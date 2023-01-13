InsideHook
Food & Drink | January 13, 2023 8:42 am

James Beard Award Nominee Brad Kilgore Shares His Favorite Burger Recipe

A French onion soup burger — with Japanese mayo and good ol’ American cheese

Brad Kilgore's French Onion soup burger
Brad Kilgore's French Onion soup burger is a thing of beauty.
MaryGold's
By Emily Monaco

Brad Kilgore’s aim at MaryGold’s is to marry sophistication and approachability, nostalgia and flair. It’s with this in mind that the James Beard Award nominee with experience at several Michelin-starred establishments, including Chicago’s Alinea, has crafted his French onion soup burger: a marriage of rich, beefy flavor with a slightly French twist.

In keeping with Kilgore’s vision of the perfect burger, which offers “a balance of richness and texture” that never hides the flavor of the meat itself, this sandwich begins with top-quality beef.

“We use an all-natural steak blend chuck patty that is hearty and not too fatty or greasy,” says Kilgore. “Because of the quality of the meat, it retains its juiciness rather than fattiness.”

The burger is generously seasoned with salt and a blend of black pepper, garlic, onion and cayenne before being pan-cooked to perfection.

“We like to serve our burgers medium, with a nice warm pink interior,” Kilgore says.

Chicago’s Top Burger Chefs Share Their Tips for the Perfect Patty
Chicago’s Top Burger Chefs Share Their Tips for the Perfect Patty

The annual Hamburger Hop competition led to some inspiration for your at-home grilling

Once a nice crust has been achieved on one side, it’s time for the accouterments. First up: a grilled onion marmalade combining the sweetness of brown sugar, the tang of balsamic vinegar and the lovely bitter char of the grill. (Any leftovers would be more than welcome on a cheese board or a simple turkey sandwich.) 

Atop the marmalade comes a triple dose of cheese. Gruyère is the classic topping for French onion soup, with its sweet nuttiness. It’s joined by cheddar, which offers a lovely lactic tang. And the secret ingredient? White American cheese, which provides gooeyness frankly unparalleled by the unprocessed stuff.

“The flavor overall is very reminiscent of the classic French onion soup,” says Kilgore, “but putting it on a burger really brings a level of excitement and comfort.”

Once the cheeses are melted, it’s time for assembly. A toasted brioche bun is smeared with both Dijon mustard and Kewpie mayonnaise. The latter may not be French, but the Japanese iteration of the sauce is a chef’s best friend, offering a touch of sweetness and, perhaps even more importantly, a touch of richness that even the proudest of Frenchmen could surely get behind.

French Onion Soup Burger

Servings: 4

Ingredients
  • For the grilled onion marmalade
  • 3 red or yellow onions, cut a half-inch thick and grilled heavily on one side
  • 1 stick butter
  • 1 cup white wine
  • ½ cup sherry or balsamic vinegar
  • 4 tablespoons light brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon ground black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • For the burger spice
  • 4 tablespoons ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • For the burger
  • 4 8-ounce burger patties
  • 4 slices gruyère cheese
  • 4 slices white American cheese
  • 4 slices aged white cheddar cheese
  • 4 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 4 teaspoons mayonnaise
  • 8 leaves red oak or green leaf lettuce
  • 4 sesame brioche burger buns
Directions

    1. First, make the marmalade. Break up the grilled onion slices into individual rings. Boil all of the ingredients except the cornstarch and water together, and reduce by half. Mix the cornstarch and water to make a slurry, and drizzle into the boiling onion mixture, stirring all the while. Cook the thickened onion mixture for 1-2 more minutes, then fully cool over ice or in the refrigerator.

    1. Combine the burger spice ingredients. Season the burger patties generously with salt and the pepper mix, and pan-sear for a heavy crust on one side. Once you have flipped the patties, put the onion marmalade on top, and then cover it up with the cheeses: cheddar, then gruyere or Comté, followed by white American cheese.

    1. Toast the brioche buns, and spread the top bun with mustard and the bottom bun with mayonnaise. Place the lettuce on the bottom bun, and top with the burger patty. Close the sandwich and serve immediately, preferably with fresh French fries.

More Like This

The NFA Burger, a smash burger created by Billy Kramer that can be found at a Chevron gas station in a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station
The Not a Damn Change Burger, a cheeseburger currently available at Idle Hands bar in Austin, Texas. We've got the recipe.
This Might Be Austin’s Best Burger. Here’s How to Make It.
The Exchange’s White Cheddar Cheeseburger With Griddled Onions And Confit Tomato Aioli
The Secret to Chef Narita Santos’ Perfect Cheeseburger Is Confit Tomato Aioli

Most Popular

Smart Home devices on a purple abstract background The Best Smart Home Devices for 2023
Paddy Lowe, the Formula 1 veteran, filling up a plane with Zero Petroleum's synthetic fuel, a drop-in substitute for fossil fuel that's supposedly climate-neutral The Carbon-Neutral Fuel That Could Transform the World
Two men sitting in bathtubs filled with ice. Apparently cold plunge pools are now sites for business meetings. Ice Bath Business Meetings Are a Thing Now, Apparently
Arnold Schwarzenegger grinning at a podium. Arnold Schwarzenegger Has a Great Tip for How to Start the Day
a collage of the best men's t-shirts on a blue background The 20 Best T-Shirts for Every Type of Guy

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Smart Home Devices for 2023
The Carbon-Neutral Fuel That Could Transform the World
Ice Bath Business Meetings Are a Thing Now, Apparently
Arnold Schwarzenegger Has a Great Tip for How to Start the Day
The 20 Best T-Shirts for Every Type of Guy

Keep Reading

a woman and her dog looking at a mountain at limelight ketchum in idaho

Bring Your Four-Legged Friend to These Dog-Friendly Ski Resorts 
Three bottles of Rasasvada, a non-alcoholic spirit

Rasāsvāda Is the Dry January Modifier You Need
Taylor Fritz celebrates against Rafael Nadal in the final at Indian Wells.

Tennis Pro Taylor Fritz Is Ready for His Sport to Blow Up
a collage of elevated wardrobe essentials on a tan background

10 Wardrobe Upgrades That Will Instantly Elevate Your Closet in 2023
a collage of styles from the Abercrombie Activewear Sale on a grey background

6 Workout-Crushing Activewear Deals From Abercrombie’s High-Octane Sale
office home goods on a purple and pink background

19 Stylish Home Office Products That Will Improve Your WFH Experience
A jean jacket, t-shirt and bomber jacket, all on sale at Everlane

Everything Is Up to 30% Off at Everlane
The Cowboys line up against the Buccaneers in September.

Expert NFL Betting Picks for All 6 Super Wild Card Weekend Games
Brad Kilgore's French Onion soup burger

James Beard Award Nominee Brad Kilgore Shares His Favorite Burger Recipe

Trending

This NBA Star Is Using Wine to Advocate for Prison Reform
Meet the Man Behind John Krasinski’s Action Hero Transformation
What the Hell Is “Damp January”?
Inside the Camp of Your Dreams