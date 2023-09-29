This Donut Shop Gave Us Their Recipe for a Killer Double Burger

Miamians with a sweet tooth are already well aware of the outrageous, award-winning offerings from Pink Love Donuts & More, ranging from pancake-topped donuts to those with syringes full of Nutella. But the team here is just as masterful in its “& More” concepts, particularly the burgers. Case in point: a burger with a pastel hue that conceals a double-barreled wallop of heat and flavor.

“We’re always looking for innovative ways to expand our food offerings, so burgers came naturally to us as a family favorite,” says owner Diego Macedo. “We wanted to add a unique twist that aligned with our brand, so the pink burger was born.”

For the patty at the heart of this burger, Macedo begins with a blend of ground Angus chuck, brisket and short rib. “This choice is based on the beef’s high fat content, which adds both tenderness and flavor to the mixture,” he says. But the buck doesn’t stop at the beef. In the cheese department, Macdeo doubles down with both American and smoked provolone, for what he calls “the best of both worlds.”

“The American cheese adds a wonderful gooeyness, while the smoked provolone brings a delightful hint of saltiness,” he says.

With two patties and two cheeses, it’s perhaps no surprise this burger also boasts two sauces. First, chimichurri aioli affords the perfect blend of richness and vibrancy from the fresh herbs and vinegar, as well as welcome heat from fresh red chiles. And it’s an apt wink at Macedo’s Argentinian homeland. It’s paired with a fairly classic burger sauce, made by combining mayo, ketchup, dill pickle juice, Worcestershire sauce and paprika, though a hint of cayenne certainly gives it an edge. Together, they’re a dynamite combination. “The spicy and slightly sweet components of the pink sauce blend harmoniously with the tangy acidity of the chimichurri,” he says.

When it comes time for assembly, no run-of-the-mill burger bun will do. The house-made buns capitalize on high-gluten flour for incomparable texture. “It’s the secret to making the bread soft and not like a flat hockey puck,” Macedo says. “It creates these cool air pockets in the dough that give it that fluffy, light texture we love.”

In a nod to the restaurant’s name, Macedo tints the bun red with pitaya food coloring, a natural alternative to chemical-based food dyes.“It allows us to maintain the vibrant pink color in the burger while being environmentally friendly,” he says.

Crowned with a pile of flour-coated fried white onions, which add welcome texture to the juicy beef and rich, gooey cheese, this burger is ready for a bite.

The Pink Burger Servings: 1 Ingredients 12.5 oz. high-gluten flour

.5 oz. salt

1.75 oz. sugar

.5 oz. yeast

4.5 oz. milk

4.5 oz. water

1.75 oz. butter

.5 oz. pitaya food coloring

1 white onion, thinly sliced

.5 cup flour

Frying oil

.5 cup olive oil

2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

.5 cup parsley, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. deseeded and finely chopped red chile (about 2 small red chiles or 1 large red chile)

.75 tsp. dried oregano

1 level tsp. coarse salt

.5 tsp. pepper (or to taste)

4 cups mayonnaise

.5 cup lemon juice

⅔ cup ketchup

1.5 Tbsp. dill pickle juice

1.5 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1.5 tsp. paprika

.5 tsp. cayenne pepper

2 4-oz. ground beef selected chuck brisket patties (the chef uses a blend of Angus chuck, brisket and short rib)

1 slice American cheese

1 slice thick-cut smoked provolone cheese Directions To prepare the buns, first mix yeast with water and milk, then add flour, .5 ounces salt, sugar, butter and food coloring, and mix until smooth. Separate the dough into about 10 3-ounce portions. Cover with a kitchen towel and proof until doubled in size, then coat in milk and honey. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Make the chimichurri sauce by mixing olive oil, red wine vinegar, parsley, garlic, red chile, dried oregano, coarse salt, pepper, 4 cups mayonnaise and lemon juice until smooth. Make the pink sauce by mixing 1 cup mayonnaise, ketchup, dill pickle juice, Worcestershire sauce, paprika and cayenne pepper until smooth. Heat a few inches of frying oil in a heavy-bottomed pot to about 350º F. Toss the sliced onions in flour, then fry until just golden brown and crunchy. Set aside on paper towels. Cook the patties to your desired temperature, and top with the cheese. Split the buns, butter them and toast on a hot griddle. Add chimichurri aioli to the bottom bun and onions and pink sauce to the top bun. Add the patties, close and serve.

