-eye view
Here are five of Miami's best brunch spots.
The Social Club
By Mariette Williams

One thing we know how to do in Miami is brunch. The city was made for leisurely meals and bottomless cocktails, and it doesn’t hurt that many of the city’s brunch spots overlook Miami’s gorgeous water and/or city views. Brunch is an essential pastime in Miami, especially on the weekend, and the city is filled with fabulous brunch spots, both new and old. Though choosing a handful of best brunch spots is nearly impossible, these five spots feature tasty cocktails, killer views and fantastic food.

The Social Club 

Miami Beach 

Tucked away in the lobby of the Kimpton Surfcomber, The Social Club has one of the best brunches on Miami Beach. The menu consists of brunch staples like eggs Benedict and chicken and waffles, plus avocado toast featuring multigrain bread from local favorite Zak the Baker. The standouts here are the pastries: house-made ricotta donuts, New Orleans-style beignets and pain cannelle, a soft brioche bread with banana caramel and cinnamon sugar. Consider grabbing a table outside — the outdoor patio overlooks Collins Avenue — and opt for the bottomless mimosas, rum-infused spiced sangria or something more mellow, like the fresh pressed juices and organic teas. 

1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach (map)

Spread of brunch food at a buffet
The Deck at Island Gardens’s Sunday buffet
The Deck at Island Gardens

The Deck at Island Gardens 

Downtown Miami 

Few things rival a brunch with endless, delectable options and gorgeous water views — and The Deck at Island Gardens has both. The restaurant’s Sunday brunch offers a sprawling buffet with several stations: There’s a made-to-order omelet station, a “Chilled From the Sea” unlimited oysters and shrimp station and a dessert station with special house-made desserts like the Chocolate Nemesis, a flourless cake made with red wine gel, sea salt caramel and edible 24k gold. Along with the generous views of Biscayne Bay and downtown Miami, guests also have the option of unlimited brunch cocktails (the white sangria and Aperol spritz are refreshing on a hot day) and select wine and beer. 

888 MacArthur Causeway (map)

Miami’s 5 Best Restaurants With a View
Miami’s 5 Best Restaurants With a View

Everything just tastes better when you’re right on the water

Brunch spread on white tables and plating
Lido at The Surf Club
Bronwyn Knight

Lido at The Surf Club 

Surfside 

Lido at The Surf Club offers one of the most luxurious brunch experiences in Miami; the restaurant is a quiet alternative to the boisterous brunches elsewhere in the city. Brunch is served from a fixed menu with appetizers served family style: smoked salmon toast comes atop fresh slices of avocado, and the pizza romano is generously topped with arugula and prosciutto cotto. Second-course selections include sumptuous candied pecan French toast, pan-seared chicken or a warm vegetable frittata. You can also top off any dish with white truffles or a serving of fresh caviar, and indulge in cocktails like an Old Cuban or the Upside Down Martini (dry vermouth with a splash of gin). Lido recently welcomed award-winning executive chef Marco Calenzo, and the restaurant’s exceptional service matches its sophisticated setting. 

9011 Collins Ave., Surfside (map)

Egg with other toppings and sides in a bowl
Orno
Orno

Orno 

Coral Gables 

Orno’s Chef Piven is serious about fresh ingredients. In fact, many of the ingredients on the menu are sourced from Rancho Patel, the chef’s garden in Homestead. The five-time James Beard-nominated chef has created a brunch menu with sweet and savory dishes like French toast with grand Marnier syrup and grilled octopus accompanied by confit potatoes. Orno’s menu also includes hearty dishes like wagyu steak, Maine lobster toast and a house-smoked bacon pizza. Bottomless Champagne is available (featuring Möet and Brut), along with specialty cocktails like the Pink Delorean, made with Atian gin, Manzanilla sherry and watermelon and lime juice. 

1350 S. Dixie Highway, Coral Gables (map)

Spread of meat with sauces and other dishes
MILA
MILA

MILA 

Miami Beach 

MILA is a sexy rooftop brunch spot on Lincoln Road, and the two-hour, multi-course brunch experience is opulent, so bring your appetite. The swanky restaurant offers a Japanese-Mediterranean menu created by 26-time Michelin-starred chef Michaël Michaelidis. You’ll find a selection of dishes, meant to be shared, like sushi, short ribs and soba noodle salad, as well as a dessert tray that includes fruit, sorbet and a buttery pound cake. Diners can choose from several tiers of Champagne and rosé included in the bottomless bellini and mimosa service. 

1636 Meridian Ave, Miami Beach (map)

