InsideHook
Food & Drink | March 24, 2023 10:59 am

Sur La Table’s Semi-Annual Cookware Sale Offers Discounts Up to 60%

Everything you might need to upgrade your cookware

A series of pans, skillets and pots on a red abstract background
Getty Images / InsideHook
By Jordan Bowman @Jordan_bows

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

There is never a bad time to consider upgrading your cookware. There’s always a spot in your cupboard that needs some improving, whether it’s a new dutch oven, baking dishes or a stockpot. Investing in high-quality cookware can dramatically improve how you feel about cooking. Sur La Table just started its semi-annual cookware sale, which includes items up to 60% off.

The sale ends on April 10th, so you should check out what they have to offer before it sells out. If you don’t have time to peruse for the 10+ pages from the cookware sale, we’ve spent some time selecting eight of our favorite products. Whether you need a shallow round dutch oven, a stainless steel skillet from Viking or a Click And Grow Smart Garden for fresh herbs, you can find everything you need below.

Shop The Sale Here
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Round Dutch Oven, 2.75-Qt.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Round Dutch Oven, 2.75-Qt.
Buy it now : $290$180
Staub Stoneware Rectangular Baking Dishes, Set Of 2
Staub Stoneware Rectangular Baking Dishes, Set Of 2
Buy it now : $129$50
All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Skillets, 8 And 10 Set
All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Skillets, 8 And 10 Set
Buy it now : $110$70
Le Creuset Classic Skillet, 9″
Le Creuset Classic Skillet, 9″
Buy it now : $175$120
Staub Traditional Skillet, 11″
Staub Traditional Skillet, 11″
Buy it now : $357$180
Sur La Table Classic 5-Ply Stainless Steel Stockpot, 8 Qt.
Sur La Table Classic 5-Ply Stainless Steel Stockpot, 8 Qt.
Buy it now : $250$160
Viking Contemporary Stainless Steel Skillet
Viking Contemporary Stainless Steel Skillet
Buy it now : $135$50
Click And Grow Smart Garden 9
Click And Grow Smart Garden 9
Buy it now : $230$184

More Like This

Mimi Lopez Hernandez sitting around bowls of traditional oaxacan ingredients
Learning the Art of Oaxacan Cooking With One of the State’s Most Beloved Chefs
katie parla's food of the italian islands cookbook
This New Cookbook Celebrates the Diverse Foodways of the Italian Islands
An over, water pitcher and shears on a purple and pink abstract background
14 Elevated Kitchen Basics That’ll Have You Cooking More Than Ever

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

ThermoPro Lightning One-Second Instant Read Meat Thermometer

From Our Partner

ThermoPro’s Meat Thermometers Are Up to 41% Off
NordicTrack 12.5 lb. Adjustable Dumbbells with Weight Stands

$133$44

These Adjustable Dumbbells Are Currently 67% Off
Bose - QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones

$329$279

Bose’s QuietComfort 45 Headphones Are $50 Off
a navy Taylor Stitch The Field Jacket on a grey background

$398$278

Pick Up This Waxed Taylor Stitch Field Jacket for 30% Off
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
Meet the Man Behind Michael B. Jordan’s Absurd “Creed III” Physique
Heavy Rains in California Cause “Once-in-a-Generation” Mushroom Boom
If Your Mental Health’s Suffering, Try Cleaning Up Your Gut

Keep Reading

Succession characters

The Biggest Unanswered Questions Ahead of the Final Season of “Succession”
How to survive a flight on a budget airline

A Definitive Guide to Surviving Budget Airlines
Brooklyn Lager bottles, then and now

Celebrating 35 Years of Brooklyn Lager
a collage of the best multi-tools on a blue background

The Best Multi-Tool for Every Job
A series of pans, skillets and pots on a red abstract background

Sur La Table’s Semi-Annual Cookware Sale Offers Discounts Up to 60%
a collage of the best white sneakers for men on a pink gradient background

The 25 Best White Sneakers for Men
Union Pork Chop

A Top Chicago Chef Shares How to Grill the Perfect Pork Chop
Spread from the Hampton Social

A Rooftop Pool Bar Leads Our Slate of Miami’s Best New Restaurants 
The Ooni Koda 16 Gas Powered Pizza Oven

For Pizza at Home, Is an Outdoor Oven the Way to Go?

Trending

This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
Meet the Man Behind Michael B. Jordan’s Absurd “Creed III” Physique
Heavy Rains in California Cause “Once-in-a-Generation” Mushroom Boom
If Your Mental Health’s Suffering, Try Cleaning Up Your Gut