Miami’s 5 Best Restaurants With a View

Surrounded by glorious crystal waters from the Atlantic to Biscayne Bay, it’s no wonder Miami is home to so many dining destinations with gorgeous views. But while some are more of a feast for the eyes than for the palate, others dazzle on both counts. Whether you’re looking for a special occasion locale with a romantic sunset view or a fun spot to chow down beachside, we’ve got the spots to visit that are as beautiful as they are delicious.

Amara overlooks Biscayne Bay. Amara

Wynwood

The panorama overlooking Biscayne Bay is tough to beat, whether you’re sitting out on the deck or in the dining room. But you may well be distracted from the view by the tasty, Latin-inspired food from James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz. The ceviche is of particular note, with nicely sized chunks of grouper marinated in a coconut milk leche de tigre and topped with toasted corn, and the chilled seafood platter offers just as incredible a spectacle as the setting. While pretty much all tables have a great view, the restaurant does offer “Premium Waterfront Seating,” granting you access to the tables closest to the water (and a glass of Veuve per person!)

3101 NE 7th Avenue (map)

Ocean Social is only steps away from the beach. Anthony Nader – 52 Chefs

Mid Beach

Ocean Social wears its name well: Located just steps from the ocean, this seafood-forward spot takes full advantage of the local bounty, both in ingredients and in inspiration. Chef Tristen Epps seasons Key West shrimp with aji amarillo, garlic honey and dashi mustard espuma, while local catch is paired with seasonal veggies and an apple red curry sauce. These and other tasty morsels are served in an idyllic setting with views over both the open hearth of the kitchen and the oceanfront. When booking a reservation through OpenTable, there is an option to request outdoor seating on the patio, where nearly all tables boast a truly spectacular view.

4525 Collins Avenue (map)

Bayshore Club offers prime views of Biscayne Bay. Bayshore Club

Coconut Grove

Bayshore Club’s location near what has long been known as Dinner Key is a testament to just how long folks have been stopping here to dine with a view. Luckily, you no longer have to content yourself with a picnic: This waterfront restaurant offers prime views of Biscayne Bay, and because of its stadium-style seating, everyone has the best seat in the house. That said, if you have a preference among the different seating options — high tops at the bar, upper level overlooking the views or lower level immersed in the atmosphere — you can certainly request your ideal ambiance. Wherever you choose to sit, you’ll dine on seafood-forward small plates like smoked wahoo fish dip or island conch fritters, or you can opt for a “handheld” like a “Yankee-style” lobster roll or blackened mahi sammy. Or else dig into whole fried or roasted snapper for the table. Finish things off with a craft cocktail — many of which are inspired by this space’s former life as a base for PanAm’s Clipper planes — at the 360-degree bar.

3391 Pan American Drive (map)

At Rusty Pelican, you’ll get views of both Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline. Rusty Pelican

Key Biscayne

With views across Biscayne Bay to the Miami skyline, not to mention sizzling fire pits, this waterfront destination is definitely a top pick for ambiance. But the food checks out, too. A consequential raw bar offering includes seasonal oysters, shrimp cocktail, ceviche and tartare, while starters lean international, as with the ube bao bun filled with shrimp tempura and truffle eel sauce. Signature items hail from both land and sea with steak, roast chicken and local catch. And don’t miss the wow-worthy cocktails served tableside, like the Belle, featuring peach- and orange blossom-infused vodka and clarified lemon revealed with essence of rose and plumeria. When making a reservation on OpenTable, there is an option to leave a note where you can specify your seating preferences, but note that while the team does their best to accommodate requests, specific area seating preferences are not guaranteed.

3201 Rickenbacker Causeway (map)

Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s La Côte is just right off the beach. La Côte

Mid Beach

Just off the beach walk overlooking the pool, you’ll find the Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s La Côte, an oceanside bistro that transports you to the Mediterranean. Start with labneh with lima beans and charred chili vinaigrette or grilled artichokes with brown butter and stracciatella, then dig into a falafel sandwich with Persian yogurt or the La Côte burger with garlic toum, manchego and tomato jam. While the ground-floor beachside dining space is lovely, the second-story space poolside gives you even better views of both pool and ocean, perfect for a special occasion lunch. (You can request your table on OpenTable and cross your fingers the space is available!)



4441 Collins Avenue (map)