InsideHook
Booze | August 4, 2023 6:25 am

Mezcal Mal Bien Is the Antidote to Every Cringey Celebrity Spirits Brand

Founders Ben Scott and Anthony Silas want to highlight the work of mezcaleros

Mezcal Mal Bien
Mal Bien Zacate Limón
Mezcal Mal Bien / Harper Rose
By Caitlin White @harmonicait

At a recent tasting at Rossoblu, the sprawling Italian outpost of chef Steve Samson, an unlikely pairing was going on. Instead of matching wine with the chef’s signature pastas and pizzas, brand ambassador George Garcia from Mezcal Mal Bien paired his spirit selections with custom-made Italian-Mexican fusion dishes, sharing tasting notes and a little of the story behind each batch. The Mal Bien founders, Ben Scott and Anthony Silas, spend most of their time in rural Mexican communities around ​​Oaxaca and Guerrero, meeting with mezcaleros and importing batches through the label. 

“We wanted to cut out as many of the middle men as we could,” Scott tells InsideHook. “We’ve got an import company here in the U.S. and an export company in Mexico, as well as the brand. Rather than it going from the guy who makes it to a broker to a brand to an exporter to an importer — and everybody’s putting their margin on it — we’re working directly with the producers. If you spend $100 on a bottle of mezcal and there are 100 hands in the cookie jar, how much is left for the guy who made it? At the end of the day, the only people who matter are the person who made it and the person who’s drinking it.” 

Agave spirits are having a moment — so much so that in recent years, uber-rich celebrities from Kendall Jenner to George Clooney have slapped their name on a bottle of tequila with a nicely designed label and called it good. I’ve tried both 818 and Casamigos, and both taste fine, but something about those brands and subsequent star-fronted liquor companies doesn’t sit quite right. Distilling agave has been a traditional Mexican practice for hundreds of years, and it seems fairly obvious that local Mexican mezcaleros — who’ve been making it for generations just to drink with their families and sell within their communities — would make it best. 

The Best Tequila and Mezcal Bars in the United States
The Best Tequila and Mezcal Bars in the United States

Hundreds of rare spirits await, from coast to coast and everywhere in-between

Mezcal Mal Bien agrees, and if you peruse the mezcal section at an increasingly large number of bars in Los Angeles, you’ll find their bottle with its distinctively simple design cropping up on shelves. Decorated solely with a strip of lime green tape, a nod to the way bartenders and chefs around the world quickly and efficiently document things, Mal Bien’s informal label stands out. The bottle is laced with all the pertinent information, like the name of the family who made it, what region of Mexico it’s from and when it was made. Otherwise, the spirit inside speaks for itself.

Both Scott and Silas arrived at mezcal by way of an interest in Scotch whiskey, another spirit where independent bottlers might be releasing the best stuff, even if they don’t distill anything themselves. “If you have a big-name brand of Scotch and your own distillery, you have obligations to put out thousands of cases,” Scott says. “So you don’t really have the opportunity to do the coolest and the best stuff because you’re trying to keep up with the demand for normal products.” 

Mezcal Mal Bien Partners visiting with Mezcaleros in Chilapa de Álvarez, Guerrero. L to R: Antonio Sonido, Emiliano Gutierrez, Anthony Silas, Ben Scott, Refugio Calzada, Tomas Gutierrez, Javier Barranca.
Mezcal Mal Bien partners visiting with mezcaleros in Chilapa de Álvarez, Guerrero
Mezcal Mal Bien

This creates a second market, where companies without their own distilleries buy the very best barrels of Scotch they can find. Instead of being known for a specific style, they earn a reputation as curators of excellent spirits. That’s the framework the Mal Bien founders have sought to replicate in the mezcal world. 

“A lot of the best people in the business are doing stuff in quantities that you couldn’t build a whole business around,” Scott says. “And we probably couldn’t maintain the level of quality if we scaled it up. Our idea was always just to showcase what we thought were the coolest, most interesting, delicious spirits. We don’t work with the same [producer] every month, but if you’re into something we’ve released, your palate is in line and synced up with ours.” 

Every batch of Mal Bien mezcal is different year to year, but once the relationship has been established, they are committed to working with the same families and representing the work they produce. Currently, they have relationships with 11 different Mexican families who make mezcal, some of them in extremely isolated places where, as Scott puts it, “no one who isn’t from that community has been there for many years.” (At least that was the case when Mal Bien went in during 2020. Since visiting, a few other brands have followed in their footsteps.)

One producer, Oscar Morales Garcia, makes an espadín using a recipe developed by his late father, Lucio Morales. As a fourth-generation mezcalero on both his father and mother’s sides, the classic mezcal the family produced has been one of Mal Bien’s staple imports. But a family-only version distilled and infused with lemongrass, Zacate Limòn, recently earned a cult following when Scott and Silas brought a small amount back stateside. Morales now makes this specialty mezcal in honor of his father and mother, who died during Covid, and new batches just launched at Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans. 

It’s exactly these kinds of unique, hyper-local offerings — and an insistence on honoring the stories and people behind them — that makes Mal Bien mezcal stand out. Their insistence on highlighting the actual producers is a welcome consideration in a city where Mexican culture is frequently appropriated, exploited and taken for granted. 

“Mal Bien is more about showcasing the person who makes it,” Silas says. “Ben and I don’t make mezcal — how could we sit there and act like this was us? It’s not us. We’re a team, and we want everybody to get the recognition that they deserve. We believe that the person who makes it, their name should be as big as our brand name on the bottle. Their GPS coordinates are on there, and it makes us very happy to showcase these families who work so hard to provide a product for people to enjoy themselves with.”

More Like This

A field of Agave tequilana, commonly called blue agave (agave azul) or tequila agave, is an agave plant that is an important economic product of Jalisco, Mexico. In the background is the famous Tequila Volcano or Volcán de Tequila
What’s the Difference Between Tequila and Mezcal?
Margarita cocktail with lime and mint
What Should I Mix With Tequila?
Everywhere Chef Jason Neroni of Best Bet Eats on His Day Off
Everywhere Chef Jason Neroni of Best Bet Eats on His Day Off

Most Popular

"We’re dancing animals," Vonnegut said. "How beautiful it is to get up and go do something." Kurt Vonnegut’s Advice for Making the Most of Your Day
Republic of the Congo's shot put athlete Franck Elemba stretches during a training session on July 24, 2019 in Eaubonne, on the outskirts of Paris. - Fourth during the 2016 Rio Games, the impressive Congolese shot put Franck Elemba dreams of wearing the colors of the French team for the 2024 Paris Games, after a tortuous course marked by a precarious status. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images) How to Stretch Your Most Neglected Core Muscle
Schoolgirls on the A-Train to far Rockaway, Subway New York, 1978, Unguided Tour Hell on Wheels, NY, 1977-1985 “Hell on Wheels” Is a Nostalgic Look at ’70s and ’80s NYC Subway Life
A bottle of Huy Fong Foods sriracha sauce. An Army Veteran’s New Mission Is Keeping Sriracha on Shelves
Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Voyage The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This August

Recommended

Suggested for you

Kurt Vonnegut’s Advice for Making the Most of Your Day
How to Stretch Your Most Neglected Core Muscle
“Hell on Wheels” Is a Nostalgic Look at ’70s and ’80s NYC Subway Life
An Army Veteran’s New Mission Is Keeping Sriracha on Shelves
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This August

Keep Reading

Ethan Newton (pictured), co-founder of the vintage-inspired international menswear brand Bryceland’s, finds his sweet spot for Western wear in the 1940s. 

Go West, Young Man: How to Pull Off Western Wear
mariebelle soho store

The Best Chocolate Boutiques in NYC
the lawn at castle hill inn newport

The Imbiber’s Guide to Newport, Rhode Island
Music Lover's Guide to Philadelphia

The Music Lover’s Guide to Philadelphia
Shaken Kato chicken from Itoko

This Recipe Is the Luxe Way to Shake ‘n Bake Your Next Chicken Dinner
A rugby player getting his neck massaged.

A Hack for Getting Rid of Neck Pain and Headaches
a collage of models wearing the Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Roger Federer collab.

Roger Federer Teams Up With JW Anderson for a New Uniqlo Capsule
Parachute's Linen Sheet Set in Fog.

In Need of a Bedding Upgrade? Try Parachute’s Linen Sheets.
a collage of goods from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale on a grey background

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Ends Soon. Here Are the Best Deals Left.

Trending

This Program Is Your Best Shot at Performing 20 Pull-Ups
The 11 Best New Watches of July
How San Miguel Become One of Mexico’s Leading Luxury Destinations
The Mets Were Right to Admit They Were a $490 Million Failure
Why Learning to Control Your Breath Will Change Your Life