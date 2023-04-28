InsideHook
Culture | April 28, 2023 7:00 am

Let the Bears Crawl to Arlington Heights

The Bears’ ties to Soldier Field are not so great that a move to a nearby suburb would dramatically alter the team’s identity

The Chicago Bears stadium
The Chicago Bears might be headed to Arlington Heights, just 30 miles northwest from their current location.
AFP via Getty Images
By Brandon Charles

Before I begin, please know I do not want the Chicago Bears to become the Chicago Bears of Arlington Heights. I grew up a Bears fan, and I’m still a Bears fan; my first in-person Bears game involved tailgating, chili and Mike Ditka. I am not inherently opposed to cities working with teams to subsidize stadiums. But the city of Chicago does not and should not kowtow to the McCaskey family in an effort to keep the Chicago Bears in Chicago. 

Last year, the Chicago Bears began the purchase of the 326-acre Arlington International Racecourse. If relations between the team and city continue as they are, the Bears are moving 30 miles northwest. The team will be able to build a state-of-the-art facility and, most importantly, own it. By contrast, the Chicago Park District owns Soldier Field. The Bears do not take 100 percent of revenue the stadium generates — and the Bears want that money. It makes sense to want that money. It does not make sense for the city to hand it over just to keep the team in town. 

The thing is, where teams play actually doesn’t matter that much. The NFL is America’s most popular and important sports league. It determines the national conversation and takes in the most money. With the legalization of gambling in most states, its importance has only risen. But most NFL fans don’t attend any games. Teams play only 17 regular-season games, and the fewest home games among all professional sports leagues. Ticket prices and other costs (parking, concessions, etc.) make attending a regular-season NFL game the most expensive live sporting experience. It’s more of a luxury than attending an MLB, NBA, NHL or college football game. Most fans won’t feel that difference — between a stadium here or one 30 miles north — in a tangible way. 

How the stadium looks on television does matter, and one rationale for staying in Chicago is that Soldier Field and its surroundings look great. The UFO-landed-on-a-stadium ’00s renovation was a success. Even if you don’t agree with the aesthetics of the update, you should be able to admit that no football stadium’s immediate surroundings are as beautiful as Lake Michigan, Grant Park and the Museum Campus. Few other cities can boast the same — especially not the Chargers, Commanders, 49ers, Giants, Jets, Rams and other teams that don’t actually play in the city they’re associated with. The Bears need Chicago way more than Chicago needs the Bears. 

Chicago’s Wrigley Field Granted National Historic Landmark Status
Chicago’s Wrigley Field Granted National Historic Landmark Status

Built in 1914, Wrigley has been the home of the Chicago Cubs since 1916

While I do think the Bears belong at Soldier Field, they’re not tied to the stadium the same way the Packers are to Lambeau or the Cubs are to Wrigley. The Bears didn’t begin in Chicago. The first year of the NFL, they were the Decatur Staleys. They moved to Cubs Park, soon to be renamed Wrigley Field, in 1921 as the Chicago Staleys. They became the Chicago Bears in 1922. Wrigley was the Chicago Bears’ home until 1970. Since 1971, the Bears have played at Soldier Field, except for the 2002 season when they played at the University of Illinois football stadium because Soldier Field was being renovated/turned into a UFO landing. Which means the Bears have played only one more year at Soldier Field than at Wrigley. Thirty of those years were pre-renovation, making it essentially a different stadium. And some of those years were played on awful AstroTurf. All of this to say: The Bears’ ties to Soldier Field are not so great that a move to a nearby suburb would dramatically alter the team’s identity. 

The Chicago Bears have every right and a lot of good reasons to move to Arlington Heights. The City of Chicago has every right and a lot of good reasons to hold firm on their stances on Soldier Field and its surrounding land. If the inevitable suburban stadium campus is done well, the majority of Bears fans will be happy with the move. 

Let the Bears crawl to Arlington Heights. If and when that happens, I’ll still be a fan. I’m more interested in what they do this draft to protect Justin Fields. An O line that can’t block in the city won’t do any better in the suburbs.

More Like This

A person holding a Rainbow Kong Dog, a corn dog with fruity rice puffs and powdered sugar. It's part of the sweet hot dog trend.
Defying the Chicago Style, the Sweet Hot Dog Is Having a Moment
Illuminated Neon Signs In Nightclub
Ghosts, Stained Glass and Tater Tots: Chicago’s Best Dive Bars
Dottie Schroeder was the only player to play all 12 years in the AAGPBL, batting here for the Fort Wayne Daisies.
As “A League of Their Own” Turns 30, Revisiting Chicago’s Key Role in the All-American Sports Story

Most Popular

15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay 15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
Only a few sports drinks actually deserve your attention. What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
Keanu Reeves in "John Wick: Chapter 4." How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
A bunch of old beer bottles This 86-Year-Old Beer From Edward VIII’s Coronation Could Be Yours
Charlie Sheen as Ricky "Wild Thing" Vaughn in "Major League" The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History

Recommended

Suggested for you

15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
This 86-Year-Old Beer From Edward VIII’s Coronation Could Be Yours
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History

Keep Reading

The National

The 25 Best Songs by The National
2023 Jaguar F-Type Convertible in white driving fast while the sun sets

Jaguar F-Type Convertible Is a Trusty Steed in a Dying Breed
Gould Plateau in Cradle Mountain Lake St Clair National Park, Tasmania

Exploring Tasmania and Eating Well Along the Way
The three new bottles from Lost Lantern's Single Distillery Series

Review: This Is the Best Smoky American Whiskey We’ve Ever Tasted
A runner running along the Long Island City waterfront.

Why LIC Has the Best Waterfront Running in New York
A custom painting of their favorite restaurant or bar will surely knock their socks off.

Turn Your Favorite Memories Into Pieces of Art With This Unique Service
Overhead view of people looking at tables of watches.

WindUp Watch Fair Comes to San Francisco This Weekend
a collage of Garmin watches from the Garmin Mother's Day Sale

Garmin’s Mother’s Day Sale Is a Certified Sporty Savings Celebration
a collage of shorts on a green background

11 (Possibly Better) Alternatives to the Iconic Patagonia Baggies

Trending

How Your Exercise as a Teenager Impacts Your Longevity
The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for 2023
John Mulaney Blew Up His Life, Then Made the Most Important Stand-Up Special of His Career
Business Class Experiences That Won't Break the Bank