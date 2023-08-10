InsideHook
Cooking | August 10, 2023

Enjoying the Bounty of the Season Is As Simple As Signing Up for a Produce Box

Quality fruit and veg delivered straight to your doorstep

By Geoff Nudelman

Although the idea of a locally-sourced produce box isn’t new (farmers and co-ops have been doing this long before the age of the internet), a number of different companies have now taken a broader approach to fruits and vegetables.

There’s certainly a convenience factor with getting a box of fresh produce delivered to your doorstep, but as with all things, not all produce boxes are created equal. Some focus on a specific region, others on saving otherwise-wasted produce. Some mix in shelf-stable goods, and some don’t. Some require a longer commitment, while others are available to purchase by the box. In any case, there are a few things to consider when thinking about jumping into a produce box subscription:

Cooking: If you already cook with lots of fruits and vegetables, then a produce box might be a nice way to save a bit of cash while broadening your horizons and palette. If you don’t, you might find yourself trying to figure out how to cook a Jerusalem artichoke or what to do with that one-off run of kale.

Selecting the fruits and veggies: Not every company will tell you what’s in the box before they send it, but they should give you at least a general idea of what you’ll get at each interval. The point being, does the assortment look good to you? Do you get to pick anything? Honing in on what you’ll eat will help make this the most cost- and logistics-effective exercise.

Meal planning: Initially, there’s a mindset that you can just cook what’s in your box and be set, but you’ll likely need to make a trip to the store for protein and the flavors to complement your produce. As a bonus, you’re setting yourself up for success during the week, avoiding the dreaded “what are we doing for dinner?” conversation.

Produce storage: If your box supplier doesn’t have a guide, a quick Google search will give you endless ways to properly store your produce. 20 minutes of prep and storage, after your box arrives is an almost-surefire way to keep your goods fresh for longer.

Because of the complexities of getting fruits and veggies in these quantities across the country, nationally-available box choices remain limited, although there are still some good options out there. The following are five of our favorites for getting some more quality produce in your daily life.

Imperfect Foods Produce Box
Imperfect Foods Produce Box

What started as “Imperfect Produce” quickly evolved into a saving point for all kinds of groceries items, although produce is what they’re best known for. Imperfect saves slightly blemished or overstock produce and reroutes it into boxes serving most of the continental U.S. They have plenty of customization options for everything from apples to eggs, and it’s certainly season-dependent. As long as you’re okay with all-over sourcing and maybe a bruised banana here and there, it’s a good, widely-available box choice. Pricing is mostly per-item with a delivery fee.

Misfits Market Produce Box
Misfits Market Produce Box

Misfits are probably Imperfect’s biggest competitor, adopting a similar model, although Misfits will begin with a curated box for you based on the plan you pick. Boxes start around $25 with a small delivery fee depending on where you are. According to the company, the vast majority of its produce is organic and non-GMO with occasional conventional options as the market mandates. Misfits are currently available in 24 states and growing.

Farmer Jones Farm Produce Box
Farmer Jones Farm Produce Box

This box is a product of the northern Ohio farm, The Chef’s Garden, where most of the produce is grown. The farm is committed to regenerative agriculture (a type of farming mostly reliant on the land and generally low-impact) and focuses solely on what’s available for the season. There are typically several variations of boxes available, making it a great way to focus on what you’ll eat. If you opt for a more general box, you may find yourself with non-traditional items like edible flowers, but you can also go much simpler, with something like a big box of salad greens. Expect to pay more for this higher-quality produce plus a shipping fee.

Girl & Dug Farm Produce Box
Girl & Dug Farm Produce Box

With outposts in Portland, OR and San Diego, this west coast-driven farm service brings higher-end boxes to homes and top restaurants around the country. The company also ships to the Lower 48 and Hawaii, making it one of the most widely-available subscription options. The company themes boxes based on the season and upcoming holidays, along with some quality options for larger groups. Boxes cost more than $100 per, but they also include a wider array of produce, including fresh display flowers.

The Minnow
The Minnow

The Minnow produce box is currently only available in Portland, Oregon for now. But Minnow’s founder, Darren Yondorf’s business model and approach is worth a look nationally. The brand’s hyper-local approach focuses on offering responsible meal kits using produce direct from the farmers (most often grown with less impactful methods) put into inventive recipes that are unlike what most other box outfits are currently offering. It’s exciting to see a meal/produce box company take this approach and could serve as an example of how this business model can succeed while elevating producers and artisans close to home.

