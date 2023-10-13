InsideHook
Food & Drink | October 13, 2023 6:21 am

Chicago’s 8 Best Hotel Restaurants

The city’s most spectacular restaurants come with an option for an overnight stay

Surf and turf next to a glass of wine surrounded in smoke
From outstanding menus to unbeatable views, here are eight of the best hotel restaurants in chicago
Adorn/haasandhaas.com
By Amanda Topper @amandatopper

Exceptional menus? Killer views? Intriguing strangers? Chicago’s starriest hotels are also home to some of the city’s top restaurants: From upscale bars and tasting menus to cozy cafes and a speakeasy-style omakase experience, there’s something for every mood, budget and residency status. These are our picks for the best hotel restaurants across Chicago, from Lincoln Park to Wicker Park and beyond.

Salmon in a dish
Travelle’s salmon
©️ 2023 Galdones Photography

Travelle at The Langham

River North

Why you’re here: You’re impressing clients during a business lunch or dinner.

What you’re ordering: Seasonal American dishes are in the spotlight here. A recent menu features burrata with peach and bourbon accents, salmon with corn and fennel, and udon noodles with mushroom, Parm and a runny egg. If a burger’s more your style, Travelle has you covered (this is a hotel restaurant, after all). The Langham’s luxe version feature’s Hook’s four-year cheddar and onion jam atop a wagyu patty. An array of prime cuts and indulgent sides like truffle fries and mac and cheese will seal the deal, while dessert offerings are true works of art.

330 N. Wabash Ave. (map)

Tables on a patio overlooking water and beach
Take in the views of the Chicago River and Lake Michigan from Miru’s 11th floor patio
Miru

Miru at The St. Regis 

Lakeshore East

Why you’re here: You’re in search of a meal with a view.

What you’re ordering: Contemporary Japanese cuisine best enjoyed on the 11th floor patio with views of the Chicago River and Lake Michigan. Mix and match dishes like the spicy bluefin tuna crispy rice and kampachi with avocado and yuzu, plus a variety of maki. Hot dishes like a sizzling pork rice and glazed miso black cod are standouts, while you’ll want to save room for pastry chef Juan Gutierrez’s signature desserts, like the chocolate silk tart with matcha ice cream.

401 E. Wacker Dr. (map)

Assortment on food on a table
Sample a variety of dishes from Cafe Robey’s all-day brunch menu
Tara White

Cafe Robey at The Robey

Wicker Park

Why you’re here: You’re in the mood for brunch food, but it’s not brunch time.

What you’re ordering: Anything and everything from Cafe Robey’s all-day brunch menu. Curb your sweet tooth with a chai cinnamon roll topped with luscious cardamom cream cheese icing or French toast with roasted blueberries, vanilla mascarpone and cinnamon crumble. The duck hash and crispy chicken sandwich with hot honey are solid choices, too. If your mood changes, there’s also a small selection of evening supper dishes, including ricotta gnocchi with asparagus and peas. A trim list of beer, cocktails and wines by the glass round out the offerings.

2018 W. North Ave. (map)

A 15,000-Square-Foot Guinness Paradise Leads Chicago’s Best New Restaurants
A 15,000-Square-Foot Guinness Paradise Leads Chicago’s Best New Restaurants

Elsewhere, Indian and French influences are drawing in diners this fall

Cherry Circle Room’s seasonal burrata and prosciutto
Clayton Hauck

Cherry Circle Room at Chicago Athletic Hotel

Loop

Why you’re here: You want a swanky pre-theater dinner.

What you’re ordering: Everything at this place is slick, from the dark and moody ambience to the service and the well-executed beverage program and main menu.  If you’re in a celebratory mood, try the seafood tower equipped with a rotating tartare offering, shrimp, oysters and plenty of caviar. Chef Mari Katsumura’s menu is dotted with Asian influences, like housemade milk bread with whipped ricotta, Thai style mussels with green curry and apricot chili-glazed pork ribs with Szechuan cabbage slaw and crunchy ramen noodles. A trio of steaks and sides — like fried Brussels sprouts with Calabrian chili and roasted garlic mashed potatoes — offer a steakhouse experience.

12 S. Michigan Ave. (map)

Bar area with silver and brown decor and large chandelier
Adorn’s bar area
Adorn

Adorn at Four Seasons Chicago

Gold Coast

Why you’re here: You’re looking for an upscale happy hour spot.

What you’re ordering: Elevated American cuisine from chef Richie Farina of Moto and Ever fame. Sit at the stunning bar adorned with a crystal chandelier, creating a classy backdrop for enjoying interesting cocktails like the simply named Watermelon with tequila, clarified watermelon and pink watermelon salt. Pair it with bites like the focaccia waffle with burrata, confit chicken wings or a burger with bacon jam, crispy onions, barbecue sauce and cheddar. If all of those cocktails work up even more of an appetite, grab a table in the dining room, where you can enjoy a five-course tasting menu or à la carte dishes like an orange-glazed pork chop served with mustard spaetzle.

120 E. Delaware Pl. (map)

Small lounge/bar area with a couch and dim lighting
Sit at the sushi bar to watch nigiri-making action
BB

Sushi Suite 202 at Hotel Lincoln

Lincoln Park

Why you’re here: You’re looking to impress your sushi-loving date.

What you’re ordering: A 17-course, 75-minute omakase menu served in a converted hotel suite. Grab a key at Hotel Lincoln’s front desk before making your way to suite 202. Inside you’ll find a six-seat sushi bar, where you’ll have a front-row view for all of the nigiri-making action.

Cocktails, beer and wine can be added on to your experience, along with extra nigiri pieces.

1816 N. Clark St. (map)

NoMI's Chocolate Banana Noisette
NoMI’s Chocolate Banana Noisette
NoMI

NoMI at Park Hyatt

Gold Coast

Why you’re here: You’re looking for a tranquil escape in the heart of the Mag Mile.

What you’re ordering: Modern American fare plus sushi on the 11th floor of the Park Hyatt. A simple, yet refined menu proves less is more, with dishes like the foie gras torchon with blueberry fig jam, lobster tortellini with fromage blanc and Parmigiano Reggiano, plus an array of sushi and poke bowls. Desserts like a semolina cake with basil foam and apricot sorbet let seasonal ingredients shine. Looking for something a bit more casual? Snag a table at the outside garden to enjoy a streamlined menu of classic apps, sandwiches and salads.

800 N. Michigan Ave. (map)

Spread of food on a table
Choose a selection of dishes at Cabra
Cabra

Cabra at The Hoxton

West Loop

Why you’re here: You’re fueling up before hopping around the West Loop.

What you’re ordering: Grab a seat on the rooftop of The Hoxton for a cocktail and Top Chef Stephanie Izard’s Peruvian-influenced shareable menu. Take your pick of one of five ceviches, plus empanadas filled with goat, chicken or Swiss chard. You’ll also find larger dishes like steak or salmon saltado served with saltado sauce, potatoes and heirloom tomatoes or a pork shank with apple salad and sweet potato flatbread. End with chocolate mousse with cajeta or mandarin and vanilla soft serve with pickled mango and mandarin crunch. 

200 N. Green St. (map)

