There is never a bad time to consider upgrading your cookware. There’s always a spot in your cupboard that needs some improving, whether it’s a new dutch oven, baking dishes or a stockpot. Investing in high-quality cookware can dramatically improve how you feel about cooking. Sur La Table just started its semi-annual cookware sale, which includes items up to 60% off.

The sale ends on April 10th, so you should check out what they have to offer before it sells out. If you don’t have time to peruse for the 10+ pages from the cookware sale, we’ve spent some time selecting eight of our favorite products. Whether you need a shallow round dutch oven, a stainless steel skillet from Viking or a Click And Grow Smart Garden for fresh herbs, you can find everything you need below.