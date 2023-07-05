InsideHook
Booze | July 5, 2023 7:51 am

How Do You Get People Excited About a Blended Scotch?

Forget age statements and single malts: Ardray looks to Japan for inspiration.

The bottle and box for Ardray
How do you differentiate a new blended Scotch? Look to Japan.
Beam Suntory
By Kirk Miller

“It’s almost like daring people to have a non-aged blended Scotch and appreciate that it’s really good.” Calum Fraser isn’t being confrontational. The Chief Blender for Scotch at Beam Suntory is simply defending the concept of a blended Scotch whisky — a concept that includes anywhere from 80-90% of Scotch sold around the world but often gets lost in the hype of single malts. Add in the lack of an age statement, and Fraser’s new project, Ardray, seems to face an uphill battle in the whisky marketplace. 

But Beam Suntory’s new release, out this summer in a few cities before a more extensive global expansion, actually represents the best of the Scotch world and a new approach to the category. Ardray (loosely, “toward the light”) is a whisky not only inspired by early 20th-century Scotch blends but also by the craftsmanship of Japanese whisky blenders. It’s both a nod to the past and a fruitful collaboration that can more easily happen when your parent brand is Beam Suntory, home to an array of whiskies from around the world.

A close-up of the Ardray bottle, box and a neat pour
The Arday bottle has a slight texture that emulates flowing water
Kirk Miller

Ardray is a blend that draws from around 10 distilleries, including ones in the Beam Suntory family (Laphroaig, Bowmore, Ardmore and Glen Garioch) and some from Edrington (owners of The Macallan, The Glenrothes and Highland Park). From there, the final blend of grain and malt whiskies was overseen by both the Suntory blending team from Japan as well as Fraser and his crew in Scotland.

“It’s a tradition for many blenders in Japan to train in Scotland,” explains Richard Bates, a senior director of consumer strategy and innovation with Beam Suntory. “And our company relationship and bond has deepened over the years.” (Beam and Suntory merged in 2014.)

Meet John Glaser, Proud Heretic of Scotch
Meet John Glaser, Proud Heretic of Scotch

How an American ex-pat made Compass Box one of the most boundary-pushing whiskies in the world

But corporate synergy does not make for an exciting drink. There also needs to be more of a reason for releasing a blended Scotch… and there are two, actually. One historical, one about flavor.

A bit of history: Suntory’s founder Shinjiro Torii is considered the “father of Japanese whisky.” It was a century ago when Torii-San, inspired by traditional Scottish whisky, envisioned a different approach to the spirit that would offer something subtle, refined and suited for the Japanese palate. 

“We actually don’t know why Shinjiro wanted to do this,” says Seizo Saji, General Manager of the Whisky Marketing Division at Suntory and great-great-grandson of Shinjiro Torri. “There was no whisky market at the time in Japan.” 

Chief Blender for Scotch Calum Fraser and Shinji Fukuyo, Chief Blender at Suntory
(Left to right) Chief Blender for Scotch Calum Fraser and Shinji Fukuyo, Chief Blender at Suntory
Beam Suntory

Still, that quest for a different and more balanced type of blend led to the birth of Japanese whisky. And the approach of the blenders in Japan, as honed over the past 100 years, is somewhat different from blenders in Scotland. “The Suntory team is very, very meticulous,” says Saji. “They go to extreme lengths to achieve the taste they want. Also, for Japanese blenders…[whisky companies] don’t trade in the Japanese whisky world. But if you work with Scotch, you do, so you have a wider variety of whisky to work with.”

“The methodology and philosophies are different,” adds Bates. “The style of whisky is different, the palates of the two countries are different, and the whisky itself is different. By utilizing Suntory’s blenders, we’re adding a fresh perspective.”

So, what does a blended Scotch that nods to Scotland and Japan’s past achieve in flavor? Quite a lot. Coming in at 48% ABV, this non-chill-filtered blend of malt and grain whiskies — which are married and undergo a Solera process to create a consistent, complex flavor profile over time — is a lovely, complex and balanced sipper. It’s floral, citrusy, slightly vanilla sweet with a rich mouthful and a lingering finish…and just the right touch of smoke. It truly feels like it captures all of Scotland’s disparate whisky styles and regional characteristics while creating something genuinely crowd-pleasing. 

Interestingly, the final product isn’t exactly what the Beam Suntory initially pictured, which is what happens when you spend three years and go through hundreds of blends (plus, Fraser estimates he had “900,000 casks” in his inventory, although they certainly didn’t sample from that amount). “The inspiration came from the style of blends from the 1920s,” he says. “We just knew we wanted to have complexity, multiple layers of flavor, a certain mouthfeel and a long finish that remained fixed. The exact nature of all that certainly evolved. That smoky note on the finish, for example? That came about as we experimented.”

(Side note: When we were visiting the Ardray team in Scotland, Fraser taught us a trick when nosing whisky — smell your elbow to reset your senses. It works!)

With the collaboration a success — at least on the palate — the next obstacle is actually getting whisky drinkers and everyday imbibers to embrace, well, yet another whisky. The blended part and the age statement may not actually be an issue, notes Fraser. “Johnnie Walker Blue doesn’t have an age statement, and Compass Box doesn’t put an age on theirs,” he says. “I’m not saying that’s better or worse, but for us, it means we don’t have to rely on that’s specifically 15 or 18 years old.”

An "Off the Rocks" pour of Ardray whisky
An “Off the Rocks” pour of Ardray whisky
Beam Suntory

One possible way to break Ardray into a larger market? Reinterpret how people drink whisky; the brand is encouraging bars to suggest a pour of Ardray “off the rocks.” It’s a new concept that “will help us stand out in a bar or a hotel,” says Bates. “It’s visual and it’ll catch people’s eyes.” Essentially, customers at the bar will be given 50ml of Ardray with a glass, an ice ball and a strainer. You’ll put the ice ball on the strainer over the glass, then pour the whisky over it. 

“It’s a small dilution but it overall opens the flavors and offers a cooling effect that’s not too extreme,” says Bates. “It’s visually quite nice and there’s some Suntory precision to it — you need to pour the whisky in exactly eight seconds.” 

More Like This

Eight bottles from House of Hazelwood
House of Hazelwood Wants to Redefine Rare Scotch Blends
How Tullibardine Creates a Truly One-of-a-Kind Single Malt
How Tullibardine Creates a Truly One-of-a-Kind Single Malt
Master Distiller Shane Fraser at Tenmile Distillery in upstate NY
How This Scottish Master Distiller Is Thriving in Upstate New York

Most Popular

The Trevi Fountain surrounded by tourists Italy Is Introducing Stricter Dress Codes for Tourists — What to Know
Whiskey in a glass being held by man in suit How to Drink Bourbon
Four rare bourbon bottles worth the price The Best Rare Bourbons That Are Actually Worth the Cost
Three pours of rare bourbon on a tasting mat at the NYC bar Rareties. Some bourbons, while high quality, are way too much money to spend on. Rare and Expensive Bourbons That Aren’t Worth the Price
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background Products of the Week: Wine Glasses, Tennis Shoes and an Anniversary Omega Seamaster

Recommended

Suggested for you

Italy Is Introducing Stricter Dress Codes for Tourists — What to Know
How to Drink Bourbon
The Best Rare Bourbons That Are Actually Worth the Cost
Rare and Expensive Bourbons That Aren’t Worth the Price
Products of the Week: Wine Glasses, Tennis Shoes and an Anniversary Omega Seamaster

Keep Reading

A group of men in a rowboat in the Atlantic, holding flares.

The Ultimate Endurance Race Calendar: 12 Months, 12 Events
The bottle and box for Ardray

How Do You Get People Excited About a Blended Scotch?
A close-up of the poster for "Oppenheimer," the new Christopher Nolan movie

The Best Movies, TV and Music for July
Scenes from "Air," "Flamin Hot," "Blackberry" and "Tetris"

How 2023 Is Becoming the Year of the Middleman
A red-colored 2023 Acura Integra 6MT drives along a road with mountains in the distance

The 2023 Acura Integra 6MT Dares You to Shift It Yourself
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Wine Glasses, Tennis Shoes and an Anniversary Omega Seamaster
a collage of sunglasses on a firework background

The Best Sunglasses Sales to Make Your Fourth of July Weekend Even Better
Bruce Springsteen performs during the last show of the 1985 'Born in the U.S.A. Tour'. in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Bob Riha Jr/WireImage)

30 Songs for a More Pensive Fourth of July
Great Jones hot dish, Alex Mill pants and a Saloman sneaker on a red and blue background

8 On-Sale Items We’re Buying This Fourth of July Weekend

Trending

30 Songs for a More Pensive Fourth of July
Pick Up James Bond’s Favorite Polo at the Sunspel Summer Sale
All of the Hottest, Biggest and Best Fourth of July Sales