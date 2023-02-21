Football’s over, but March Madness is on the way, and spring training is officially here — which means it might be time to try out a new Chicago chicken wing spot. Below, our five favorites, all tested in person, napkins at the ready.

For smoked wings

Go here: Broken Barrel Bar

Details: The bar looks like your typical Lincoln Park bar, but just wait until you try the wings. They’ve been smoked over oak for a whopping four hours, and then topped with your choice of honey habanero, garlic Buffalo, dry rub, bourbon BBQ, chili-maple, Buffalo, Smoky Chipotle or “sex panther.” These are made to be shared: Order 30 pieces for just $50.

Location: 2548 N Southport Ave.

For Korean fried wings

Go here: Del Seoul

Details: This spot serves Korean-inspired street food with a twist, and we used to be regulars here for their Korean tacos…until they added wings to the menu. OMG. They’re a little sweet, crispy, meaty and just all-around delish. They are lollipop-style, topped with sesame seeds and scallions.

Location: 2568 N Clark St., Chicago

For sweet and spicy wings

Go here: Badabing Wings

Details: Enter this Uptown wing spot, and you’ll feel like you’re in gangster territory, with Al Capone photos splashed across the tiny take-out location. But be brave and order the wings, which are marinated overnight in spices. Then, choose from one of their 14 sauces (we always go for the signature sweet and spicy Al Capone sauce, but you really can’t go wrong) and you’ll be in mob heaven.

Location: 4754 N Clark St.

For jerk chicken wings

Go here: Soule Chicago

Details: Looking for the best jerk chicken wings outside of Jamaica (or possibly the best jerk chicken wings ever)? These were made from Creole recipes passed down to the chef, and they’ve got a kick that’ll keep you coming back for more. Even better? It’s BYOB.

Location: 1931 W Chicago Ave.

For jumbo wings

Go here: Bird’s Nest

Details: At this neighborhood bar, you can listen to live music, chill on the patio — and eat the best chicken wings Chicago offers (they were voted “best wings in Chicago” by the Chicago Tribune). They’re crispy, meaty and have a strong heat. They have a crunchy, salty exterior, doused in any sauce you choose, with a juicy, perfectly cooked center. Go for the hot sauce, which is truly mouth-watering.

Location: 2500 N Southport Ave.